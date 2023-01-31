Teresa Reilly is the Maryland House of Delegates’ Harford delegation chair again

The 2023 Maryland General Assembly is underway and the Harford County delegation has received its committee assignments.

Republican Del. Teresa Reilly, of District 35A, is once again the chair of the Harford County delegation, with District 34B Del. Susan McComas, also a Republican, as her vice chair. Sen. Jason Gallion is the chair of the Harford delegation in the state Senate.

While Harford County still has three seats in the state Senate, due to redistricting, the county lost two seats in the House of Delegates and now only has six delegates.

“We still have the same need,” Reilly said. “We just have less representatives to actually solve all the issues, but we will do fine.”

In addition to Reilly and McComas, three other Harford delegates are returning: Republicans Mike Griffith of District 35A and Lauren Arikan of District 7B, and Democrat Steve Johnson of District 34A.

Democratic Del. Andre Johnson, of District 34A, a former Harford County Council member, is the delegation’s newest addition.

Reilly is on the Health and Government Operations Committee, as well as its subcommittees on health occupations and long-term care and on public health and minority health disparities. She’s also on the Rules and Executive Nominations Committee. Steve Johnson is also on the Health and Government Operations Committee and the subcommittees on Government Operations and Health Facilities and on Insurance and Pharmaceuticals.

McComas is on the Appropriations Committee and its subcommittee on Public Safety and Administration and the Oversight Committee on Pensions. Griffith is on the Ways and Means Committee and its Early Childhood and Election Law subcommittees. Arikan is on the Judiciary Committee and its subcommittees on Criminal Law and Procedure and on Public Safety.

Andre Johnson is on the Economic Matters Committee and its Alcoholic Beverages and Unemployment Insurance subcommittees.

Sens. Gallion and J.B. Jennings, of District 7, returned to the chamber, with Democratic Sen. Mary-Dulany James, of District 34, taking Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly’s former seat.

Gallion is on the Senate’s Education, Energy and the Environment Committee and its Environmental and Health subcommittees. James is on the Executive Nominations and Judicial Proceedings committees. Jennings is on the Rules Committee and the Budget and Taxation Committee and its subcommittees on Health and Human Services and on the Capital Budget.