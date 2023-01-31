Read full article on original website
Related
wuwf.org
State moves forward on marijuana licenses
Florida health officials will accept applications for 22 medical-marijuana licenses in late April, in a long-awaited move announced Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration. An emergency rule about the licenses generated an immediate buzz in the cannabis industry, as the number of licenses in the state will double. The...
wuwf.org
Book ban in Florida's public schools rankles many
Students in a number of public schools in Florida began the academic year finding books on the shelves covered — and other books banned outright — under a new state law calling for their review. House Bill 1467, which became law in July, requires public schools to provide...
wuwf.org
Special session set for Monday on Disney's Reedy Creek district, other issues
The Florida Legislature will hold a special session beginning Monday to create a new state-controlled district replacing Walt Disney World's Reedy Creek in Central Florida. The Legislature will slip that bill and others in next week, while still getting ready for the regular session that starts a month later. Gov....
wuwf.org
Big Bend poultry farmers scramble to fight back Egg-flation
Egg farmers and consumers in the Florida Panhandle are facing an “egg-normous” dilemma. The Consumer Price Index notes that just within the past year egg prices have increased by 60%. Part of that is driven by the presence of an avian influenza that spreads swiftly among birds. The...
Comments / 0