Florida State

wuwf.org

State moves forward on marijuana licenses

Florida health officials will accept applications for 22 medical-marijuana licenses in late April, in a long-awaited move announced Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration. An emergency rule about the licenses generated an immediate buzz in the cannabis industry, as the number of licenses in the state will double. The...
FLORIDA STATE
wuwf.org

Book ban in Florida's public schools rankles many

Students in a number of public schools in Florida began the academic year finding books on the shelves covered — and other books banned outright — under a new state law calling for their review. House Bill 1467, which became law in July, requires public schools to provide...
FLORIDA STATE
wuwf.org

Big Bend poultry farmers scramble to fight back Egg-flation

Egg farmers and consumers in the Florida Panhandle are facing an “egg-normous” dilemma. The Consumer Price Index notes that just within the past year egg prices have increased by 60%. Part of that is driven by the presence of an avian influenza that spreads swiftly among birds. The...

