Invesco Increases Position in Antero Midstream Partners (AM)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 33.30MM shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM). This represents 7.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 31.35MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares...
SB Financial Group (SBFG) Declares $0.12 Dividend
SB Financial Group said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share. At the current...
BlackRock Increases Position in Express (EXPR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.03MM shares of Express, Inc. (EXPR). This represents 5.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 1.24MM shares and 1.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 225.93% and an increase in total ownership of 4.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
State Street Cuts Stake in Hope Bancorp (HOPE)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.04MM shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE). This represents 5.06% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 6.54MM shares and 5.44% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.64% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Declares $0.08 Dividend
Macatawa Bank said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share. At the current share...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.91MM shares of Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.00MM shares and 9.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
State Street Increases Position in Bank Ozk (OZK)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.56MM shares of Bank Ozk (OZK). This represents 9.83% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 10.49MM shares and 8.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.16% and an increase in total ownership of 1.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Updates Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.92MM shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX). This represents 8.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 14.79MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Pride Aggregator Cuts Stake in Paycor HCM (PYCR)
Fintel reports that Pride Aggregator has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 112.18MM shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR). This represents 63.79% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 127.36MM shares and 73.01% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Sarowitz Steven I Cuts Stake in Paylocity Holding (PCTY)
Fintel reports that Sarowitz Steven I has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.97MM shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY). This represents 19.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 11.87MM shares and 21.50% of the company, a decrease in...
First Light Asset Management Cuts Stake in Model N (MODN)
Fintel reports that First Light Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.88MM shares of Model N Inc (MODN). This represents 4.98% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.64MM shares and 7.25% of the company, a decrease...
Relative Value Partners Group Cuts Stake in Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)
Fintel reports that Relative Value Partners Group has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.76MM shares of Special Opportunities Fund Inc. (SPE). This represents 15.39% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 11, 2022 they reported 1.46MM shares and 62.67% of the company, an...
Westfield Capital Management Co Increases Position in Innoviva (INVA)
Fintel reports that Westfield Capital Management Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.11MM shares of Innoviva Inc (INVA). This represents 5.88% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.68MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in...
Brown Ethan Increases Position in Beyond Meat (BYND)
Fintel reports that Brown Ethan has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.68MM shares of Beyond Meat Inc (BYND). This represents 5.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 5, 2021 they reported 3.58MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.93% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Updates Holdings in First Merchants (FRME)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.13MM shares of First Merchants Corporation (FRME). This represents 6.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.96MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Stock Moves -0.7%: What You Should Know
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) closed the most recent trading day at $15.51, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Prior...
LightShed Partners Initiates Coverage of Meta Platforms (META) with Buy Recommendation
On January 31, 2023, LightShed Partners initiated coverage of Meta Platforms with a Buy recommendation. As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Meta Platforms is $156.99. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $411.60. The average price target represents an increase of 5.38% from its latest reported closing price of $148.97.
Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in Cognyte Software (CGNT)
Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.50MM shares of Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT). This represents 6.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 8, 2022 they reported 3.77MM shares and 5.59% of the company, an increase in...
Franklin Resources Increases Position in Platinum Group Metals (PLG)
Fintel reports that Franklin Resources has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.48MM shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG). This represents 13.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 10.07MM shares and 13.10% of the company, an increase in...
