Fintel reports that Brown Ethan has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.68MM shares of Beyond Meat Inc (BYND). This represents 5.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 5, 2021 they reported 3.58MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.93% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

2 HOURS AGO