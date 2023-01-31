ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Diamond Scaffold Services retains merger-and-acquisition specialist for its sale

Diamond Scaffold Services LLC, a scaffolding rental company with locations in coastal Alabama and East Tennessee, retained investment banker SC&H Capital to run its bankruptcy-court-approved sale (US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Alabama Case No. 22-11208). Founded more than 20 years ago, Diamond Scaffold Services is a provider...
€28m fleet investment for Nordic renter

Nordic rental company Cramo is set to grow its fleet in Norway by 25% with an investment of NOK 300 million (€28 million) in new equipment this year. A press release from Cramo Norway confirmed the sum brings the company’s total fleet investment to NOK 800 million (€75 million) since 2020.

