scaffoldmag.com
Diamond Scaffold Services retains merger-and-acquisition specialist for its sale
Diamond Scaffold Services LLC, a scaffolding rental company with locations in coastal Alabama and East Tennessee, retained investment banker SC&H Capital to run its bankruptcy-court-approved sale (US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Alabama Case No. 22-11208). Founded more than 20 years ago, Diamond Scaffold Services is a provider...
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
As Meat Shortages Loom, Supermarket Chain Will Stop Selling Meat Products and Move to Plant-Based Options
In 2023, it is anticipated that the availability of beef will decrease, leading Americans to seek alternative sources of protein and dietary staples. The USDA projects that the average American will consume 5.6% less beef in 2023, marking the largest decrease in consumption in almost four decades, as reported by Beef Magazine.
€28m fleet investment for Nordic renter
Nordic rental company Cramo is set to grow its fleet in Norway by 25% with an investment of NOK 300 million (€28 million) in new equipment this year. A press release from Cramo Norway confirmed the sum brings the company’s total fleet investment to NOK 800 million (€75 million) since 2020.
