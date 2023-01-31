Read full article on original website
ETSU announces ‘Three Emerging Writers’ event
JOHNSON CITY — Several talented poets are coming to East Tennessee State University in early February as part of the “Three Emerging Writers” series hosted by the Bert C. Bach Written Word Initiative and the Department of Literature and Language. When and where?
Johnson City employees will be retiring
23 employees that work for the city had the opportunity to receive a retirement incentive.
Erwin mayor proposes quota for off-premise alcohol businesses
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Residents packed the meeting chamber at Erwin City Hall on Thursday night to voice their opinions on a proposed restriction on the sale of alcohol in the town. At a Board of Mayor and Aldermen work session, Mayor Glenn White brought forward a proposal to limit the number of permits for […]
At least six apply for Kingsport superintendent, city attorney says private 1-on-1 interviews legal
NASHVILLE — At lease six people were vying to be the next superintendent of Kingsport City Schools as the deadline of 11:59 p.m. Friday approached. And according to an opinion City Attorney Bart Rowlett wrote to the Board of Education Monday, one-on-one interviews of the top candidates by board members are legal and not required to be open, based on a 1999 Tennessee attorney general’s opinion.
ETSU Pharmacy admissions events announced
East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy is offering free, in-person and virtual admissions events for prospective students, high school teachers and guidance counselors interested in learning more about the pharmacy profession. The dates are as follows:. - “Pharmacy Application & Financial Aid Workshop,” virtual, Wednesday, Feb. 8,...
This Week at the Johnson City Library (Feb. 5-11)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
Sullivan's West Ridge has three work-based learning students at Eastman this semester
BLOUNTVILLE — Earning while learning is the latest thing in career technical education (CTE). Three West Ridge High School students have signed for a work-based learning (WBL) internships at Kingsport-based Eastman Chemical Co., meaning they will get high school credit and be paid for WBL.
Erwin BMA to propose alcohol ordinance change
The town of Erwin’s Board of Mayor and Alderman held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the proposal of changes to the town’s alcohol ordinance. During the meeting, Mayor Glenn White stated that he would be proposing changes to the town’s alcohol ordinance at the next BMA meeting on February 13. His proposal would have the town limit the number of off-site alcohol permits to 12, a number he says meets the state average per town, and any business selling alcohol would have to be at least 400 feet away from schools or churches compared to the current 200 feet requirement.
Johnson City police chief, other department heads take city incentive to retire
Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner and the department's second-in-command, Debbie Botelho, have accepted an early retirement incentive from the city and will retire this year. Turner and Botelho are just two of the 23 city employees with more than 30 years of consecutive service to the city who elected...
Students fearful of bill allowing guns on school property
ETSU students are worried about a proposed bill that could allow guns on school property.
Kingsport’s Riverbend Park phase one set for summer opening
City officials have announced the first phase of Kingsport’s Riverbend Park off Fort Henry Drive should be completed by summertime. Parks and Recreation Manager Kitty Frazier said that the project includes a half-mile, granite walking trail along the river, a fishing pier, and emergency access. The remaining chores on...
Emil Negru
KINGSPORT - Emil Negru, aged 66, returned home from the hospital Tuesday, Jan 24 and passed away Friday, Jan 27 in the comfort of his own home in Kingsport, TN holding hands with wife Ana and daughter Roxana. Emil was born April 18, 1956, in Nicseni, Romania. He served in...
Rogersville City School officials criticize reading law during meeting with parents
ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School officials expressed their dissatisfaction with the state’s new third-grade reading law during a meeting with parents on Tuesday. The meeting was led by Amanda Lawson, RCS’ English Language Arts instructional coach, who started the session by explaining the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act.
Albert L. Byer, Jr.
KINGSPORT - Albert (Bert) L. Byer, 85, entered into eternal rest Sunday, January 29th, 2023 at the National Healthcare Corporation (NHC) Rehabilitation Center in Kingsport, TN after a long battle with Parkinson’s. He was born Dec 28, 1937 in Covington, VA, son of the late Leon and Lenabelle Byer. He married Mary Lea Trivitt on Feb 22, 1959. Bert graduated from Virginia Tech in 1960 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and he and Mary Lea moved to Kingsport, TN. Bert spent over 30 years with Tennessee Eastman/Holston Defense until his retirement. He was a dedicated member and past president of the Kingsport Sertoma Club. He was also a faithful member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church (CHUMC) serving in many different committee positions over the years. Bert will be remembered as a loving husband, dad, granddad, brother and friend who loved to play golf, watch baseball, work puzzles, photograph nature, and enjoy all things Virginia Tech. He spent hours doing woodworking in his shop, building things like furniture and bird houses. In his later years, he found peace and fulfillment watching and caring for the deer, wild turkeys, raccoons, and birds in his back yard. He and his easy smile will be sorely missed.
'We show really well right now' - Kingsport joins Johnson City in top 10 housing markets list
'We show really well right now' - Kingsport joins Johnson City in top 10 housing markets list.
Hawkins County Schools announce Friday closure
ROGERSVILLE- Hawkins County Schools announced on Facebook that all schools will be closed on Friday, Feb. 3 for weather reasons. The post states that the closure is "due to existing moisture, additional rain forecasted overnight, and freezing temperatures likely in the early morning hours."
Slide zone – VDOT plans review of U.S. 23/Powell Valley slope safety
POWELL VALLEY — Virginia Department of Transportation officials will be reviewing conditions on a mountain slope above Powell Valley after a rockfall caused a single-vehicle collision on U.S. Route 23 Tuesday. VDOT Bristol District spokesperson Michelle Earl said Wednesday that the area, centered on U.S. 23’s mile marker 39...
Abingdon Eats: Rain Restaurant
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – After the town of Abingdon, Virginia was nominated for possibly its fifth win in USA Today’s Best Small Town Food Scene competition, News Channel 11 spoke to local businesses to see what sets them apart. Rain Restaurant Rain has occupied its own space in the Abingdon food scene since 2010, and […]
VDOT: Scott Co. bridge closed until summer 2024
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A bridge over the North Fork Clinch River in Scott County will be closed for more than a year after an inspection found it was deteriorating. According to a notice from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the Route 624 (Fraleytown Road) bridge in the Duffield area closed after a […]
Church happenings
First Presbyterian Kingsport will present the Fisk Jubilee Singers as part of its 2023 Performing Arts Series on Friday, Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and $10 for students. To purchase tickets call 423-383-7876 or visit www.firstprskingsport.org.
