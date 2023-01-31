Read full article on original website
Related
tigertv.tv
LSU battles underage drinking in Tigerland
Tigerland is normally a hotspot for LSU students to have fun and unwind with friends, but students are bringing up safety concerns related to underage drinking. Following the death of Madison Brooks, the community seems to have had enough of the lax regulations on underage drinking and other risks that put students in danger. But on the other side many students feel that it'll take much more than that to make it safe.
tigertv.tv
"No, you give Georgia credit" Head Coach Kim Mulkey on OT win against Georgia
The LSU Women's Basketball team faced one of their toughest challenges this season Thursday night. The Bayou Bengals went to overtime with SEC opponent Georgia and almost picked up their first loss of the season. The purple and gold even found themselves down by nine points during the game. But...
tigertv.tv
LSU medical student shot in random attack
A 26-year-old LSU medical student was violently shot in a random attack Monday night in Nashville, Tennessee. Two men pulled out of a dark-colored Dodge Avenger with passenger and rear windows covered to attack the woman when she fought back. The two men proceeded to shoot her several times in the hands, arms and legs before retreating to their car and driving away afterward.
tigertv.tv
Student organizations lead the way for a safer community
Many female students at LSU are speaking out about their own experience with sexual assault on social media following the death of Madison Brooks. Multiple women shared similar stories of being roofied at bars and taken advantage of afterward. Emily Hebert, the vice president of Tigers Against Sexual Assault (TASA),...
tigertv.tv
Stalking on college campuses is increasing
Rates of stalking on college campuses are high, according to recent studies released by the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, also known as RAIN. Victims of stalking can identify these behaviors through a pattern of continuous unwanted contact, and there are protocols people can follow to keep track of this contact.
tigertv.tv
How bar-goers can take their safety back into their own hands
Bar-goers are concerned about safety following recent crimes in Baton Rouge that involved bars, including the death of Madison Brooks and a shooting at Dior. Many organizations and students created new ways to get people safely home from bars in response to these concerns. Two organizations stepped forward to offer...
tigertv.tv
Baton Rouge Glen Oaks residents create new law in the fight for neighborhood safety
Glen Oaks neighborhood residents received alarming news in December that a 10-foot-tall fence was being constructed around what was formerly a nursing home in the community, which also happens to be located a fence away from an elementary school. “We heard that one of the neighbors saw someone building a...
Comments / 0