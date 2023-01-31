Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Albert Sommers Kelley, Jr.
Albert Sommers Kelley, Jr., age 82, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Ann Hill Kelley, departed this life Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville. Albert was born October 15, 1940 in Whiteville, Tennessee, the son of Mary Buckner Kelley and the late Albert Sommers...
WBBJ
Edna May Downs Arnold
Edna May Downs Arnold, age 81, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of John Ward Arnold, departed this life Monday morning, January 30, 2023 at Christian Care Center in Bolivar, Tennessee. Edna was born February 20, 1941 in Oswego, New York, the daughter of the late Charles Downs and Winogene...
WBBJ
Tennessee native creates chemo kits
JACKSON, Tenn. — One Tennessee native is giving back to cancer patients after being personally affected by the disease. Sidney Church is a grad student at the University of Tennessee at Martin. In her last semester as an undergraduate, she moved back with her parents to help her family...
WBBJ
Jackson, TN Pride says application for scholarship open
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group raised money for a scholarship. Jackson, Tennessee Pride has been raising money to be able to give back to the community. One of the ways they want to give back is by starting a scholarship program. This is the first year for the scholarship program.
WBBJ
Former professor reviews Jackie Robinson biography
JACKSON, Tenn. — One of baseball’s most significant figures story is being told in a new biography. The Friends of the Jackson-Madison County Library welcomed Dr. Don Huneycutt for their monthly First Thursday program meeting. Huneycutt presented a book review on “True: The Four Seasons of Jackie Robinson”...
WBBJ
Margetart Jean McAlister
Funeral service for Margetart Jean McAlister, age 71, will be Friday, February 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM in The Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Big Springs Cemetery in Pinson, TN. Mrs. McAlister died, Monday, January 23, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Visitation will be...
WBBJ
Eddie E. Gladney
Funeral service for Eddie E. Gladney, age 70, will be Friday, February 3, 2023 at 2:30 PM at Clover Creek Baptist Church in Medon, TN. Burial will follow in Clover Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Gladney died, Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his residence. Visitation will be Thursday, February 2,...
WBBJ
GALLERY: Vacant home catches fire in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating another house fire in the Hub City. Firefighters were called to a home on Pleasant Street just before 9 p.m., where a house was on fire. Officials say they were able to put out the fire and no one was inside at the...
WBBJ
Sharon Yvonne Watkins
Funeral service for Sharon Yvonne Watkins age 61, will be Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM in The Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Denmark C.M.E. Church Cemetery in Denmark, TN. Ms. Watkins died, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Visitation will...
WBBJ
Blood clot removed during groundbreaking procedure
JACKSON, Tenn. — A first of its kind procedure was performed in Tennessee. According to West Tennessee Healthcare, an arterial thrombectomy, the removal of a blood clot, was performed at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital on January 26. They say this was the first time it was performed in Tennessee...
WBBJ
Found • Trenton, TN
Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found. Wilkerson Ln., Trenton, TN. 3 miles from Trenton, towards Milan. Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.) Pet was (check all that apply) Wearing collar or harness. Color/Markings. Dark Chocolate color wearing a blue or green collar. Any additional information you’d like to...
WBBJ
Proposals being accepted for annual grant
JACKSON, Tenn. — Have an initiative that can help the community?. The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation is now accepting proposals for the next round of Community Impact Grants, according to a news release. The Foundation says that non-profits could that apply could receive up to $20,000. “Our Community Impact...
WBBJ
District gives update on long-awaited Pope School
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — There is an update on the new Pope School for the Jackson-Madison County School System. Anyone who has lived in Madison County for over the last decade or so is very familiar about the conversation about a need for a new school in the northwest corner of the county.
WBBJ
JMCSS open enrollment extended due to weather
JACKSON, Tenn. — Due to recent weather, you may still have a chance to enroll your child in a school outside of your zone. Open enrollment is a program offered by the Jackson-Madison County School System for families to send students to school outside their zone area. If a...
WBBJ
City of Jackson marks Black History Month
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special news conference was held in honor of Black History Month. The City of Jackson will celebrate Black History Month during the month of February this year at City Hall by showcasing visual and performing art from members of the city’s Black community. The...
WBBJ
THP: Man killed in crash along I-40 in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A two vehicle collision along the interstate led to the death of a Tennessee man. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, two vehicles — one westbound and the other eastbound — were traveling along Interstate 40 when they collided.
WBBJ
Black History Month • Week One
Founder & Executive Director of Keep My Hood Good (KMHG) and Jackson Madison County Commissioner, District 5. We will be celebrating Keep My Hood Good 13 year Anniversary Banquet, February 9, 6:30p at 141 Pleasant Plains Rd. We have two (2) Union University Social Work Interns & three (3) UServe...
WBBJ
Crews ready as second day of ice sticks to West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — The second round of winter weather has already started, and after getting through the first round of rain, electric crews are preparing for another night of winter precipitation. Energy crews are bringing in even more staff to be fully prepared for any outages over the next...
WBBJ
Stay cautious as ice melts
JACKSON, Tenn. — What are some of the dangers as the icy weather melts away?. Even though the ice is melting on the roads and on bridges, there are still some dangers that can come from this weather. We asked people how they are dealing with the weather and...
WBBJ
Downtown business owner talks about weather
JACKSON, Tenn. — The recent ice storms has not only had an effect on the roads. They’ve impacted local businesses as well. Because many opted to stay indoors, some businesses have felt the effects. One local business owner, Hunter Cross of Third Eye Curiosities, said that he had...
