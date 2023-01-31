Read full article on original website
Cowboys Announce New Decision On Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr.'s free agency was a persistent storyline through the 2022 season, and it's one that amounted to nothing. The Dallas Cowboys, who were widely considered to be frontrunners for Beckham Jr.'s services, ultimately forged on without OBJ. But it doesn't appear that owner Jerry ...
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes settles Jordan vs. LeBron debate once and for all
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the precipice of all-time NFL greatness. He is the latest to weigh in on a debate that has raged in the NBA for several years: Who is basketball’s greatest of all time (GOAT)?. Battle lines were drawn in this conversation long...
Yardbarker
Connection Between Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin And Jon Gruden Could Lead To Intriguing Offensive Hire
On January 18th, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would be retaining their offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. For most of the 2022 season, fans and analysts speculated about Canada's fate. Many believed he would be fired during the bye week, but that didn't happen. Then some thought he would be fired at the end of the season, but that didn't happen either.
Yardbarker
This proposed Buccaneers-Bears trade sends Mike Evans to Chicago
The Chicago Bears have a very important offseason ahead of them. This will be the first chance for Ryan Poles to really make some splash additions to the roster as they are lapping the field in available cap space and also own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
CBS Sports
Derek Carr drama continues with Raiders: QB has no plans to help team by extending key date in his contract
Just when you thought that things between Derek Carr and the Raiders couldn't get any more awkward, they got more awkward on Thursday. Carr was forced to represent the Raiders at the Pro Bowl, except you couldn't actually tell that he was representing the Raiders because he didn't wear any Raiders gear.
Yardbarker
Ravens Super Bowl-winning QB disrespected on all-time list
The Ravens are lucky enough to have had two quarterbacks lead them to win a Super Bowl. Although it's an impressive feat to do so, one of them has been disrespected on the all-time Super Bowl QB rankings list. Trent Dilfer is ranked No. 62 of 66 on NFL Network's...
Yardbarker
Ex-Steelers Coach Mark Whipple Heard Rumors Centered Around Him And Kenny Pickett Reuniting For 2023
Way before the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 season came to a premature end, fans and analysts were speculating on the fate of the much-maligned offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. Canada, who just finished his second season as the OC, was previously the Steelers quarterbacks coach for one year, has come under fire for poor offensive performances.
Yardbarker
Report: One team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers is far from certain to return to the Green Bay Packers next season, and there is at least one team that is determined to convince him a fresh start would be in his best interest. The New York Jets have been mentioned as a logical fit for Rodgers...
You’re Not Alone: CBS is getting tired of Tony Romo already too
After six years in the booth, Dallas Cowboys quarterback-turned-analyst Tony Romo has been under fire for his unimpressive color commentary in recent games. Tony Romo’s NFL analyst approval trajectory coincidentally follows the same path as his quarterback stint on the Dallas Cowboys. A few spikes early in his career as he earned three Pro Bowl nods, a massive spike toward the end when he led Dallas to a 12-3 record and even snuck into the league MVP conversation, and then a sudden drop-off.
Yardbarker
This proposed Seahawks-Ravens trade sends Lamar Jackson to Seattle
The Seattle Seahawks had a much better-than-anticipated 2022 season. Many people thought they would be among the worst teams in the NFL after seemingly embarking on a rebuild by trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and waiving linebacker Bobby Wagner. The Seahawks did end up with a top...
Yardbarker
The Steelers Will Have A Tough Decision To Make In 2023 About A Particular Wide Receiver's Future
Certain injuries as well as other factors paved the way for players on the Pittsburgh Steelers to see the first legitimate action of their career in 2022. Going forward, the franchise will have to make key decisions regarding the future of guys who were essentially fill-in players for the majority of the season.
NBC Sports
Robert Kraft wants Tom Brady to make one final Patriots return
If Robert Kraft has his way, you'll see Tom Brady back with the New England Patriots in the near future. Brady's playing days appear to be over after the 45-year-old quarterback announced his NFL retirement -- "for good" this time -- on Wednesday. But Kraft made it explicitly clear Thursday morning he wants Brady to sign a one-day contract with the Patriots to retire as a member of the team that drafted him.
Aaron Rodgers Announces He Will Not Be Going to the 49ers at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Aaron Rodgers having some fun with the Pebble Beach crowd.
Yardbarker
Report: Kansas City Chiefs Get Good Luck Charm For Super Bowl (+Video)
Kansas City Chiefs will have recent history on their side. The Kansas City Chiefs started practices Thursday for their Super Bowl appearance against the Philadelphia Eagles. They currently need a little luck, as they have three wide receivers not practicing on Thursday due to injury. Fortunately for the Chiefs, they might have a little luck for next Sunday.
Yardbarker
Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos DC job
Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media...
Yardbarker
49ers' John Lynch comments on Nick Bosa, Brandon Aiyuk contract extensions
Defensive end Nick Bosa is signed through the 2023 season. However, the San Francisco 49ers would like to start working on a contract extension for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner. We remember what happened when the team waited on Deebo Samuel's deal last offseason. The wide receiver market exploded, and the cost of locking up Samuel went up.
Yardbarker
Steelers Hater Bart Scott Detailed He Needed 5 Years Of Therapy To Avoid Punching Legend Hines Ward
There is no love lost between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens teams early on in the 21st century. The two franchises consistently battled for AFC Division Championships and in the playoffs. While it is now considered more of a respectful rivalry, it took some players a little bit longer to get over the smash mouth football and trash talking that happened for many years.
Yardbarker
Steelers Potential 2023 FA Target Taylor Lewan Blasts TJ Watt During Uncensored Rant
The 2022 season should have taught the Pittsburgh Steelers one lesson above all: TJ Watt is the franchise. This is not an earth-shattering revelation for fans of the black and gold. Watt missed seven games after a pectoral injury that could have sidelined him for the entire regular season. The Steelers went 1-6 without the 2021 AP Defensive Player of the Year and 8-2 with him. Watt will not get any MVP votes, but he certainly should.
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones says Cowboys will move on from K Brett Maher
With all the buzz around the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff changes, it is a good time to touch on a player the team has decided not to move forward with. Those close to Jerry Jones said Wednesday that the team would start over at kicker. Honestly, I was surprised they did not want to bring Brett Maher back even after a rough postseason.
Yardbarker
Saints appear ready to move on from Jameis Winston
Jameis Winston signed a two-year deal to remain in New Orleans last offseason, but he may not be around for the final year of the deal. "We need to find one," Saints vice president and assistant GM Jeff Ireland said recently when asked about the team's plan at QB, via Pro Football Talk.
