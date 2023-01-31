The 2022 season should have taught the Pittsburgh Steelers one lesson above all: TJ Watt is the franchise. This is not an earth-shattering revelation for fans of the black and gold. Watt missed seven games after a pectoral injury that could have sidelined him for the entire regular season. The Steelers went 1-6 without the 2021 AP Defensive Player of the Year and 8-2 with him. Watt will not get any MVP votes, but he certainly should.

2 DAYS AGO