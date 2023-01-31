Read full article on original website
Kendall Flanagan: Wenatchee Apple Blossom Royalty Top 10 Candidate
This is a series of interviews with the Top 10 Candidates for the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royal Court. The Apple Blossom Queen and two Princesses will be crowned Feb. 11th at the Cashmere Valley Bank Royalty Selection Pageant at the Numerica Performing Arts Center. Get Tickets here. Meet...
Fatal Collision on I-90 Near Ellensburg
A fatal collision on I-90 three miles west of Ellensburg has left three children without a parent Friday night. At around around 8:50 p.m., a 26-year-old woman from White Swan, Wash. was driving westbound I-90 with her three kids. At MP 104, the vehicle veered off the roadway to the...
Wenatchee Valley College Seeking Nominations for 2023 Distinguished WVC Alumni Award
The Wenatchee Valley College (WVC) Foundation is currently accepting nominations for their 2023 WVC Distinguished Alumni Award. The WVC Distinguished Alumni Award is meant for those who have done the following:. Distinguished themselves in their chosen professional field. Made significant contributions to their community on a local, state, national or...
Family of Wenatchee Mobile Home Fire Victim Create GoFundMe Campaign
Family members of the woman who died in a mobile home fire have created a GoFundMe campaign. On Feb. 1, 45-year-old Shanna Rice was trapped in a mobile home fire on the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee. Medical crews tried to revive her through CPR but were unsuccessful....
Victims Involved in Two Fatal Wenatchee Fires Identified
Two victims involved in two separate fatal fires in Wenatchee have been identified. The woman involved in the mobile home park fire on the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue Wednesday morning was identified to be 45-year-old Shanna Rice. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says Rice tried to get out...
Wenatchee Teen Pleads Guilty to East Wenatchee Shooting in 2021
A Wenatchee teen will be charged as an adult for his role in a gang-related East Wenatchee shooting back in 2021. On June 5, 2021, witnesses saw 16-year-old Angel Eduardo Montes shoot into an SUV on 9th St. NE and N Baker Ave, injuring a passenger in the leg. The...
NCW Libraries Celebrates Black History Month
Come celebrate Black History month with NCW Libraries this February. The Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment of the Humanities, and other institutions have partnered together to further elevate and honor Black voices. Patrons are welcome to explore books, movies, music, and documentaries made by Black...
