Changing marijuana policies in neighboring states elevate discussion in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As people in Missouri have access to recreational marijuana, Oklahoma voters are set to take up the issue next month. While most of Kansas’ neighbors have either recreational or medical marijuana, it’s still illegal in all forms in the Sunflower State. Legalizing marijuana in...
Missouri dispensaries begin recreational marijuana sales early on Friday after receiving licenses
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - For the first time in Missouri, anyone 21 or older with a valid I.D. could buy marijuana for recreational adult use at dispensaries that received their recreational marijuana licenses Friday. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Thursday that the state would start issuing...
Adult use cannabis sales in Missouri will start sooner than expected
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri dispensaries were scrambling Thursday when they found out they could start selling for non-medical use as early as Friday. They all initially expected that would not happen until Monday. State regulators made the announcement Thursday afternoon. Greenlight Dispensary CEO John Mueller said things got...
You can now buy recreational marijuana legally in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri dispensaries were scrambling Thursday when they found out they could start selling for non-medical use as early as Friday. They all initially expected that would not happen until Monday. State regulators made the announcement Thursday afternoon. By Friday morning, several dispensaries went live with...
Republican-led effort in Missouri House would make passing ballot initiatives much tougher
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Whether it be recreational weed or Medicaid expansion, Missouri voters have bypassed the legislature and put laws into the constitution with a simple majority. But a joint resolution that passed the Missouri House of Representatives this week and is headed to the Missouri Senate would require 60 percent of voters to approve initiative petitions.
