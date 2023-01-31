ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KCTV 5

You can now buy recreational marijuana legally in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri dispensaries were scrambling Thursday when they found out they could start selling for non-medical use as early as Friday. They all initially expected that would not happen until Monday. State regulators made the announcement Thursday afternoon. By Friday morning, several dispensaries went live with...
KCTV 5

Missouri politicians on China’s balloon being over state

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/AP) - China’s balloon drifting high above the U.S., which was first revealed over Montana, has created a buzz down below among residents and politicians alike. People initially wondered what it was. Now, they wonder what its arrival means amid a chorus of alarm raised by...
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Still warm Sunday with less wind

Stronger winds out of the southwest today will allow those temperatures to trend upward. Expect highs in the mid 50s today with 15-25 mph winds gusting up to 35. Changing marijuana laws in neighboring states elevate discussion in Kansas. Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:48 AM UTC. Legalizing marijuana in...
