Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
A Cookie Craze is Coming: Great American Cookies Expands to New Mexico, Get Ready to IndulgeAsh JurbergAlbuquerque, NM
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New MexicoTed RiversAlbuquerque, NM
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico Congressman Gabe Vasquez Appointed to House Armed Services Committee and Agriculture CommitteeAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Related
roadrunner.travel
Destination: Acoma Pueblo, New Mexico
The picturesque desert landscape some 60 miles west of Albuquerque, NM, is home to one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in America—Acoma Pueblo. The pueblo, founded in 1100, is a component of the Acoma Indian Reservation and is perched atop a 357-foot-tall shear-walled sandstone mesa. Before modern times,...
What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 3 – Feb. 9
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 3 – February 9. Albuquerque Feb. 3 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer […]
4 Amazing Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
A Cookie Craze is Coming: Great American Cookies Expands to New Mexico, Get Ready to Indulge
Great news for cookie fans in New Mexico with the opening of the first-ever Great American Cookies location in the state. Great American Cookies is an American chain of owned and operated franchised stores specializing in gourmet cookies and cookie cakes. Its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe dates back to 1977.
‘Pawn Stars’ bringing touring TV show to Santa Fe, Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pawning focused reality TV show is heading for the Land of Enchantment in 2023. In a recent Facebook post, the History Channel’s “Pawn Stars Do America” announced it plans for upcoming stops in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. The “Do America” version of the Pawn Stars series launched in 2022, branding itself a […]
KRQE News 13
New Mexico, ‘Go Red for Women’
The American Heart Association is a leading source of health information that works day in and day out to ensure we see a world full of healthier and longer lives. National wear red day being celebrated, on Feb. 3, highlighting CPR awareness. The theme for 2023 year is ‘be the...
santafe.com
Tomasita’s | Heating It Up
There aren’t very many restaurants in business today that were here in Santa Fe when I pulled into town in 1980. Back at the time, friends took me to a place that recently had moved to the then-scruffy railyard neighborhood. It was defying conventional logic about location, location, location. Tomasita’s, our destination, was in a red brick station house, an outbuilding of sorts to the old unused Santa Fe depot. At one time this had been the terminus of a railroad known as The Chile Line. Today, it’s the busy final stop for the Rail Runner commuter train and the Sky Railway, but no train was running at all some four decades ago.
newmexicomagazine.org
The 22nd Annual New Mexico Magazine Photos of the Year: Mobile
We're pleased to present the winners of the 22nd annual New Mexico Magazine Photography Contest in the Mobile category. "A friend and I decided to take a mushroom growing class provided by NMFungi. Toward the end of class, Estevan Hernandez, the owner, brought out different specimens of mycelium mushrooms. The mushrooms he brought out were at the end stages of fruiting and ready to puck and cook. There were golden oysters, black pearls, and blue oysters. It was the blue oysters that immediately caught my attention. The blue oysters fruiting reminded me of trumpets or an orchestra. It was nature's grand stage in such a small form. I didn’t have the normal professional camera equipment I normally carry, but I had my iPhone. Estevan carried on with the class introducing other specimens, but I stood over the blue oysters gazing and studying. As the class continued, I was hypnotized by nature's architecture and structure in the mycelium’s gills and caps. I took the photo keeping the idea of structure, architecture, trumpets, and orchestra in mind." —Ryle Yazzie.
Fuzzy family member rescued by Santa Fe Fire Department
Authorities are still investigating.
PNM hosting payment assistance event Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a free assistance event in Albuquerque’s International District Saturday February 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the International District Library. The event will help customers pay their past-due electric bills. Customers must bring: Eligible customers may be able to receive assistance from two different programs. For customers […]
City of Santa Fe holding rapid hire event
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is partnering with the New Mexico Workforce Connection to hold a rapid hire event. Both full-time and seasonal jobs are available. The rapid hire event will be held Saturday February 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. According to a […]
rrobserver.com
Good news keeps coming for Loving Thunder
A good week for Loving Thunder Therapeutic Riding got even better Wednesday. The nonprofit program offers equine-assisted activities for veterans and special needs individuals. On Jan. 21, Loving Thunder was named 2022 Nonprofit of the Year by the Rio Rancho Regional Chamber. At the Jan. 25 Sandoval County Commission meeting, District 2 Commissioner Jay Block pledged roughly $35,000 to Loving Thunder to fix two roofs at its facility in Corrales.
KRQE Newsfeed: Disturbing allegations, Staying behind bars, Warming up, Albuquerque documentary, Goat clean up
Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Foster child allegedly molested at Albuquerque CYFD office building – According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers were dispatched to the CYFD building in Albuquerque back in December for a sexual abuse call. The police report said a staff member found a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old foster […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Bites From the Big Apple
Just about everyone in Santa Fe comes in contact with a breakfast burrito or similarly be-chile’d item for breakfast or brunch, but sometimes you just kind of want an eggs/toast/hash browns kind of thing. There are many restaurants about town that do this, sure, but we all have our favorites. For me, New York on Catron (420 Catron St., (505) 982-9800)-née New York Deli-née-Bagelmania has topped that list—at least top five—for a number of years. But a mid-pandemic rebrand and, I’m just gonna say it, evolving tastes that err toward higher expectations on my part have not been entirely kind to the once proud downtown spot. I learned this recently while at brunch/lunch with a fellow food fan.
Albuquerque BioPark Zoo hosting adults only happy hour
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo will be hosting an adults-only happy hour. The event will be on February 25, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests 21 and over will be able to visit exhibits and hear from experts about the nightlives of various animals. Themed drinks and different food stations will be […]
earnthenecklace.com
Steve Stucker Leaving KOB 4: Where Is the Veteran Meteorologist Going?
Steve Stucker has been on the airwaves of New Mexico longer than most broadcast professionals there. The veteran meteorologist has not only done the forecasts but also connected with Albuquerque residents throughout his career. But after he revealed some solemn news about his health, Steve Stucker is leaving KOB 4. Eyewitness News 4 Today viewers want to know what happened to him and if he will return to broadcasting. Find out what the weather forecaster said here.
2 New Mexico Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
KRQE News 13
Man accused of murder in Albuquerque arrested in California
Https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/man-accused-of-murder-in-albuquerque-arrested-in-california/. Man accused of murder in Albuquerque arrested in …. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/man-accused-of-murder-in-albuquerque-arrested-in-california/. Electric Playhouse looks to expand out-of-state. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/electric-playhouse-looks-to-expand-out-of-state/. National TV show to highlight appeal of living in …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/entertainment-news/national-tv-show-to-highlight-appeal-of-living-in-albuquerque/. Inquiries flood in about St. Pius school 8th-grade …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/education/inquiries-flood-in-about-st-pius-school-8th-grade-expansion/. Man charged after flight grounded...
Man accused of leading attacks on New Mexico elected leaders pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Solomon Pena, the man accused of leading attacks on a number of elected officials’ homes pleaded not guilty in court Friday. Investigators say over the span of two months Pena hired men to shoot at the homes of two Bernalillo County Commissioners and two house lawmakers. Monday, Pena was indicted on 14 […]
Heading Home CEO issues apology after controversial homeless statement
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After making a comment on Instagram that people shouldn’t give directly to the homeless, the head of Heading Home – a homeless shelter that does a lot of work with the city – is in a bit of hot water. Heading Home CEO Steve Decker posted ‘trying to help with handouts makes […]
Comments / 0