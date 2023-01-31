ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KCTV 5

Missouri politicians on China’s balloon being over state

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/AP) - China’s balloon drifting high above the U.S., which was first revealed over Montana, has created a buzz down below among residents and politicians alike. People initially wondered what it was. Now, they wonder what its arrival means amid a chorus of alarm raised by...
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Missourians soon able to get recreational marijuana without relying on dispensaries

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was just last November that Missouri voters took to the polls and voted in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana in the state. This week, those Missouri residents were able to purchase recreational marijuana at dispensaries, but very soon people will be able to get their hands on recreational marijuana without having to rely on dispensaries.
MISSOURI STATE
Wichita Eagle

‘They traumatized her without any reason.’ Kansas girl, 3, sent to live with new family

Crying that she wanted to go home, a 3-year-old girl was sent to live with a new family Tuesday afternoon, devastating the one she had lived with her whole life. “You could hear her crying down the hall,” said Nicole DeHaven, tears falling down her cheeks as she talked about the little girl she and her husband, John, have raised since she was three days old. “They had to hold her back. She kept saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.”
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas Reflector

A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.

The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. They retreated into legalistic formalities. All the while, […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Kansas transgender inmate transferred to all-female prison

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A transgender inmate has been transferred from a Kansas men’s prison to the state’s women’s prison in Topeka. 13 NEWS investigated a question from a view about an El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate being moved to Topeka Correctional Facility, the state’s all-female institution.
TOPEKA, KS
Z94

Semi Truck Loses Control On Slick Oklahoma Highway

This week has been interesting, to say the least, for winter weather in Oklahoma. Some areas have received enough ice or sleet to cause slick roads, others, like us here in Southwest Oklahoma, have only received bitterly cold temperatures without much precipitation. So if you're traveling across Oklahoma this week,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KSN News

Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman in northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. KSNT 27 Storm Track Chief Meteorologist […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In Kansas Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Strangers to Kansas often think of the Sunflower State as nothing but rural farmland and small towns. Of course, if you’ve spent any time here, you know we have several large cities that are full of attractions and worth a visit. There are lots of great restaurants in our cities, but if you want to get a true Kansas experience, head to our more rural areas and enjoy a meal with the family, country-style. One of our favorite opportunities to do just that is at L and T Family Restaurant in Goodland. This place is an absolute delight, with a wide variety of dishes to appeal to any palate.
GOODLAND, KS

