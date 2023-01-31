Strangers to Kansas often think of the Sunflower State as nothing but rural farmland and small towns. Of course, if you’ve spent any time here, you know we have several large cities that are full of attractions and worth a visit. There are lots of great restaurants in our cities, but if you want to get a true Kansas experience, head to our more rural areas and enjoy a meal with the family, country-style. One of our favorite opportunities to do just that is at L and T Family Restaurant in Goodland. This place is an absolute delight, with a wide variety of dishes to appeal to any palate.

GOODLAND, KS ・ 11 DAYS AGO