wtae.com
Ohio village remains under state of emergency after train derailment, fire
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — A train derailment and resulting large fire prompted an evacuation order and a declaration of a state of emergency in an Ohio village near the Pennsylvania state line on Friday night, covering the area in billows of smoke lit orange by the flames below. About...
wtae.com
Peeling license plate? Here's how to get it replaced
You may have seen them on the road and not even given it a second thought. But did you know that a license plate that is peeling or hard to read can get you pulled over and even fined?. "We see a ton," explained Corporal Christopher Fabian with the city...
wtae.com
Animals removed from Beaver County home, charges filed
OHIOVILLE, Pa. — Three members of a Beaver County family face a total of more than 500 counts of animal cruelty and neglect, criminal complaints show. Eric, Cheryl and Shelby Bostwick, of Ohioville, near Industry, allegedly owned more than 100 animals living in unsanitary conditions inside and outside their home, according to the complaints.
wtae.com
Students host day of service in Westmoreland County
Seton Hill University students are giving back to the community in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They had a variety of projects to pick from for a day of service including working on a house with Habitat for Humanity. The mortgage for the home is being taken on...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh opens warming centers on this frigid Friday
CitiParks is opening six warming centers across Pittsburgh on Friday as single-digit wind chills hit the area. CitiParks and the city of Pittsburgh will typically activate warming centers when the forecasted highs are predicted below 20 degrees. Those six centers are:. Beechview Pittsburgh City-Senior Community Center. 1555 Broadway Avenue. 412-567-7290.
wtae.com
Your tax refund may be smaller this year. Here's why
PITTSBURGH — It's tax-filing time and there are some big changes you need to know about before you file this year. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 spoke with the Internal Revenue Service about why your refund may be smaller than in the past. “A lot of people may be...
wtae.com
Fight against inflation continues in 2023
PITTSBURGH — Experts say although we've likely seen the worst of inflation, it's unclear if things will ever get back to what we consider normal. “It's hard to predict how long inflationary periods are going to last,” said Risa Kumazawa, Duquesne University associate dean for academic systems and accreditation and associate professor of economics.
wtae.com
Catholic Schools Week: Students keeping faith, excellence and service alive
As we near the end of Catholic Schools Week, we're taking you inside some of the schools in the Pittsburgh area to show you how teachers helped the students bring this year's theme of faith, excellence, and service alive. The first salute to service comes from these sweet students at...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh remembers Snowmageddon 13 years later
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburghers are remembering a major weather event on Sunday. It was 13 years ago, Feb. 5, 2010, that Snowmageddon hit the city, dropping more than 20 inches of snow in the area. The storm also affected much of the East Coast of the U.S., dropping two to...
wtae.com
Beaver County man sentenced to 17 years in prison for hate crimes, abusing people with disabilities
A Beaver County man has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to abusing people with physical and mental disabilities, people who it was his job to care for. Zachary Dinell pled guilty to conspiracy and committing several hate crimes. “I’d like it to be longer,”...
wtae.com
One person in the hospital after fire in Armstrong County
EAST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital following a fire in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County. The fire was reported around 7:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Butler Road and Carpenter Road. The condition of the person hurt has not been released. There...
wtae.com
18-year-old charged in deadly Christmas Eve crash in Sewickley Heights
An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after a Christmas Eve crash left one woman dead and her sister injured. Luke Flowers turned himself in Saturday for the crash that happened on Fern Hollow Road in Sewickley Heights on Dec. 24, 2022. Allegheny County police responded the crash scene just after...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police investigating possible shooting in Knoxville
PITTSBURGH — One person was taken to a hospital after a reported shooting in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood. Allegheny County 911 said they sent police and EMS to the intersection of Grimes and Mathews Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Our crew spotted multiple officers looking for clues at the intersection.
wtae.com
Investigation underway after man is shot in Butler
BUTLER, Pa. — Butler City police were investigating after a man was shot on Sunday morning. Police said the incident happened shortly before 2:25 a.m. on West New Castle Street. Officers were alerted by a neighbor who heard yelling and a gunshot. The 43-year-old victim was found nearby with...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh funeral shooting suspects held for trial; video played in court
PITTSBURGH — Two people have been ordered to stand trial ina shooting outside a church where a funeral service was being held in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood. Surveillance video of the Oct. 28 shooting outside Destiny of Faith Church was introduced at the preliminary hearing Friday for Hezekiah Nixon, 17, and Shawn Davis, 19.
wtae.com
Surveillance video: Funeral shooting in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — This video was introduced as evidence in a preliminary hearing for two suspects in a shooting outside Destiny of Faith Church in Brighton Heights, where a funeral was being held on Oct. 28, 2022. Watch the surveillance video above. Click here to read the full story from...
wtae.com
Driver runs off after crash in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Officials said a driver ran off and was later apprehended following a two-vehicle crash in Penn Hills. The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday on the 1200 block of Universal Road. The Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company said paramedics assisted some people at...
wtae.com
Drunk driver faces charges in crash that sent several to hospital
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A woman who allegedly caused a crash while driving drunk, sending four people to the hospital, including a toddler, has been arrested. Allegheny County Police filed charges against 28-year-old Jelyssa Martinez of Pittsburgh Thursday. Martinez turned herself in Friday morning. Detectives say it was in...
wtae.com
American Heart Association kicks off Heart Month
February is Heart Month, and this year, the American Heart Association is encouraging everyone to take the challenge of having at least one person in every family or household know how to perform CPR. One way to learn is through an interactive kiosk at the Carnegie Science Center Highmark SportsWorks....
wtae.com
Family says fiberglass released from mattress caused health problems, expensive cleanup
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — Action News Investigates has learned of a potential health risk in mattresses. It’s from fiberglass that is used inside some mattresses as a fire retardant. Action News Investigates: Watch the report in the video above. Experts say unzipping and washing mattress covers can release shards...
