Friendswood to consider supporting abolition of county treasurer’s office
Friendswood City Council will consider a resolution supporting the abolition of the Galveston County treasurer's office at an upcoming Feb. 6 meeting. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) The Friendswood City Council will consider a resolution to support the abolition of the Office of the Galveston County Treasurer at an upcoming Feb. 6...
New Elections May Be Needed: Gov. Abbott Addresses Harris County Ballot Shortage
"Harris Co. election ballot paper shortage far bigger than initially estimated. It's so big it may have altered the outcome of elections. It may necessitate new elections. It WILL necessitate new LAWS that prevent Harris Co. from ever doing this again." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Harris County commissioners allocate $12.1M to county offices for budget deficits, new staff
On Jan. 31, Harris County commissioners approved $12.1 million to cover deficits in county offices, including the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's Office. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners opted to use a $9 million general fund surplus to help cover deficits in the sheriff’s office and...
fox26houston.com
Former Houston mayor says city facing "fiscal cliff", blames Turner administration
HOUSTON - Seven years after back-to-back terms as Houston's second woman and first openly gay Mayor, Annise Parker is offering a mixed review on the performance of her successor, Sylvester Turner. "Sylvester Turner, and we need to give him credit, was able to shore up the pension systems. Bill White...
houstonisd.org
Attendance policy: HISD students must attend 90% of school days
Houston Independent School District is dedicated to academic achievement and success for all scholars. Regular student attendance is critically important. Students who are absent lose instructional seat time, creating a lost opportunity to learn, ask questions, and engage in class activities. In accordance with Texas Education Code Section 25.092 (Attendance...
fox26houston.com
EXCLUSIVE: Former Houston mayor concerned about city's financial future
The "trailblazing" former mayor Annise Parker is offering her assessment of the city's financial condition and the diagnosis is pretty "troubling" to say the least. FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan spoke exclusively and in-depth with Parker who sees big funding problems "dead-ahead" for the nation's fourth-largest city.
Former HISD elementary teacher under investigation after multiple allegations of molestation
The investigation wasn't done until after the teacher resigned in July 2022 after one student made an outcry that spurred additional allegations.
College of the Mainland plans to hold $250M bond election in May
The College of the Mainland unanimously approved a $250 million bond election in May for a variety of safety, infrastructure and campus improvements. (Courtesy College of the Mainland) College of the Mainland will hold a $250 million bond election in May to address enrollment, program growth, aging facilities, safety and...
Deputy removed from Galena Park ISD after 'inappropriate communications' with student, Pct. 3 says
The deputy was removed from a campus in Galena Park ISD, where the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office has a contractual agreement to provide security throughout the district.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County District Attorney’s Office overspends on raises, then asks for $4.3 million for new hires
Harris County commissioners voted to provide more than $4 million to the District Attorney's office to hire 15 new prosecutors. The vote followed a revelation the DA's office had exceeded its budget in order to fund raises for current staff. County budget director Daniel Ramos told commissioners that District Attorney...
thscougarclaw.com
Tomball ranked as area’s top district
Tomball ISD has started the year by being elected the best district of 2023. On Niche and the Tomball ISD website, there are several rankings to observe. The website Niche has been placed in charge of these rankings and is highly rated. They have ranked these districts based on rigorous analysis of data and reviews.
METRO president, CEO announces December 2023 retirement
President and CEO Tom Lambert has spent 45 years with METRO in various roles. (Courtesy METRO) After 45 years working for the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County, President and CEO Tom Lambert has announced plans to retire from the agency at the end of 2023. Lambert stepped into his...
METRO hosts public feedback meeting Feb. 7 for Gulfton Corridor Project
The Wheeler Transit Center in Midtown sits at the heart of where several modes of transportation intersect. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County will host the first of three public meetings Feb. 7 to get feedback on a proposed new corridor to provide rapid bus service in the Gulfton area.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Grace Management Breaks Ground on 115-Unit Active Adult Complex in Conroe, Texas
CONROE, Texas — Grace Management has broken ground on The Lakes at Woodhaven Village, a 115-unit active adult complex in Conroe, located about 40 miles north of Houston. The project, which is being developed on a five-acre plot adjacent to the 2,000-acre Grand Central Park master-planned community, is slated for a spring 2024 completion.
Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Gov. Abbott?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming to Texas in what may be seen as the next key move in announcing a 2024 Presidential run. DeSantis, who is favored to win the Republican nomination, is heading to Texas next month to headline two significant GOP fundraising events. He will headline the following two events:
Harris County Flood Control District to repair Barker Reservoir tributaries
The project will address erosion and slope failures along a tributary of the Upper Buffalo Bayou. (Renee Farmer/Community Impact) The Harris County Flood Control District will begin rehabilitation this winter on tributaries upstream of the Barker Reservoir, according to a district press release. Barker Repair Package 1 will address erosion...
Tomball ISD P-TECH program on track to begin this fall
This fall, Tomball ISD will start its P-TECH program. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) The health care-focused Pathways in Technology Early College High School program is on track to begin this fall, said Bob Thompson, dean of student advancement for Tomball ISD. The program will be made up of 25 students with...
Greg Abbott Considers New Election in Texas After Ballot Issues Discovered
The governor said the shortage of ballot paper may "necessitate new elections."
Houston Methodist awards $6.8M in grants to Greater Houston area organizations
In a Feb. 1 press release, officials with Houston Methodist Hospital announced the awarding of $6.8 million in grants through the hospital's Community Benefits Grant Program. (Courtesy Houston Methodist) In a Feb. 1 press release, officials with Houston Methodist Hospital announced the awarding of $6.8 million in grants through the...
fox26houston.com
Lawsuit filed against Houston paramedics who refused emergency care to disabled teen
HOUSTON - A lawsuit has been filed against Houston paramedics who denied emergency medical treatment to a young boy with cerebral palsy two years ago. Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel James P. Roberts, Scott H. Palmer, and Breanta Boss of Scott H. Palmer, P.C., of Dallas, Texas, have reportedly filed a lawsuit on behalf of 14-year-old Jacah Jefferson who has cerebral palsy after paramedics wrongly declared him dead and denied him emergency medical treatment.
