FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Pearland sees decline in new residential construction, blames construction costs
Pearland saw a sharp decrease in residential permits issued for single-family homes year over year. (Courtesy Canva) A report from the city of Pearland shows a decrease in permits for single-family homes in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022-23. The quarterly report, which encompasses Oct. 1-Dec. 31, 2022, states...
What's new at Market Street: 2 locations coming soon and 8 recent openings in The Woodlands
New stores at Market Street in 2023 include Kendra Scott with the accompanying Sips + Sweets Cafe. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) Market Street in The Woodlands has seen eight openings in its center at 9595 Six Pines Drive since late 2022, and two new businesses are slated to open in 2023, according to Market Street officials.
Luxury men's active and casual wear store Rhone opens at Market Street in The Woodlands
Rhone offers a variety of active and casual wear exclusively for men. (Courtesy Rhone) Men’s premium performance and activewear company Rhone opened its newest shop at Market Street on Feb 1. "Our store is designed to create a community space where everyone is welcome, and connections are made. The...
METRO president, CEO announces December 2023 retirement
President and CEO Tom Lambert has spent 45 years with METRO in various roles. (Courtesy METRO) After 45 years working for the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County, President and CEO Tom Lambert has announced plans to retire from the agency at the end of 2023. Lambert stepped into his...
Tesla signed as tenant for Brookshire business park
Tesla appears to be moving into the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire. Empire West is in its third phase of construction, which includes two more buildings. The third phase does not yet have a definitive timeline for completion, according to officials from Stream Realty. (Courtesy Stream Realty) Tesla appears...
Sugar Land begins $3.3M trail, pedestrian project in First Colony area
From left, City Council members Stewart Jacobson and Carol McCutcheon, Mayor Joe Zimmerman, and City Council members Susanne Whatley and Naushad Kermally pose for a groundbreaking event for the First Colony Trail project. (Courtesy City of Sugar Land) The city of Sugar Land broke ground Jan. 31 on a $3.3...
METRO hosts public feedback meeting Feb. 7 for Gulfton Corridor Project
The Wheeler Transit Center in Midtown sits at the heart of where several modes of transportation intersect. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County will host the first of three public meetings Feb. 7 to get feedback on a proposed new corridor to provide rapid bus service in the Gulfton area.
Fulshear downtown plans to create connection
Changes to Fulshear’s Downtown District will make the area more accommodating to pedestrians and promote economic development, officials said. (Rendering courtesy city of Fulshear/Community Impact) The city of Fulshear is planning for a reimagining of its downtown streetscape. Several projects are in design with the intent to improve north-...
Neighborhood Market is coming to Conroe in 2026
Smileys is a convenience store based in Huntsville. (Courtesy Smileys) A Neighborhood Market, set to open in 2026, will be located on Longmire Road in Conroe. The market will consist of a Smileys—a Huntsville-based gas station and convenience store—in a strip center with a doughnut shop and a liquor store. According to the business, Smileys is a family-owned business that prides itself on clean bathrooms and a deli inside the convenience store. The business could not give any contact information.
VomFass of The Woodlands closing Feb. 28 at Hughes Landing
VomFASS of The Woodlands will be closing its storefront at the end of February. (Courtesy VomFass) VomFass of The Woodlands will close Feb. 28, according to a news release. The store sells a variety of infused oils and vinegars. “It has been a wonderful experience, and we are extremely grateful...
Freebirds, Kyuramen: 5 businesses now open, coming soon east of I-45 in south Montgomery County
Freebirds World Burrito hosted its grand opening Jan. 17. (Courtesy Freebirds World Burrito) Freebirds World Burrito opened its newest location in Harper’s Preserve on Jan. 17 off Hwy. 242. “We are excited to bring more burritos and queso to fanatics everywhere. This is our first of many restaurant openings...
Third location of Spanish Flowers open on Durham Drive
In a location formerly held by Rosland’s Grill & Bar, Spanish Flowers Mexican Bar & Grill is now open as of Dec. 9 at 903 Durham Drive, Houston. (Courtesy Facebook) In a location formerly held by Rosland’s Grill & Bar, Spanish Flowers Mexican Bar & Grill is now open as of Dec. 9 at 903 Durham Drive, Houston, according to an announcement from the eatery's Facebook page.
MAP: Check out the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Cy-Fair, including renovated Athleta
Read more below for the latest five projects that have been filed in the Cy-Fair area. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Cy-Fair area? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Retail store incubator The Missing Piece looks toward future after reaching 1-year anniversary in Rice Village
The Missing Piece provides a retail and online presence for small business owners. (Courtesy The Missing Piece) Supporting small businesses has been the name of the game at retail store incubator The Missing Piece, which celebrated its one-year anniversary in Rice Village in November. Store owner Robert O’Bannon said he...
Your guide to 14 private schools in the Tomball, Magnolia area
Grades served: K-12 Extracurricular activities: N/A. Tuition: $13,600 (pre-K), $14,350 (grades K-8), $15,000 (grades 9-11) Religious orientation: Christian (Lutheran theology) Extracurricular activities: Varsity athletics, 4-H & Future Farmers of America, academic team, archery, art, athletic trainers, band, bass fishing, cheer, chemistry club, chess club, choir, eSports, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, finance club, handbells, Messengers Praise Band, multimedia, National Honor Society, One-Act Play, shotgun, speech & debate, student council, theater, vet medicine.
British pub Fish and Chips Houston plans to open soon in Kemah
Fish and Chips Houston plans to hold a soft opening in Kemah on Feb. 7 with a limited menu. (Courtesy Pexels) Fish and Chips Houston plans to hold a soft opening at 609 Bradford Ave., Ste. 109, Kemah, on Feb. 7. The British pub will offer a variety of food...
$591,000 houses: Read about this month's featured neighborhood in The Woodlands
More than 5,100 homes and over 14,000 people live in the community, which is part of the Conroe ISD. (Courtesy Canva) The Village of Grogan’s Mill was the first village to be established in The Woodlands with development beginning in 1974. The community includes more than 5,100 homes and...
Harris County Flood Control District to repair Barker Reservoir tributaries
The project will address erosion and slope failures along a tributary of the Upper Buffalo Bayou. (Renee Farmer/Community Impact) The Harris County Flood Control District will begin rehabilitation this winter on tributaries upstream of the Barker Reservoir, according to a district press release. Barker Repair Package 1 will address erosion...
Harris County commissioners authorize 10% toll road rate reduction, free EZ tag program
On Jan. 31, Harris County commissioners approved a Harris County Toll Road Authority program that will save drivers 10% on toll roads. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) A Harris County Toll Road Authority program that will reduce the cost of tolls by 10% was approved unanimously by Harris County commissioners Jan. 31.
National chain PJ's Coffee to open new location in Sugar Land
National coffee brand PJ's Coffee will open a new Sugar Land location this spring. (Courtesy PJ's Coffee) PJ’s Coffee is set to open in late spring at 17211 W. Grand Parkway S., Sugar Land, a PJ’s spokesperson said via email. PJ’s Coffee is a New Orleans-based coffee franchise that serves coffee, cold brew iced coffee, teas and blended frozen coffee drinks and smoothies. The coffee chain has multiple locations in 14 states across the U.S., according to the website. www.pjscoffee.com.
