All of your electronic products have a “use by” date, and sooner or later, you’ll have to discard them. Manufacturers call this “planned obsolescence,” where electronic items stop functioning after a certain period. This helps keep sales volumes up over the long term and makes people buy newer and more fashionable products to replace older ones. Due to the very short life cycle of many electronic products, recycling them is imperative to slowing the buildup of global waste.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO