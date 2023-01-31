Read full article on original website
How to Recycle Electronics
All of your electronic products have a “use by” date, and sooner or later, you’ll have to discard them. Manufacturers call this “planned obsolescence,” where electronic items stop functioning after a certain period. This helps keep sales volumes up over the long term and makes people buy newer and more fashionable products to replace older ones. Due to the very short life cycle of many electronic products, recycling them is imperative to slowing the buildup of global waste.
Three Wild Technologies About to Change Health Care
Star Trek. I was dazzled by the space travel, sure, but also the medical technology. A handheld “tricorder” detected diseases, while an intramuscular injector (“hypospray”) could treat them. Sickbay “biobeds” came with real-time health monitors that looked futuristic at the time but seem primitive today.
Avian H5N1 Flu Outbreak Now Spreading to Mammals
Feb. 3, 2023 – The massive bird flu outbreak that is responsible for skyrocketing egg prices now appears to be spilling over into mammals. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and its counterpart in the United Kingdom say the virus has been detected in mammals such as raccoons, foxes, bears, skunks, and even a cat in France.
Warmer Temperatures Could Be Helping Dangerous Fungi Spread
The Wall Street Journal reports that scientific evidence suggests it could be, as “dangerous fungal infections are on the rise.”. The temperature of the human body is too high for most fungi. But as temperatures have risen, some are adapting to higher heat, including within people, the newspaper wrote. “Climate change might also be creating conditions for some disease-causing fungi to expand their geographical range, research shows.”
How to Recycle Aluminum
Aluminum is found extensively in the earth’s crust and can be easily recycled and repurposed for various applications. According to the Aluminum Association, 75% of the 1.5 billion tons of aluminum that’s ever been produced is still in use today. This is because recycling aluminum is simple and cost-effective.
57% of People in CDC Survey Support Ban on All Tobacco Sales
Feb. 3, 2023 -- A new survey from the CDC found that 57.3% of U.S. respondents support policies banning the sale of all tobacco products and 62.3% support banning the sale of menthol cigarettes. Even among smokers, there was some support for the bans. About a third of smokers supported...
California Drops School Vaccination Requirements
Feb. 4, 2023 – California will no longer require schoolchildren to be vaccinated in order to attend in-person classes. Public health officials said the move aligns school policies with the forthcoming end of the federal public health emergency in May, the Los Angeles Times reported. In October 2021, California...
Now Trending on Social Media: Bad Birth Control Info
Feb.2, 2023 – Add this to the list of social media’s potential health risks: unintended pregnancy. That’s for women who take birth control advice from influencers, particularly on YouTube, where many talk about stopping hormonal contraception and may give incomplete or inaccurate sexual health information. In an...
