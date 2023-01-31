Read full article on original website
China urges calm over 'spy' balloon in US airspace
China has urged "cool-headed" handling of a dispute over a giant Chinese balloon heading for the eastern US. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier called off a visit to Beijing, saying the "surveillance" balloon's presence was "an irresponsible act". Later the US reported a second Chinese balloon floating over...
Huge earthquake in south-east Turkey kills more than 300
A powerful earthquake has hit a wide area in south-eastern Turkey, near the Syrian border, killing more than 300 people and trapping many others. The US Geological Survey said the 7.8 magnitude tremor struck at 04:17 local time (01:17 GMT) at a depth of 17.9km (11 miles) near the city of Gaziantep.
'I escaped abusive jungle cult - then rescued my son'
When Mexican police raided a self-styled Jewish sect, former members hoped it would spell the end of the group, which has been accused of crimes against children. Instead, the case collapsed and the sect recovered - but not before details about the cloistered community were exposed, including its plans for mass slaughter if outside authorities intervened. One former member, who recently fled, spoke to the BBC about his ordeal.
Turkey elections: Biggest test for Erdogan amid cost of living crisis
"I was paying 4,500 liras ($240; £195) for rent last year, but my landlord said he needed to raise the price," said Seda. "We doubled the amount we pay, but he still asked us to leave the flat." She is one of millions of Turks struggling to cope with...
Jasvir Singh: 'I'm a devout Sikh - and married to a man'
Jasvir Singh is one of the most prominent Sikh voices in British public life. He is also gay - a fact that he has kept mostly private until now. It's put him at odds with some members of his own community, but he says he now wants to speak up about his sexuality.
Hundreds killed as huge quake rocks Turkey and Syria
