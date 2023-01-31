Read full article on original website
Chris Brown throws temper tantrum after Grammys 2023 loss: ‘Who the f–k is this?’
Is ya man … on the floor … throwing a temper tantrum … over his 2023 Grammys loss? After Robert Glasper won the award for Best R&B Album for “Black Radio III” on Sunday, Chris Brown took to his Instagram Story to, well, be a sore loser. “BRO WHO THE F–K IS THIS?” the “Breezy” creator, 33, captioned a screenshot of his Google search of Glasper, which described the 44-year-old Houston native as “an American pianist, record producer, songwriter and musical arranger with a career that bridges several different musical and artistic genres.” Atop Glasper’s accolades, which include four previous Grammy wins, Brown once...
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy Williams
RadarOnline.com has learned that Wendy Williams is reportedly “sad and lonely” as she spends all of her time penned up alone in her New York City penthouse. The 58-year-old former talk show host continues to battle a series of alleged health problems and financial hardships.
The 2023 Grammys Is Already Facing Backlash After Leaving A Bunch Of Artists Out Of Its In Memoriam Segment
The 2023 Grammys honored a bunch of people including Olivia Newton-John, Lisa Marie Presley, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, and Takeoff — but it also left out a lot.
No One Wanted Trevor Noah to Talk to Them at the Grammys
It’s not often people want to sit farther from the stage at an awards show, but you could practically hear the seats scooting backward at the Grammys Sunday night as host Trevor Noah made his way through the crowd. After an energetic introductory performance from Bad Bunny, Noah—now on his third consecutive year as Grammys emcee—handled his duties confidently. And yet, the energy in the room felt vaguely like the end of a Zoom meeting. As the comedian worked the crowd, strolling from table to table, guests’ eyes seemed fixed on the centerpiece in front of them, or on the...
Eddie Murphy Wants to Make ‘Shrek 5’ or a Donkey Spinoff
The Shrek franchise dominated movie theaters for 10 years at the start of the 2000s. And even though it’s now been over a decade since the final installment in the series, it still dominates them, in a way; the spinoff Puss in Boots series just released a new film last year. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has already grossed $335 million worldwide and recently scored an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Film.
Grammys In Memoriam Sparks Outrage After Aaron Carter Is Left Out
Fans were outraged after the 2023 Grammys omitted the late Aaron Carter from its annual In Memoriam segment Sunday night (Feb. 5). Carter, who passed away at the age of 34 on Nov. 5, 2022, was remembered by countless celebrities at the time, including his brother Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys.
