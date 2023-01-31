ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
Oscar

Searching For Gold In Alaska

Searching for gold in Alaska has been a popular pursuit for centuries. This vast and rugged state, with its remote wilderness areas, abundant rivers, and glaciers, has been the site of numerous gold rushes and continues to attract both amateur and professional prospectors.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

February snow and rain for Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Marmot Day is tomorrow for Alaska, a day when the Lower 48 states mark Groundhog Day. Will the marmot see its shadow? Will it even venture out of its den to care whether there is weeks left of winter or not? Usually in Alaska, winter stays longer than it does in the rest of the United States.
ALASKA STATE
progressivegrocer.com

Huge Harvest of The Alaska Crabber’s Favorite Crab

Fisheries Policy Director, Alaska Marine Conservation Council (AMCC) Many consumers may not be familiar with bairdi crab, commonly referred to as Tanner crab, harvested in the Gulf of Alaska. For commercial fishermen in fishing communities throughout the gulf, including Kodiak, my hometown, the Tanner/bairdi crab fishery is the talk of the town. The anticipation and excitement are palpable around the community as the fleet gets ready to fish.
ALASKA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Western Montana winter precipitation report

As we slowly grind our way through winter, let’s look at the current snowpack in western Montana and what that means to the water basins. As of January 31st, the Month to Date Precipitation across Montana is generally below the 1991-2020 average, but not by much. January snowfall in...
MONTANA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

5.0 earthquake rattles Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 5.0 earthquake shook residents of Southcentral Alaska early Thursday morning. The temblor, which struck at 5:48 a.m., was initially measured at magnitude 4.7 before being upgraded. The earthquake centered about 78 miles west of Anchorage, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center, and hit closest to...
ALASKA STATE
knba.org

Arctic Winter Games: Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Here’s the latest ulu count at the Arctic Winter Games in Alberta as of Thursday, 10:00 a.m. Team Alaska has now collected 75 of those ulu-shaped medals: 24 gold, 24 silver and 27 bronze. In just one day, Alaska jumped from fourth to second place in the total number...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Pebble opponents celebrate an EPA decision to ban the mine. Mat-Su...
ALASKA STATE
radiokenai.com

McNeil River Bear Viewing Permit Lottery & Raffle Now Underway

Annual permits for a limited number of people to experience the world-renowned McNeil River State Game Sanctuary are being made available through the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game issues guided bear viewing permits through a lottery system. Online lottery applications for this...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasportsreport.com

College Track & Field Roundup: Earl, Aniteye & Merchant add names to Alaska history; UAA’s Nash notches school record

A quartet of track and field athletes recently cemented their names into Alaska history. Girdwood’s Ava Earl sped to a personal best in the 3,000-meter distance at the UW Invitational in Seattle, Washington. The Northwestern sophomore clocked a time of 9 minutes, 27.44 to lop nearly 11 seconds from her previous time set last season.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Revak jumps to Peltola team to become state director

Former State Sen. Josh Revak, who ran for Congress last year as a Republican but didn’t place in the final four and ultimately dropped from the race, has been hired by Rep. Mary Peltola as her Alaska state director. He will be based in Anchorage but his position will allow him to travel widely across the state.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

School program for ‘Ocean Guardians’ seeks to expand in Alaska

Alaska’s coastlines are home to iconic Alaska wildlife, but they’re also besieged by litter and pollution. There’s an effort underway to combat this by teaching students about marine conservation. Scientists and teachers say it’s having success and would like to see it expand.  In the Ocean Guardian School Program, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration partners […] The post School program for ‘Ocean Guardians’ seeks to expand in Alaska appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
radiokenai.com

Area High School Seniors Receive Nominations For Military Academies

Appointment to a U.S. military academy for Kenai Central’s Samuel Baisden (2022 graduate of KCHS, currently attending UAF), Bridger Beck and SoHi’s Olivia Somers advanced to the next step with the nomination from the office of Alaska Representative Mary Sattler Peltola and the office of U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

4 Alaskans nominated for prestigious James Beard Awards

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans are once again making their presence known on the national culinary scene, with three chefs and one restaurateur receiving James Beard Foundation Award nominations last week. “Alaska in general is a lot more cosmopolitan from the aspect of we like quality,” said Laile Fairbairn, Managing...
ALASKA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake

Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
MONTANA STATE
knba.org

KNBA News: Wednesday, February 1, 2023

School bus strike continues in the Mat-Su Borough. Governor Mike Dunleavy and the Bristol Bay Native Corporation react to the EPA’s decision to exercise its veto authority of the Pebble Mine Project. Cook Inlet natural gas supplies may run out in four years. Team Alaska continues to move up...
ALASKA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

This Amazing Montana Brewery Is Forced To Temporarily Close

If there is one thing you don't want to happen to a business in the winter, it's this problem. If there is one industry the people of Montana love more than others, it has to be the craft brewery scene. Montana has incredible breweries that can be found in large cities or small towns. The Gallatin Valley alone has over ten breweries you can check out daily, and each one offers a variety of beers to enjoy.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

How many cattle in Montana die from extreme cold?

And Kathleen Shannon is here to answer this week's question. Welcome back, Kathleen. "Stock of all kind is suffering in a most fearful manner. And while some of the cattlemen estimate the probable loss at 25%, the majority claimed to have quit figuring on the losses now and will be thankful if they have enough left to start anew in the spring."
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy