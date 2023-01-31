Read full article on original website
Layoff Spree Continues: Why This Crypto-Oriented Firm Is Dismissing Some Staff Soon
Last year, many crypto firms and startups went under due to the turmoil in the space. In addition, the devastating impact of the crypto winter affected many businesses as prices of crypto assets fell below expected levels. As a result, many crypto-related firms have started implementing restructuring strategies right from...
3 Coins You Should Invest in for Massive Gains In 2023: Decentraland (MANA), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
The cryptocurrency market is constantly evolving, and as we move into 2023, it’s important to stay ahead of the game and invest in promising projects that have the potential to bring massive gains. While several different coins are currently generating a buzz in the crypto world, there are three coins you should also consider investing in for maximum returns: Decentraland (MANA), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
Who Will Dethrone Ethereum, Solana or Fantom? Big Eyes Coin And Their 22M Presale
The year 2023 has been kind to crypto users all over the world. Bitcoin is hovering around the 23K mark, Big Eyes Coin crossed 22 million in their presale, and the value of Aptos is skyrocketing to the moon. Studies and facts suggest Big Eyes Coin’s presale is the biggest presale in the last two years. Currently in its tenth stage, this crypto is already a fairytale story in the blockchain space, with no signs of stopping their progress.
Could Big Eyes Coin Bring Warmth To The Long Winter? How Bitcoin Compares To New Presale Coin
Following the dire months towards the end of 2022, many cryptocurrencies are either cutting their losses and moving on or trying their hardest to stay afloat. One new currency that is set to see the best launch in a while is Big Eyes Coin ($BIG). Within less than a year,...
Key Entity In XRP Ecosystem Backed By Ripple Ceases Operations, Here’s Why
Coil, a key entity in the XRP ecosystem and a company backed by millions of dollars from Ripple has surprisingly announced that it will cease operations. The company, led by CEO Stefan Thomas, used to provide one of three Unique Node Lists (UNLs) for the XRPL, alongside Ripple and the XRP Ledger Foundation.
Crypto Is Here to Stay. Here’s Why You Should Invest in Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Decentraland (MANA), and Ripple (XRP)
For many, crypto investment is not as glamorous as it seems – and for others, making informed decisions is key to success. Although many crypto projects have struggled to maintain their stance, Decentrland (MANA) and Ripple (XRP) have convinced investors otherwise. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is another project seeing huge...
Binance Re-enters South Korea’s Crypto Market Via Stake In GOPAX Exchange
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has always been used to making it to the headline most times for its new acquisition. Today’s news is no different as Binance is set to return to South Korea’s crypto market, given its stake in the troubled South Korea-based cryptocurrency exchange GOPAX.
Russia’s Biggest Bank Set To Launch Its DeFi Platform By May
Sberbank, Russia’s biggest banking establishment, is ready to have its decentralized finance (DeFi) platform operational by May. According to a report on February 3 by the Russian news agency Interfax, the Russian majority state-owned bank plans to roll out the project in multiple steps based on statements by the Product Director of the Blockchain Laboratory of Sberbank, Konstantin Klimenko.
Sri Lanka Central Bank Says Bitcoin Cannot Solve Economic Crisis
Billionaire investor Tim Draper got a more challenging reception than he anticipated when proposing Sri Lanka, a bankrupt nation, to Bitcoin. Draper was in Sri Lanka on Tuesday, talking with local entrepreneurs about cryptocurrency adoption. The entrepreneur met the country’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe on that day regarding the matter.
Shiba Inu: Voyager Transfers 270 Billion SHIB – Should Investors Be Worried?
Shiba Inu is one of the most ubiquitous memecoin in the market today. Coingecko data notes a continuous upward momentum, with the token gaining nearly 8.3% in the weekly time frame with gains also made in the short periods. However, these gains might be for naught as Voyager recently moved...
Indonesia To Launch National Crypto Exchange By June 2023
The Indonesia crypto exchange that was to launch by the end of 2022 will now go live in June. Zulkifli Hasan, the Indonesian trade minister, announced it during the opening ceremony for Crypto Literacy Month on February 2 in Jakarta. Hasan noted that the government is reviewing companies to select those that meet the criteria for joining the national exchange.
Cryptocurrencies That Connect With Their Community: Dogecoin, Big Eyes Coin And Avalanche
There’s been a surge in highly-endorsed cryptocurrencies that dominate the market. What is one of the secret ingredients that makes them so big? To put it simply, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Avalanche (AVAX) allow a platform for their users to communicate not only with each other, but with those who run the cryptocurrency. The brand-new Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is looking to follow the same path as the other two crypto titans.
FTX Warns Its Customers About Scammers Offering Return Of Their Lost Funds
Bad actors are attracted to the blockchain space due to its anonymous nature; these individuals seek to scam and steal funds from investors. This time, a group of fraudsters targets the already embattled investors of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. To target these potential victims, scammers offer the return of their lost funds.
Why Bitcoin Is Among ‘Hottest Subjects’ On Earth, According To ‘Rich Dad’ R. Kiyosaki
Robert Kiyosaki, a well-known entrepreneur and author of the personal finance book “Rich Dad, Poor Dad,” has long advised investors to purchase gold, silver, and bitcoin. He previously explained that he is an investor and not a trader in bitcoin, thus he feels thrilled when the price of the most popular cryptocurrency drops.
New Record: Half Of Bitcoin Supply Hasn’t Changed Hands In 2 Years
Bitcoin has experienced a bullish trend in 2022, which is reflected in the number of BTC held in storage. Savings or long-term storage of Bitcoin reached a new record in early February as holders anticipate a return to pre-2022 price levels. 49% Of Bitcoin In Long-Term Holdings. According to data...
