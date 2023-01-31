Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic Florida Landmark Mentioned on List of 25 American Landmarks Everyone Should SeeL. CaneFlorida State
Key West Florida's | Mile Zero Fest 2023East Coast TravelerKey West, FL
Sagemont Prep Basketball Coach Reaches 100 Career VictoriesKevin LawWeston, FL
Romanian Vacationer Bitten by What Police Assume to be a Large Shark, While Swimming at a Key West BeachThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionKey West, FL
3 Florida Agencies Combining Resources, Frantically Searching for a Man Who fell off a Sailboat in the Florida KeysThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionKey West, FL
Related
keysweekly.com
MARATHON TO HOST DESIGN WORKSHOP FOR NEW SKATE PARK
Fun fact: the city of Marathon’s new skate park isn’t just for skaters. “We’ll learn more about the skate park design features at the upcoming meeting, but the important thing is that it’s designed to be inviting to the whole community,” said Paul Davis, the city’s recreation director.
keysweekly.com
KEY WEST SIDEWALK CAMS ARE SLATED FOR UPGRADES
One of the city’s sidewalk cameras, mounted above an intersection, watched — and recorded — as Memphis police officers brutally beat Tyre Nichols, who died from his injuries three days later. The footage shocked the nation and prompted second-degree murder charges against five Memphis police officers, additional...
keysweekly.com
MARATHON COMMUNITY THEATRE’S ‘ONE WEEKEND ONLY’ OPENED THURSDAY
More than 30 acts, from body percussionists to hula hoopers and opera singers, will bring a talent overload to the stage at the Marathon Community Theatre for “One Weekend Only,” the playhouse’s annual variety show and largest fundraiser. Set for Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 2-4 with an 8 p.m. curtain each night, tickets to the show include a champagne toast, buffet with food from local restaurants and an opportunity to bid on more than 130 silent auction items valued collectively at more than $15,000.
keysweekly.com
JOHN BARTUS: KCBCA IS MORE THAN JUST AN ACRONYM
Many people do not know that the city of Key Colony Beach, established as a city in 1957, used to have its own Chamber of Commerce. As the young city began developing as an oceanfront resort town, property sales, business development and local promotion needed an effective advocate. Their mission was “to aid in the development and reasoned growth” of the new tropical town.
keysweekly.com
SPORTS WRAP PODCAST, FEB. 2 – A RUNDOWN OF TOP ATHLETES IN KEY WEST HISTORY WITH COACH JUDD WISE
Coach Judd Wise is a football assistant known throughout the Keys as one of the “voices of the Conchs.” A teacher and coach in Key West since 1983, he taught at Mary Immaculate High School before his current post at Key West High School. Coach Wise has had almost every job at the southernmost high school that has to do with athletics. Listen as host Sean McDonald sits down with Judd and discusses the longtime coach’s list of his top athletes to ever play at Key West High School. The top name just might surprise you.
keysweekly.com
KEYS SPORTS SCOREBOARD & SCHEDULES (FEB. 2)
Recapping the past week of action for high school sports and looking forward to this week’s slate of games. MarathonBoys BasketballPalm Glades Prep1/25W, 43-37 Key WestBoys BasketballMiami Christian1/27L, 76-60 MarathonBoys SoccerPalmer1/27L, 8-0 Coral ShoresGirls BasketballFlorida Christian1/27W, 34-33 Coral ShoresBoys SoccerSilver Palms1/27W, 1-0 MarathonBoys BasketballPalmer1/27L, 73-46 Key WestBoys BasketballBlanche Ely1/28L,...
keysweekly.com
LIFTIN’ FINS: MARATHON CLAIMS DISTRICT TITLE IN GIRLS WEIGHTLIFTING
Monroe County’s strongest young women traveled to Miami on Jan. 28 for the FHSAA District 16 Championships, turning in a strong showing for the Keys. Key West’s 2A girls took third place in both the traditional and Olympic style lifts. Aleksandra Turek brought home a first-place medal in the 199-pound division for the Conchs, granting her an automatic berth at the regional competition. Savannah Chadic and Valerie Thene won second-place medals in the 110- and 119-pound weight classes, respectively, earning them at-large bids to regionals. Also qualifying for the Lady Conchs were Danna Correa (110-pound), Ella Hall (119), Neslo Atilla (129), Whitney Nervilus (129), Alexa Condella (139), Dazmine Jenkins (154), Vera Rodger (154), Samantha Ventimiglia (169), Kayle Matas Cabazuelo (169) and Youma Midy (unlimited).
keysweekly.com
KEYS SOCCER TEAMS BATTLE THROUGH DISTRICT BRACKETS
The end of January brought the start of district playoffs for Keys soccer teams, yielding a strong start with mixed results thereafter for Monroe County squads. The Lady Conchs played MAST Academy on Jan. 25 in their quarterfinal match. Key West lost to the Makos 2-0, ending their season with an impressive 10-7 record.
keysweekly.com
KEYS OFFICIALS MONITOR KEY ENVIRONMENTAL FUNDING REQUEST IN TALLAHASSEE
Lisa Tennyson, Monroe County’s legislative affairs director, is gearing up for another 60-day session of the Florida Legislature that begins March 7. Having served in the position for more than 10 years, Tennyson is closely monitoring a number of Keys priorities, including one county-backed proposal that seeks to allocate funding on an annual basis for the island chain’s precious environment.
Click10.com
Miami man accused of stealing personal info from dozens of gas station customers
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami man faces more than two dozen charges after deputies said he stole personal information from gas station customers in the Florida Keys, officials said Monday. Da’Vhun Amaru Kinson, 22, is already jailed in Miami-Dade County on a number of unrelated charges. Monroe...
keysweekly.com
KEYS PREP BASKETBALL BRACES FOR DISTRICTS
All three Keys girls’ basketball teams have completed their regular season play and are set to begin the first round of district action. The Lady Conchs ended their regular season with a 1-13 record and face a tough matchup against Killian in the opening round of postseason play. Key West’s young roster gained momentum as the season went on and they should prove to be a solid team as the core continues to play together for the next few years. In their final regular season game, Key West lost a close one to Coral Shores. The 34-30 final score marked a significant improvement from the 16-point defeat the team suffered earlier in the season.
Comments / 0