All three Keys girls’ basketball teams have completed their regular season play and are set to begin the first round of district action. The Lady Conchs ended their regular season with a 1-13 record and face a tough matchup against Killian in the opening round of postseason play. Key West’s young roster gained momentum as the season went on and they should prove to be a solid team as the core continues to play together for the next few years. In their final regular season game, Key West lost a close one to Coral Shores. The 34-30 final score marked a significant improvement from the 16-point defeat the team suffered earlier in the season.

KEY WEST, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO