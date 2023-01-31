Read full article on original website
Those Were the Days: A Pocket Full of Change
In the summer of 1958, I married my high school sweetheart, Johnnie Lee Smith, class of ’56. She had just completed her year as the first-ever “Miss Pampa” and returned from the Miss Texas contest held in Kerrville, finishing in the top ten. I was kept busy being a member of the “famous” Clifton McNeely basketball teams of l951 through 1954 and going on to Rice University on a scholarship in basketball. We had been dating off and on since 1954. Both of us were raised in Pampa, becoming Pampa High School sweethearts, and had decided to get married. We had a fantastic wedding at the First Baptist Church Pampa, with around 350 friends and family attending. That was August 23, 1958. Sixty-five years ago, unbelievable time passed too quickly!
WT announces scholarship for Pampa, White Deer students
A retired petroleum engineer in Pampa reached out to us to fulfill his late wife’s dream of establishing a scholarship fund for high school students wishing to attend WT. We’ll give more details at the press conference, but this $1.5 million gift will have an enormous impact on the lives of Pampa and White Deer High School students for generations to come.
Pampa Harvester Tennis
Pampa played in the Borger tournament Friday to start their spring season. “All players had a good start to the season playing some great tennis to begin the year,” Coach, Sarah Corse said. In boys singles, Mason Bagwell had a great tournament and won 1st place while Kaden Brown...
Pampa ISD School Board Meeting
The board met for a regular meeting, following up the previous weeks special meeting to vote on the hiring of a bond consultant for the possibility of the ISD going out for a bond to start construction on upgrades for the grade schools and high school. “We haven’t said yes...
Hustlin' Harvesters
The Pampa High boys opened the second half of District 4-4A play in a fashion bound and determined to do the opposite from what they did in the first half Wednesday night at McNeely Fieldhouse. Facing a tall obstacle in No. 23 Hereford, the Harvesters looked more like the team...
Pampa Mom Prom
Pampa Mom Prom is a non-profit organization that gives scholarships to female leaders in our area high schools. This is their first year to host the event, which will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM at the The Harbor Community Event Center (708 N. Hobart). Mom Prom is an event for all women (not just moms) aged 21+ to get all dressed up and enjoy a girls’ night out. There will be food, dancing, raffles, a wine pull, and a photo booth. They will even crown winners for Prom Queen, Tackiest Dress, and Biggest Hair. Pull out your old prom and bridesmaids dresses, or head to your favorite thrift store and join us for a fun evening. Tickets are limited and are a $50 donation. Tickets can be purchased by finding us on Facebook (Pampa Mom Prom), swinging by Sweet T’s Clothing Co. (211 N. Cuyler) during regular business hours, or calling/texting Dakota (663-9194) or Tiffany (886-4203). We are also open to sponsors! If you or your business would like to sponsor a table, or donate items to our raffles, give us a call at the number listed above, message our Facebook page, or e-mail us at pampamomprom@gmail.com. We can’t wait to dance the night away, hope to see you there!
Pampa Lady Harvesters
Pampa Lady Harvesters hosted the Canyon West Plains Lady Wolves Tuesday night. The first half featured a lot of defense, as the Lady Harvesters took a 14-12 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Lady Harvesters came out in the 3rd quarter hot, scoring 18 points and taking a 32-26 lead after 3. The Lady Harvesters used tight defense and relentless attack to pull away for a 45-36 victory. The win moves Pampa to a 15-10 overall and 4-4 in district. Berlin Bartlett led the scoring with 17 points and also added 9 steals. Cambree Dyer added 9 points. Katlyn Magers had 5 points to go with 12 rebounds.
