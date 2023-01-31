Pampa Mom Prom is a non-profit organization that gives scholarships to female leaders in our area high schools. This is their first year to host the event, which will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM at the The Harbor Community Event Center (708 N. Hobart). Mom Prom is an event for all women (not just moms) aged 21+ to get all dressed up and enjoy a girls’ night out. There will be food, dancing, raffles, a wine pull, and a photo booth. They will even crown winners for Prom Queen, Tackiest Dress, and Biggest Hair. Pull out your old prom and bridesmaids dresses, or head to your favorite thrift store and join us for a fun evening. Tickets are limited and are a $50 donation. Tickets can be purchased by finding us on Facebook (Pampa Mom Prom), swinging by Sweet T’s Clothing Co. (211 N. Cuyler) during regular business hours, or calling/texting Dakota (663-9194) or Tiffany (886-4203). We are also open to sponsors! If you or your business would like to sponsor a table, or donate items to our raffles, give us a call at the number listed above, message our Facebook page, or e-mail us at pampamomprom@gmail.com. We can’t wait to dance the night away, hope to see you there!

PAMPA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO