Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Report: Kyrie Irving Has 'Interest' In 1 NBA Team

With Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving formally requesting a trade, there is likely going to be at least some interest in him. Though it shouldn't surprise you which team is at the top of Kyrie's personal list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Kyrie "has maintained an interest" in ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets

We now have a better idea of why things went south (again) between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Word broke on Friday that the Nets All-Star guard Irving has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The news comes after Irving reportedly rejected an extension offer from the Nets.... The post Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection

Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected for their scuffle during Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. A video replay showed the dirty move Brooks pulled to trigger the scuffle. Brooks was driving to the basket and attempted a layup with his Grizzlies down 81-76 to Mitchell’s Cavaliers in the third quarter.... The post Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
theScore

Watch: Cavs' Mitchell, Grizzlies' Brooks ejected after scuffle

Things got a little chippy during Thursday's primetime matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies. Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell and Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks were both ejected from the game following a scuffle midway through the third quarter. Brooks' aggressive drive to the rim sparked the incident. Brooks appeared...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Greatness Should Be Appreciated As LeBron James Is About To Break His Scoring Record

LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are two players whose names will be linked together for years to come. Kareem set the record for the most points scored in the regular season by an individual, and the record stood the test of time for 3 decades. Another GOAT candidate, LeBron James, is now less than 100 points away from crossing Abdul-Jabbar though. And this moment will be quite historic.
ClutchPoints

Blazers star Damian Lillard sinks insane 80-foot shot vs. Grizzlies, but there’s a catch

The Portland Trail Blazers, after such a strong start to the season, have fallen off the pace in recent weeks. However, Damian Lillard is not to blame for their downtick in form. Lillard has been on an offensive tear as of late (even scoring 60 against the Utah Jazz last week); and on Wednesday night, he once again showed that his ability to put the ball into the hoop from everywhere on the court is just on an entirely different level from almost everyone else in the league at the moment.
PORTLAND, OR
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wild Michael Jordan Announcement

Few athletes in sports history have made more successful business moves than Michael Jordan. According to a new report, the former NBA superstar may have made over $250 million during 2022 alone. No, that's not a misprint. "Nike’s Jordan Brand brought in $5.1 billion in fiscal 2022, and his Airness ...
CBS Sports

Donovan Mitchell, Dillon Brooks ejected after Cavs star throws ball at Grizzlies wing

Dillon Brooks has developed a bit of a reputation as an instigator over the past few seasons. The Memphis Grizzlies wing was infamously ejected from a playoff game last postseason for a cheap shot on Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, and on Thursday, he got into it with another opposing player. This time, it was Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA Analysis Network

Altercation Stories Cavs’ Win vs. Ja Morant’s Grizzlies

During the Thursday night NBA slate, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 128-113. The emerging storyline wasn’t about the game’s outcome or a particular moment relating to basketball. Instead, Donovan Mitchell retaliating for Dillon Brooks striking him in the groin is what will steal headlines. “That’s just...
MEMPHIS, TN

