Pink pigeon rescued in Madison Square Park

By Katherine Meyers
 3 days ago

Pigeon dyed pink rescued from Madison Square Park 00:27

NEW YORK - A pink pigeon is now safe after being rescued in Madison Square Park.

The Wild Bird Fund shared a picture of the bird on their social media, saying it's a domestic king pigeon that was deliberately dyed pink and released. It was found and rescued by a parkgoer and taken to the organization for care.

They also said the bird is young and shows signs of long-term malnutrition.

"This poor bird has it bad enough as a domestic bird unable to find food in the wild, fly well or escape predators," they wrote. "But being a bright, unusual color makes him even more of a target."

The organization hopes that sharing the picture will help raise awareness about the negative effects of dying birds.

If you see a dyed or all-white pigeon in the wild, or any tame bird standing around looking lost, they recommend catching the bird and bringing it to a pigeon rescue or animal sanctuary.

Suz Henrich
3d ago

The bird was most like used as a baby gender reveal party , there could be more of these poor birds around . I sure if someone wants to do some investigating they will find the person who supplied this bird in pink or blue for your party . Doing something like this is illegal but when money can be made some people will do anything.

