ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bellarmine.edu

Disciplined Governors defeat women's basketball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Austin Peay State led from the get-go in a 72-52 victory over the Bellarmine University women's basketball team Thursday in ASUN action in Freedom Hall. Freshman center Gracie Merkle recorded her ASUN-best 15th double-double after tallying 12 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for Bellarmine (7-16, 3-7 ASUN), which saw its three-game home winning streak snapped. Freshman guard Jayla Butler notched a game- and career-high 14 points with five rebounds for the Knights.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

T&F to welcome large field for PNC Bank Bellarmine Classic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bellarmine University track and field will be hosting its second and final indoor meet of 2023 when the Knights welcome competitors from 19 different schools for Friday's PNC Bank Bellarmine Classic. Action will begin at 10 a.m. (ET) at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

2023 Lacrosse Season Preview

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Last season, the Bellarmine lacrosse team achieved the team goal of reaching the conference tournament and narrowly missed out on advancing to the ASUN Championship game with an overtime loss to Utah in the semifinals. This season, Bellarmine Head Coach Andrew Whitley said that the Knights want to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Women's basketball to host Austin Peay, Lipscomb

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's basketball team will welcome two opponents who are near the top of the ASUN standings as the Knights are set to host Austin Peay State at 5 p.m. (ET) Thursday and Lipscomb at 1 p.m. Saturday in Freedom Hall. Austin Peay (12-7,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy