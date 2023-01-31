ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Reasons to Buy Your Tickets to CORK in Shreveport, LA Today

Shreveport's premier wine event, CORK XVII, is back with even more vino and foods to sample than ever Saturday, April 1st, 2023!. I have to admit, I'm not a wine connoisseur but I'm excited to share details about the 2023 CORK Wine Festival with you because it's a must-go event for wine lovers and future wine lovers alike!
SHREVEPORT, LA
Demo Day is Coming for Diamond Jacks in Bossier

January Was a Big Month for the New Developers of the Old Diamond Jacks Casino. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board approved the plan to demolish the once-thriving casino in order for construction to be a possibility. This building has been empty for nearly 3 years and it is s safe to say no one thought that the building would be empty for so long. It has been such a sad sight to watch this building deteriorate before our eyes.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Castle Made of Shipping Containers Just 3 Hours from Shreveport

This has to be one of the most unique treehouse destinations I have ever seen. This Airbnb Has Age Restrictions, Probably Because It's Made of 4 Shipping Containers. This 2 bedroom 1 bath treehouse was built using 4 shipping containers. Looking at the pictures of the interior it has a modern farmhouse style. What will catch everyone's attention is the incredible view, actually we should say incredible views.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Studies Show Louisiana School Uniforms Don’t Improve Behavior

If you have, or have had, a student in public schools around Louisiana, you have likely run into some strict school uniform dress codes. The enforcement of these policies are starting to get a lot of attention as well. Recently a school in Bossier Parish removed winter clothing from students when temperatures dropped to near freezing in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
Shreveport Man Gets 16 Years Prison Time for Guns and Drugs

A Shreveport man convicted of drugs and weapons possession charges in November has been sentenced to serve more than 16 years in prison. Flenory Frazier III, 56, was convicted November 15, 2022 in Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's courtroom. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Judge Garrett sentenced him to the 16-year term at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, and to pay a $1,000 fine for a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon conviction. She ordered Frazier to serve 400 days in lieu of paying the fine, to be served consecutively with the hard-labor sentence.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Worried About Possible Flooding? Get Free Sandbags Now

The rain that continues to inundate the North Louisiana area is bringing on a set of problems that we are all to familiar with in our region. That problem is flooding. With Cross Bayou at Cross Lake already seeing minor flooding and the potential for flooding around Wallace Lake and Lake Bistineau, now is the time to get proactive just in case we see the worst case scenario of Mother Nature's wrath.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Sarepta 8-Year-Old Dies in Space-Heater Related Fire

State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies have determined a fire in Sarepta that claimed the life of a child was caused by a space heater placed too close to combustible objects. At 1:30 a.m. on Monday, January 30, the Sarepta Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 700 block of Church Street. While two adults and two toddlers were able to escape and get treated for minor smoke inhalation, unfortunately, an 8-year-old boy was unable to be rescued.
SAREPTA, LA
Shreveport Drive-By Shooting Suspects Arrested

On February 1st, 2023, at 9:38 p.m., Shreveport Police officers responded to a shooting of a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive. Arriving officers found that a vehicle had been driven by a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive and discharged a firearm at the victim and the victim’s family members. Multiple parked vehicles were also struck by gunfire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Bossier Police Seeking Thief Who Made Off With a Lot of Cash

On 1-26-23 at 1237hrs, an unknown white male entered the Circle K located at 2470 Barksdale Blvd wearing a tan zip up jacket and blue jeans wearing a black hat as pictured below. The subject never looked at a camera in the store and left his hood up. The subject entered the office area of the business and was able to break the lock.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Bossier Crime Stoppers Still Seeking Answers in 2021 Murder

Bossier Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest for this case!. On September 28, 2021, Bossier City Police Patrol officers responded to a welfare check at the Santa Fe Apts. 4809 E Texas St. Officers discovered the resident deceased inside the apartment. At this point, an investigation began into the death including an autopsy of the body. This investigation revealed that the death was a homicide. The victim has been identified as Geri Judd. If you have any information concerning this crime please contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8610 or Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Two Music Legends Coming to Shreveport

Shreveport Municipal Auditorium just announced that a rock legend and a bluegrass icon are coming to Shreveport. Robert Plant & Alison Krauss are coming to the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium on April 25, 2023, with special guest - JD McPherson. Robert Plant gained fame in the late 60's as the front...
SHREVEPORT, LA
