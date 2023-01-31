Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
5 Reasons to Buy Your Tickets to CORK in Shreveport, LA Today
Shreveport's premier wine event, CORK XVII, is back with even more vino and foods to sample than ever Saturday, April 1st, 2023!. I have to admit, I'm not a wine connoisseur but I'm excited to share details about the 2023 CORK Wine Festival with you because it's a must-go event for wine lovers and future wine lovers alike!
BBQ, Beads & Shopping: Visit This East Texas Town for Mardi Gras
Have you ever experienced Mardi Gras in Jefferson, Texas?. Confession, I only really go to Jefferson, Texas for the epic barbecue that they serve up at Riverport BBQ. However, there will be an epic party taking up the entire historical town for a weekend. Mardi Gras Upriver in Jefferson, Texas...
Parents Mad at Bossier School for Confiscating Winter Clothing
Parents of Airline High Schools students are upset at the fact that school officials chose to confiscate sweatshirts and coats from students on one of the coldest, wettest days of the year. Social media posts are slamming school officials for leaving kids in the cold. Carla Collins is with Shesus...
Valentine’s Date at a Winery a Just a Short Drive From Shreveport
What unique ways can you share some love with your significant other? Personally, I think wine and good food should always be a part of date night. Want a Day Full of Fun? Go to a Winery. Seriously, give me a fun day of tasting wine and good food and...
Demo Day is Coming for Diamond Jacks in Bossier
January Was a Big Month for the New Developers of the Old Diamond Jacks Casino. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board approved the plan to demolish the once-thriving casino in order for construction to be a possibility. This building has been empty for nearly 3 years and it is s safe to say no one thought that the building would be empty for so long. It has been such a sad sight to watch this building deteriorate before our eyes.
Castle Made of Shipping Containers Just 3 Hours from Shreveport
This has to be one of the most unique treehouse destinations I have ever seen. This Airbnb Has Age Restrictions, Probably Because It's Made of 4 Shipping Containers. This 2 bedroom 1 bath treehouse was built using 4 shipping containers. Looking at the pictures of the interior it has a modern farmhouse style. What will catch everyone's attention is the incredible view, actually we should say incredible views.
5 Better Choices to Predict Shreveport’s Weather Than Groundhog
Yep, it's Groundhog Day! February 2 of each year since 1887, Americans have allowed this overgrown squirrel, the groundhog, a rodent meteorologist, Punxatawney Phil, to determine the fate of winter. If he sees his shadow, we have six more weeks of bad luck and bad weather. Should he go “shadow-less,”...
Shreveport’s Bridge of Lights Gets The Mardi Gras Treatment
Mardi Gras season is really hitting its full stride in the Shreveport and Bossier City area. Parades have already started to roll in the streets of Shreveport, Bal events have been taking place, and King Cakes can be found all over the cities. To help celebrate the Mardi Gras season,...
Win Tickets to See Journey Feb. 19th in Bossier City
Need a little live rock-n-roll in your life? Well, we've got you covered! In case you haven't heard, Journey & Toto will be hitting the Brookshire Grocery Arena on February 19th. And we want to send you on your way!. We have 10 pairs of tickets up for grabs. Want...
Studies Show Louisiana School Uniforms Don’t Improve Behavior
If you have, or have had, a student in public schools around Louisiana, you have likely run into some strict school uniform dress codes. The enforcement of these policies are starting to get a lot of attention as well. Recently a school in Bossier Parish removed winter clothing from students when temperatures dropped to near freezing in the area.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce North American Tour
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will hit the road again this year, performing in two dozen North American cities. The spring and summer tour will begin on April 25 in Shreveport, La., and wrap on July 5 with their only Canadian date in Toronto. They will perform music from their...
Shreveport Plumbing Employee Arrested For Stealing From Company
The office of Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator has announced the arrest of a local man due to financial crimes against his employer. The alleged scheme involved a company debit card, cash-back transactions, and at least 75 transactions at local hardware stores. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Brad...
Shreveport Man Gets 16 Years Prison Time for Guns and Drugs
A Shreveport man convicted of drugs and weapons possession charges in November has been sentenced to serve more than 16 years in prison. Flenory Frazier III, 56, was convicted November 15, 2022 in Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's courtroom. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Judge Garrett sentenced him to the 16-year term at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, and to pay a $1,000 fine for a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon conviction. She ordered Frazier to serve 400 days in lieu of paying the fine, to be served consecutively with the hard-labor sentence.
Bossier Police Say Viral “Abduction” At WalMart Didn’t Happen
A moment at the WalMart on Airline Drive in Bossier City went viral online last night. But just hours after thousands of local internet users shared versions of the story, police stated that the alleged incident didn't happen. The alleged incident happened at the WalMart location at 2536 Airline Drive...
Worried About Possible Flooding? Get Free Sandbags Now
The rain that continues to inundate the North Louisiana area is bringing on a set of problems that we are all to familiar with in our region. That problem is flooding. With Cross Bayou at Cross Lake already seeing minor flooding and the potential for flooding around Wallace Lake and Lake Bistineau, now is the time to get proactive just in case we see the worst case scenario of Mother Nature's wrath.
Sarepta 8-Year-Old Dies in Space-Heater Related Fire
State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies have determined a fire in Sarepta that claimed the life of a child was caused by a space heater placed too close to combustible objects. At 1:30 a.m. on Monday, January 30, the Sarepta Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 700 block of Church Street. While two adults and two toddlers were able to escape and get treated for minor smoke inhalation, unfortunately, an 8-year-old boy was unable to be rescued.
Shreveport Drive-By Shooting Suspects Arrested
On February 1st, 2023, at 9:38 p.m., Shreveport Police officers responded to a shooting of a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive. Arriving officers found that a vehicle had been driven by a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive and discharged a firearm at the victim and the victim’s family members. Multiple parked vehicles were also struck by gunfire.
Bossier Police Seeking Thief Who Made Off With a Lot of Cash
On 1-26-23 at 1237hrs, an unknown white male entered the Circle K located at 2470 Barksdale Blvd wearing a tan zip up jacket and blue jeans wearing a black hat as pictured below. The subject never looked at a camera in the store and left his hood up. The subject entered the office area of the business and was able to break the lock.
Bossier Crime Stoppers Still Seeking Answers in 2021 Murder
Bossier Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest for this case!. On September 28, 2021, Bossier City Police Patrol officers responded to a welfare check at the Santa Fe Apts. 4809 E Texas St. Officers discovered the resident deceased inside the apartment. At this point, an investigation began into the death including an autopsy of the body. This investigation revealed that the death was a homicide. The victim has been identified as Geri Judd. If you have any information concerning this crime please contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8610 or Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.
Two Music Legends Coming to Shreveport
Shreveport Municipal Auditorium just announced that a rock legend and a bluegrass icon are coming to Shreveport. Robert Plant & Alison Krauss are coming to the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium on April 25, 2023, with special guest - JD McPherson. Robert Plant gained fame in the late 60's as the front...
Highway 98.9
Shreveport, LA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
776K+
Views
ABOUT
Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://highway989.com
Comments / 0