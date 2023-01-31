ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
USA Diario

California: natural gas payment assistance eligibility, amounts and beneficiaries

With the news of California's natural gas bill increase, learn about the requirements, amounts and people who can receive the available payment assistance. According to a statement shared by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), residential natural gas energy bills will be 32% higher from November through March 2023, compared to the same period last year. This is also warned by several utility providers in this territory.
CALIFORNIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

10,000+ federal employees stole taxpayer money with bogus pandemic loans

Tens of thousands of federal government employees, including IRS workers, stole taxpayer money allocated for pandemic-era assistance programs, according to the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee. The committee’s Pandemic Analytics Center of Excellence (PACE) flagged the employees after building a database to compare Small Business Administration loan applications with lists of...
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AL.com

Rep. Terri Sewell appointed to House Armed Services Committee

Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery perhaps scored a win Tuesday with the appointment of U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell to the House Armed Services Committee. Sewell, the state’s lone elected Democrat in Washington, noted that the Air Force base is in her district and her position on Armed Services will give the base a stronger voice. The base has more than 12,500 active duty, reserve, civilian and contractor personnel.
ALABAMA STATE
BUCKSCO.Today

President Biden Announces $78 Million Mega Grant for the Roosevelt Boulevard Project

A major road that ends in Bucks County will soon see upgrades that will make driving on it much safer for all travelers. President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $78 million to the City of Philadelphia for the Roosevelt Boulevard Multimodal Project in City of Philadelphia  as part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the new National Infrastructure Project Assistance (Mega) discretionary grant program.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Center Square

West Virginia ranks atop list for how it treats remote workers

(The Center Square) – West Virginia ranks tops among states with a state income tax in a new ranking of how a state’s tax and regulatory rules treat remote workers. In the National Taxpayers Union Foundation’s Remote Obligations And Mobility Index, West Virginia scored a 28.95 out of a potential 35 points. The five factors on the score were filing thresholds, reciprocity agreements, “convenience of the employer” rules, individual tax burden, and withholding thresholds. ...
TENNESSEE STATE
lootpress.com

Biden-Harris Administration Announces $1.8 Million for West Virginia to Improve Roads at the Local Level and Tackle National Traffic Fatalities

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, including six grants for communities in West Virginia. The competitive grant program, established by President Biden’s historic infrastructure law, provides $5 billion over five years for regional, local, and Tribal initiatives — from redesigned roads to better sidewalks and crosswalks — to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways. The Department also launched a data visualization tool that shows crash hotspots that can help target needed resources.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

"California has been mean to Black people": State reparations task force inches closer to final report

SACRAMENTO – The countdown is on as the state's reparations task force examines the harms of slavery and systemic racism. A final report is due by July.It is undoubtedly a touchy subject. "California has been mean to Black people," said Dr. Amos C. Brown, lead pastor of Third Baptist Church. Dr. Brown is one of nine members on the committee. His hope is the nation acknowledges the past."That this nation ultimately — before us immediately— that as a state and a city would make amends and correct the wrongs that were perpetrated against Black people," he said. Seeing eye-to-eye has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lootpress

Manchin hits Biden Administration on gas stove ban

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, led two bipartisan efforts to prevent the Biden Administration from banning gas stoves in households across West Virginia and America. In January, Senator Manchin released a statement in opposition to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC’s) consideration of a gas stove ban.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The West Virginia Daily News

Poll: Most West Virginians oppose ‘Culture War’ bills, many young adults consider leaving

CHARLESTON (WVDN) – A recent scientific poll indicates young West Virginians are unhappy with the Legislature’s focus on divisive social issues to the point that a majority would at least consider leaving the state if the restrictive bills are passed and the trend continues. “This validates what we and others have been saying for two years: […] The post Poll: Most West Virginians oppose ‘Culture War’ bills, many young adults consider leaving appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Coal Fact for the Day: Fuel Satisfaction

West Virginia coal is the most versatile fuel in the world. From making power and forging steel to refining alloys and making cement, West Virginia coal burns hotter and cleaner than any other fuel. Extracted by the best and brightest skilled coal miners, West Virginia coal is easy to move, it can be stored on-site to provide a reserve of energy, and it works in all kinds of weather.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Fatherly

Fatherly

42K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy