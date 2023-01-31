Read full article on original website
California: natural gas payment assistance eligibility, amounts and beneficiaries
With the news of California's natural gas bill increase, learn about the requirements, amounts and people who can receive the available payment assistance. According to a statement shared by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), residential natural gas energy bills will be 32% higher from November through March 2023, compared to the same period last year. This is also warned by several utility providers in this territory.
americanmilitarynews.com
10,000+ federal employees stole taxpayer money with bogus pandemic loans
Tens of thousands of federal government employees, including IRS workers, stole taxpayer money allocated for pandemic-era assistance programs, according to the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee. The committee’s Pandemic Analytics Center of Excellence (PACE) flagged the employees after building a database to compare Small Business Administration loan applications with lists of...
LA council votes to require landlords to pay relocation assistance after rent increases
The City Council gave preliminary approval Tuesday to an ordinance requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants in Los Angeles who move out following rent increases of more than 10%. The ordinance — which will return to the council next week for a final vote — is the final...
Washington Examiner
Biden push for national rent control will turn would-be landlords into Airbnb hosts
The coronavirus pandemic was hard on many people. Schoolchildren lost not just months but years of learning. Parents, especially mothers, could not work because teachers unions would not let schools reopen. Many workers who could not do their jobs remotely lost those jobs through no fault of their own. Landlords...
Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs
Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
House Republicans float one spending cut in a debt ceiling bill: Unspent Covid money
WASHINGTON — There’s no Republican plan, let alone a bill, to resolve the debt ceiling problem. But some GOP lawmakers are floating one idea to include in a package: rescinding approved but unspent Covid relief funds. Taking back the unused pandemic response money “certainly could” be in a...
Rep. Terri Sewell appointed to House Armed Services Committee
Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery perhaps scored a win Tuesday with the appointment of U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell to the House Armed Services Committee. Sewell, the state’s lone elected Democrat in Washington, noted that the Air Force base is in her district and her position on Armed Services will give the base a stronger voice. The base has more than 12,500 active duty, reserve, civilian and contractor personnel.
LARRY KUDLOW: Cut spending, taxes and regulations in order to generate a big recovery
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow reveals how the United States can generate economic growth as many Americans live paycheck-to-paycheck on "Kudlow."
President Biden Announces $78 Million Mega Grant for the Roosevelt Boulevard Project
A major road that ends in Bucks County will soon see upgrades that will make driving on it much safer for all travelers. President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $78 million to the City of Philadelphia for the Roosevelt Boulevard Multimodal Project in City of Philadelphia as part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the new National Infrastructure Project Assistance (Mega) discretionary grant program.
Delegates voice concerns regarding dangers of anesthesia bill which passes through House
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The House of Delegates convened Wednesday to discuss several bills, but it was House Bill 2613 – relating to the administration of anesthesia – which generated the most discourse during the session. The change would require qualifying nurse anesthetists to be licensed to...
West Virginia ranks atop list for how it treats remote workers
(The Center Square) – West Virginia ranks tops among states with a state income tax in a new ranking of how a state’s tax and regulatory rules treat remote workers. In the National Taxpayers Union Foundation’s Remote Obligations And Mobility Index, West Virginia scored a 28.95 out of a potential 35 points. The five factors on the score were filing thresholds, reciprocity agreements, “convenience of the employer” rules, individual tax burden, and withholding thresholds. ...
lootpress.com
Biden-Harris Administration Announces $1.8 Million for West Virginia to Improve Roads at the Local Level and Tackle National Traffic Fatalities
WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, including six grants for communities in West Virginia. The competitive grant program, established by President Biden’s historic infrastructure law, provides $5 billion over five years for regional, local, and Tribal initiatives — from redesigned roads to better sidewalks and crosswalks — to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways. The Department also launched a data visualization tool that shows crash hotspots that can help target needed resources.
The debt ceiling — here is what’s at stake
It's time to recognize the folly in using the debt ceiling as leverage for major reforms or policy changes.
"California has been mean to Black people": State reparations task force inches closer to final report
SACRAMENTO – The countdown is on as the state's reparations task force examines the harms of slavery and systemic racism. A final report is due by July.It is undoubtedly a touchy subject. "California has been mean to Black people," said Dr. Amos C. Brown, lead pastor of Third Baptist Church. Dr. Brown is one of nine members on the committee. His hope is the nation acknowledges the past."That this nation ultimately — before us immediately— that as a state and a city would make amends and correct the wrongs that were perpetrated against Black people," he said. Seeing eye-to-eye has...
Manchin hits Biden Administration on gas stove ban
WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, led two bipartisan efforts to prevent the Biden Administration from banning gas stoves in households across West Virginia and America. In January, Senator Manchin released a statement in opposition to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC’s) consideration of a gas stove ban.
Poll: Most West Virginians oppose ‘Culture War’ bills, many young adults consider leaving
CHARLESTON (WVDN) – A recent scientific poll indicates young West Virginians are unhappy with the Legislature’s focus on divisive social issues to the point that a majority would at least consider leaving the state if the restrictive bills are passed and the trend continues. “This validates what we and others have been saying for two years: […] The post Poll: Most West Virginians oppose ‘Culture War’ bills, many young adults consider leaving appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Coal Fact for the Day: Fuel Satisfaction
West Virginia coal is the most versatile fuel in the world. From making power and forging steel to refining alloys and making cement, West Virginia coal burns hotter and cleaner than any other fuel. Extracted by the best and brightest skilled coal miners, West Virginia coal is easy to move, it can be stored on-site to provide a reserve of energy, and it works in all kinds of weather.
