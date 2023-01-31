ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

High School Student Uses Music, Nonprofit To Raise W.Va. Literacy Rates

This story originally aired in the Feb. 3, 2023 episode of Inside Appalachia. High school student Rania Zuri has made it her mission to end book deserts in West Virginia. Book deserts are places without libraries and bookstores, threatening literacy rates for young children. A senior at Morgantown High School, Zuri founded the LiTEArary Society to provide books to preschool children across West Virginia.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Focus Groups Identify Issues Causing W.Va’s Low NAEP Scores

The Solutions for Success focus groups were initiated in response to the most recent National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) test scores that ranked West Virginia near the bottom of the list. A series of focus groups were held in Morgantown, Wheeling, Charleston, Beckley and Martinsburg. Participants in the forum...
VIRGINIA STATE
A Look At Education Challenges And Proposals

On this episode of The Legislature Today, from school safety to student success, there has already been a lot of discussion around the state’s educational system this legislative session. Education Reporter Chris Schulz sat down with two West Virginia teachers to discuss the state of our schools and some of the proposed changes.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WV Schools Closings & Delays – Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

UPDATE [7:05am] WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Friday, February 3, 2023, in the face of projected temperature drops. At the time of writing on Friday morning, the following counties have indicated closings or...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
W.Va. Attorney General says he wants U.S. Secretary of State to be held accountable

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is making news for his letter he is sending to GOP Majority Leader, Kevin McCarthy. Morrisey’s letter to McCarthy is asking for U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken to testify for what Morrisey is saying are “failures in addressing the fentanyl crisis.” Morrisey says that Dept. of Homeland Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas and Merrick Garland are already being held accountable for this situation.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Unclaimed stimulus money available for West Virginia residents

Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
POLL: Do you think W.Va. lawmakers should be involved in student discipline policy?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia lawmakers have been weighing in on student discipline, and Eyewitness News wants to know your thoughts. On Tuesday, The Associated Press reported a bill passed by the West Virginia House would provide a framework to public school teachers on how to discipline students who are being disruptive in the classroom. Weigh in with your opinion in the story below on whether you believe lawmakers should be involved in how student discipline is handled.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Diversified Energy Opens Bridgeport Headquarters of Next LVL Energy, a gas well retirement company

Bridgeport, W.Va. – Diversified Energy, a natural gas production company, has announced the opening of NxtLvl Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Diversified Energy focused on asset retirement. The Bridgeport location will allow efficient plugging rig deployment and provide industry-leading training for staff development. “Diversified Energy’s continued investment in well-planned...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

