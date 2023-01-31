Read full article on original website
Related
$1.2 million to go towards quality housing in West Virginia
$1,229,158 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go towards helping those experiencing homelessness find resources and connect with vital services in West Virginia.
wvpublic.org
High School Student Uses Music, Nonprofit To Raise W.Va. Literacy Rates
This story originally aired in the Feb. 3, 2023 episode of Inside Appalachia. High school student Rania Zuri has made it her mission to end book deserts in West Virginia. Book deserts are places without libraries and bookstores, threatening literacy rates for young children. A senior at Morgantown High School, Zuri founded the LiTEArary Society to provide books to preschool children across West Virginia.
wvpublic.org
Student Safety, Success And Our Song Of The Week On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, Education Reporter Chris Schulz sat down with West Virginia teachers Shane Healy and Robin Chancey on our latest episode of The Legislature Today to discuss the state of our schools and some of the proposed changes. Also, in this show, our Mountain Stage Song of...
wvpublic.org
Focus Groups Identify Issues Causing W.Va’s Low NAEP Scores
The Solutions for Success focus groups were initiated in response to the most recent National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) test scores that ranked West Virginia near the bottom of the list. A series of focus groups were held in Morgantown, Wheeling, Charleston, Beckley and Martinsburg. Participants in the forum...
wvpublic.org
Senate Finance Investigates Governor’s Donation To Marshall For New Baseball Stadium
The Senate Finance Committee wants to know how $10 million in CARES money ended up being donated by Gov. Jim Justice’s administration to Marshall University for its new baseball stadium. The money was donated to the university from the governor’s Gifts, Grants and Donations Fund, and was transferred into...
Metro News
Citizens want to put brakes on transfer of federal relief dollars to development fund
Gov. Jim Justice submitted a bill meant to transfer $678 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars to state development funds. Not everybody thinks that’s a great idea. House Bill 2883 calls for $500 million to be transferred to the state Economic Development Authority, a $177 million transfer to...
wvpublic.org
A Look At Education Challenges And Proposals
On this episode of The Legislature Today, from school safety to student success, there has already been a lot of discussion around the state’s educational system this legislative session. Education Reporter Chris Schulz sat down with two West Virginia teachers to discuss the state of our schools and some of the proposed changes.
Grandparents raising grandkids: High numbers reported in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We are a month into the new year and still the opioid crisis continues to rage on. It has fallout far beyond the people who are addicted, meaning families can take on additional struggles where kids are involved. 7% may not seem like a large number, but that’s the percentage of […]
Gun, ammo purchase tracking in the crosshairs in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia House of Delegates has voted to ban credit card companies from tracking the purchase of guns and ammunition in the Mountain State. Some credit cards do that with an electronic code, and there are concerns they are creating a national database of gun owners. Critics say that’s a […]
Governor Justice explains his “Welcome Home” program to bring veterans to West Virginia
(WTRF) – The question of how to make West Virginia more attractive for people to move to the state keeps circulating around the legislature. There have been several solutions for bring veterans here in particular. Governor Justice announced $5,000 for veterans to move to the Mountain State during his State of the State Address. West […]
Frontier planning $100 million investment into bringing more fiber internet to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Frontier says they plan to invest $100 million into bringing fiber internet to more than 100,000 more locations around West Virginia in 2023. They say this is part of Frontier’s partnership with the West Virginia Economic Development Office of Broadband. The Office of Broadband says they are bringing reliable internet to […]
wvpublic.org
A Discussion Of The State Budget And When To Stop Driving This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, government reporter Randy Yohe spoke with Senate Finance Chair Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, and House Finance committee member Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, to get the latest on the state budget. We also continue our series “Getting Into Their Reality: Caring For Aging Parents” as News Director Eric...
For West Virginia teachers, PEIA’s financial crisis has real costs
More than 200,000 West Virginia state employees rely on PEIA for health insurance. As the state agency faces a looming budget cliff, those on the insurance say change is urgently needed. For West Virginia teachers, PEIA’s financial crisis has real costs appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WV Schools Closings & Delays – Friday, Feb. 3, 2023
UPDATE [7:05am] WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Friday, February 3, 2023, in the face of projected temperature drops. At the time of writing on Friday morning, the following counties have indicated closings or...
WTAP
W.Va. Attorney General says he wants U.S. Secretary of State to be held accountable
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is making news for his letter he is sending to GOP Majority Leader, Kevin McCarthy. Morrisey’s letter to McCarthy is asking for U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken to testify for what Morrisey is saying are “failures in addressing the fentanyl crisis.” Morrisey says that Dept. of Homeland Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas and Merrick Garland are already being held accountable for this situation.
Unclaimed stimulus money available for West Virginia residents
Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
Bill to require “In God we trust” poster in all public schools passes WV senate
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – The phrase, “In God we trust” could soon be required in every West Virginia public school building. Senate Bill 251 was approved by the state senate on January 30th. If the bill does become a law, it would require a poster featuring the American Flag, the West Virginia State Flag, […]
wchstv.com
POLL: Do you think W.Va. lawmakers should be involved in student discipline policy?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia lawmakers have been weighing in on student discipline, and Eyewitness News wants to know your thoughts. On Tuesday, The Associated Press reported a bill passed by the West Virginia House would provide a framework to public school teachers on how to discipline students who are being disruptive in the classroom. Weigh in with your opinion in the story below on whether you believe lawmakers should be involved in how student discipline is handled.
WVNT-TV
Why West Virginia, Appalachia are on The Nature Conservancy’s watch list
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Nature Conservancy (TNC) has included the “Central Appalachians” in West Virginia on its recently released list of Places to Watch, but what does that mean?. TNC created the list to highlight areas where the group is working to improve conservation or thinks...
wajr.com
Diversified Energy Opens Bridgeport Headquarters of Next LVL Energy, a gas well retirement company
Bridgeport, W.Va. – Diversified Energy, a natural gas production company, has announced the opening of NxtLvl Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Diversified Energy focused on asset retirement. The Bridgeport location will allow efficient plugging rig deployment and provide industry-leading training for staff development. “Diversified Energy’s continued investment in well-planned...
Comments / 0