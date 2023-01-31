ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama safety high on Florida after first visit ends with scholarship offer

By David Rosenberg
 3 days ago
Billy Napier and Co. handed out several scholarship offers on the final Junior Day of the January recruiting period, and the most recent name to pick up an offer is three-star Enterprise, Alabama, Keion Dunlap.

He confirmed the news on Twitter on Saturday and later caught up with Swamp247 to talk about the offer and visit. It was his first trip to the Swamp, so Dunlap had a lot more to take in than some of the other visitors. The weight room stood out to him, and, of course, the staff spent plenty of time doing some in-person recruiting.

Safeties coach Patrick Toney, who would be Dunlap’s position coach at Florida, spent the most time with him, and Billy Napier called in Dunlap and his parents to present an offer. That immediately boosted Florida into his top three.

“I would say Florida is near the top of my list for real. They showed a lot of love. I just want to keep the relationship going through the year. They are probably top two or top three right now. I like Penn State a lot too, they are up there. Arkansas is up there too.”

Napier wants Dunlap back in the spring to get a better look at his on-field skills. He’s still figuring out where Dunlap fits on Florida’s defense. He could fit into the free safety, strong safety or STAR position for the Gators.

Dunlap’s offer sheet is fairly short. In addition to Florida, Alabama A&M, Auburn, Georgia State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Troy and UAB have extended him an offer. He’s hoping to pick offers from Arkansas and Mississippi State too. In a perfect world, Dunlap is committed to his future program before his senior year, but things could get interesting now that Florida’s taken an interest.

247Sports ranks Dunlap at No. 34 among safeties in the class of 2024 and No. 23 among players out of the state of Alabama. No other major service has graded him yet, so there aren’t any composite scores to work off of.

