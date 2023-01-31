Priscilla Presley's son Navarone Garibaldi is stepping into the spotlight in a rare occurrence to shed some light on his childhood and career. "A lot of people know about me. But they don't know me," Garibaldi told People. The 35-year-old musician has spent much of his upbringing in the shadows thanks to his mega-famous family. "I got in trouble more than everybody else, because kids' parents would find out who my mom was, and they'd want a reason to talk to her. I wasn't very comfortable with it," he said.

2 DAYS AGO