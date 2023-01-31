Read full article on original website
Priscilla Presley's Home Was A No-Elvis Zone During Son's Childhood
Priscilla Presley's son Navarone Garibaldi is stepping into the spotlight in a rare occurrence to shed some light on his childhood and career. "A lot of people know about me. But they don't know me," Garibaldi told People. The 35-year-old musician has spent much of his upbringing in the shadows thanks to his mega-famous family. "I got in trouble more than everybody else, because kids' parents would find out who my mom was, and they'd want a reason to talk to her. I wasn't very comfortable with it," he said.
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Shakira, Jessica Simpson, Jenna Ortega, Beyoncé + More!
Happy Birthday, Shakira is 46. Her name means "woman full of grace." Jessica Simpson Reveals Secret Affair With Movie Star: ‘I Felt Like a Call Girl. Jenna Ortega Is Unrecognizable In A No-Makeup Lingerie Selfie... scroll. "X-Files" star Gillian Anderson invites women to write about their sexual fantasies and...
Instagram Model Pops One Of Her 38J Implant
Ouch! Instagram model Mary Magdalene reveals that one of her 38J breast implants recently burst! The 30-year-old model best known for her enhanced assets, says that this isn’t the first time that her implant popped. Hopefully she figures it out soon!
Britney Spears & Alyssa Milano Go Back And Forth About 'Bullying' Claims
Britney Spears is slamming Alyssa Milano for her "Toxic" behavior. On her Instagram Story on Tuesday (January 31), Spears called Milano out for a tweet she posted in December where she said, "Someone please go check on Britney Spears." Britney posted a screenshot of the tweet with the caption, "It saddens me to see things about me from people who don't know me !!! This definitely feels like a form of bullying !!! Ladies, we are supposed to be rooting for one another not pulling one another down !!!"
