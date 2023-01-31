ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

247Sports

Ducks remain in offensive funk as Colorado hands them second straight defeat

EUGENE, Ore. — Poor shooting and untimely turnovers did the Ducks in once again. Forty minutes came and went, and the home team failed to put a single three-point shot down, as the visiting Colorado Buffaloes handed them a 63-53 loss. The defeat drops the Ducks (14-8, 5-6) below .500 in Pac-12 play this season with the heart of the schedule still before them.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

What did Tommy Lloyd say after Oregon?

The Wildcats continue to play some of their best basketball of the season as Arizona defeated Oregon 91-76 on Thursday night in a game that the Wildcats controlled throughout. “Oregon really battled that second half, they didn’t make it easy,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. “They could have they could have wilted but they didn’t, so it was good. We had to hang in there and make a bunch of plays under duress, kind of uncomfortable. Sometimes nursing those leads is not the easiest thing. I’m super proud of our guys for really adhering to a game plan and doing a good job on that.”
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Dana Altman reacts to tough loss at No. 5 Arizona

Oregon head men's basketball coach Dana Altman discusses the team's 91-76 loss at No. 5 Arizona where they had their chances to make it closer and couldn't get over the hump. Oregon struggled to contain Azuolas Tubelis who scored a career-high 40 points against the Ducks. Sign up for the...
EUGENE, OR
GoDucks.com

Ulmer, Ducks Welcome Gonzales to 2023 Roster

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon head coach Matt Ulmer has announced the addition of graduate transfer Gabby Gonzales to the Ducks' 2023 roster. Gonzales spent the previous four years at Ohio State where she had more than 1,200 career kills and helped the Buckeyes reach a regional final in 2022.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State mailbag: Omar Speights and NIL deals, 2023 football leaders, Chance Nolan?

Readers ask and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel responds: this week’s Oregon State mailbag Q and A: Here goes:. I would love to hear if there was anything from (Dam Nation, Giant Killers collectives) that went into retaining Omar Speights? I know that its water under the bridge, but I’m just curious if they made a play to keep him or not? Wish he was here obviously, but good on him for getting paid, I just wonder if we could have or tried to keep him, and he got a bigger bag from the Bayou brats. – Justin L.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

4J meeting turns tense prior to celebration of Sheldon H.S. volleyball team

EUGENE, Ore. -- Several members of the 4J community are frustrated with how the celebration of Sheldon High School’s State Champion volleyball team turned out. During the most recent 4J school board meeting, a tense exchange between several of the board members broke out, prior to the team being honored.
EUGENE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon’s Only Hungarian Buffet Restaurant Offers Dessert To Die For

Tired of pizza and Mexican food? It’s hard to go wrong with Novak’s Hungarian Restaurant if you’re looking for something unique in Albany, Oregon. Novak’s was founded in 1984, and it’s still family-owned. After a horrific fire in 2019, Novak’s has reopened in a beautiful location. Today, it’s in a 100-year-old building in downtown Albany.
ALBANY, OR
highway58herald.org

Photo of the day: Hills Creek reservoir

This photograph was taken a few days ago. Though it shows the low water level of the dam, it also captured the beauty that is our back yard here in Oakridge. Gwen Farnsworth took this picture early in the afternoon looking East to West toward the dam. Gwen has been...
OAKRIDGE, OR
kezi.com

Church working to make amends for chopped-down trees

EUGENE, Ore. -- A local church that cut down some trees on city property is making progress on replacing those trees and reimbursing the city. Back on January 12, neighbors of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on River Road in Eugene spotted crews at the church cutting down trees next to the church’s parking lot. Officials with the city of Eugene came down and put a stop to it because the trees were in the city’s right-of-way between the church and the public sidewalk, but not before three trees were cut down. Members of the church said they thought the trees were on their property, and were being removed for safety reasons.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Jury says anti-masker is guilty of all charges from Crumb Together incident; new cookie biz opening in same location

An anti-mask activist from the Gresham area of Portland has been found guilty of all charges stemming from a violent confrontation inside a Eugene cookie shop in 2021. A 12-member jury handed down their verdict in Lane County Circuit Court Tuesday. It found Amy Verlee Hall guilty of assault (in the third degree), burglary (first degree), criminal trespass (second degree), disorderly conduct (second degree), and harassment.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Local breakfast chain feeling the impact of egg price increases

EUGENE, Ore. — If you have been grocery shopping lately, you may have noticed eggs are either more expensive, or aren't on the shelves at all. Local breakfast chain Brails is feeling the impact as supplies shrink and prices skyrocket. Owner Brian Sung usually orders 600 dozen eggs per...
EUGENE, OR
