Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
Ducks remain in offensive funk as Colorado hands them second straight defeat
EUGENE, Ore. — Poor shooting and untimely turnovers did the Ducks in once again. Forty minutes came and went, and the home team failed to put a single three-point shot down, as the visiting Colorado Buffaloes handed them a 63-53 loss. The defeat drops the Ducks (14-8, 5-6) below .500 in Pac-12 play this season with the heart of the schedule still before them.
What did Tommy Lloyd say after Oregon?
The Wildcats continue to play some of their best basketball of the season as Arizona defeated Oregon 91-76 on Thursday night in a game that the Wildcats controlled throughout. “Oregon really battled that second half, they didn’t make it easy,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. “They could have they could have wilted but they didn’t, so it was good. We had to hang in there and make a bunch of plays under duress, kind of uncomfortable. Sometimes nursing those leads is not the easiest thing. I’m super proud of our guys for really adhering to a game plan and doing a good job on that.”
Oregon will look for important road sweep with Saturday matchup at Arizona State
The Oregon men's basketball team knew going into the weekend that getting a road sweep of the Arizona schools would be difficult but that a road split would be more than enough progress to keep their NCAA hopes still alive. That goal is still attainable, but now the Ducks enter a game Saturday night at Arizona State in a must-win situation.
WATCH: Dana Altman reacts to tough loss at No. 5 Arizona
Oregon head men's basketball coach Dana Altman discusses the team's 91-76 loss at No. 5 Arizona where they had their chances to make it closer and couldn't get over the hump. Oregon struggled to contain Azuolas Tubelis who scored a career-high 40 points against the Ducks. Sign up for the...
GoDucks.com
Ulmer, Ducks Welcome Gonzales to 2023 Roster
EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon head coach Matt Ulmer has announced the addition of graduate transfer Gabby Gonzales to the Ducks' 2023 roster. Gonzales spent the previous four years at Ohio State where she had more than 1,200 career kills and helped the Buckeyes reach a regional final in 2022.
What we thought Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class needed 1 year ago
With National Signing Day 2023 compete and Oregon’s No. 8 ranked class of 32 high school and junior college prospects signed plus 10 transfers, here’s a look back at what we thought the Ducks needed a year ago. We underestimated the number of additions at offensive line, edge...
Oregon State baseball will lose important infielder, starting pitcher for season
As the Oregon State baseball team searches for ways to replace a slew of starters and key contributors from last season, it will do so without two potentially important pieces. Jabin Trosky, who was expected to compete for a starting spot in the infield, is scheduled to undergo surgery on...
What they’re saying nationally about Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class
Oregon added one more signee to its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, giving the Ducks 30 scholarship high school and junior college players and 10 transfers in their class. UO’s class of high school signees ranks No. 8 by 247Sports, On3 and Rivals. Here’s a roundup of what was written...
Recruiting Fact or Fiction: Oregon's Momentum, South Carolina, Best Class in the B1G West
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition, he analyzes whether Oregon's class was...
KGW
Mixed results for Oregon football on National Signing Day | Locked On Ducks
Reaction to Oregon football's second national signing day in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Plus, a look at Oregon men's basketball's NCAA tournament hopes.
Oregon State mailbag: Omar Speights and NIL deals, 2023 football leaders, Chance Nolan?
Readers ask and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel responds: this week’s Oregon State mailbag Q and A: Here goes:. I would love to hear if there was anything from (Dam Nation, Giant Killers collectives) that went into retaining Omar Speights? I know that its water under the bridge, but I’m just curious if they made a play to keep him or not? Wish he was here obviously, but good on him for getting paid, I just wonder if we could have or tried to keep him, and he got a bigger bag from the Bayou brats. – Justin L.
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftops
An Oregon witness at Aumsville reported watching and photographing two amber-colored lights moving north to south at 10:05 p.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kezi.com
4J meeting turns tense prior to celebration of Sheldon H.S. volleyball team
EUGENE, Ore. -- Several members of the 4J community are frustrated with how the celebration of Sheldon High School’s State Champion volleyball team turned out. During the most recent 4J school board meeting, a tense exchange between several of the board members broke out, prior to the team being honored.
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon’s Only Hungarian Buffet Restaurant Offers Dessert To Die For
Tired of pizza and Mexican food? It’s hard to go wrong with Novak’s Hungarian Restaurant if you’re looking for something unique in Albany, Oregon. Novak’s was founded in 1984, and it’s still family-owned. After a horrific fire in 2019, Novak’s has reopened in a beautiful location. Today, it’s in a 100-year-old building in downtown Albany.
highway58herald.org
02/02/2023– WATER OBSTRUCTION: MCKENZIE RIVER 1/4 MILE DOWNSTREAM FROM THE OLALLIE BOAT LAUNCH (PHOTO)
Downloadable file: McKenzie_River_Obstruction_Olallie.jpg. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River approximately ¼ mile downstream from Olallie boat launch. Due to a tree down across the river, the channel is completely blocked and is not safely navigable. For the...
highway58herald.org
Photo of the day: Hills Creek reservoir
This photograph was taken a few days ago. Though it shows the low water level of the dam, it also captured the beauty that is our back yard here in Oakridge. Gwen Farnsworth took this picture early in the afternoon looking East to West toward the dam. Gwen has been...
kezi.com
Church working to make amends for chopped-down trees
EUGENE, Ore. -- A local church that cut down some trees on city property is making progress on replacing those trees and reimbursing the city. Back on January 12, neighbors of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on River Road in Eugene spotted crews at the church cutting down trees next to the church’s parking lot. Officials with the city of Eugene came down and put a stop to it because the trees were in the city’s right-of-way between the church and the public sidewalk, but not before three trees were cut down. Members of the church said they thought the trees were on their property, and were being removed for safety reasons.
klcc.org
Jury says anti-masker is guilty of all charges from Crumb Together incident; new cookie biz opening in same location
An anti-mask activist from the Gresham area of Portland has been found guilty of all charges stemming from a violent confrontation inside a Eugene cookie shop in 2021. A 12-member jury handed down their verdict in Lane County Circuit Court Tuesday. It found Amy Verlee Hall guilty of assault (in the third degree), burglary (first degree), criminal trespass (second degree), disorderly conduct (second degree), and harassment.
KVAL
Lane County Sheriff's Office warns of McKenzie River obstruction near Olallie boat launch
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office is advising the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River about a quarter-mile downstream of the Olallie boat launch, the sheriff's office announced in a press release. A tree is down across the river, completely blocking the channel...
KVAL
Local breakfast chain feeling the impact of egg price increases
EUGENE, Ore. — If you have been grocery shopping lately, you may have noticed eggs are either more expensive, or aren't on the shelves at all. Local breakfast chain Brails is feeling the impact as supplies shrink and prices skyrocket. Owner Brian Sung usually orders 600 dozen eggs per...
247Sports
71K+
Followers
425K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0