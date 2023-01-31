NFL: Carolina Panthers Head Coach-Frank Reich-Press Conference

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well, the Detroit Lions dodged a bullet not too long ago when news broke that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had notified teams that he was taking his hat out of the ring regarding head coaching jobs. But now, according to a report from Dan Graziano, confirmed by multiple other sources, assistant head coach/RBs coach Duce Staley is leaving Detroit to join Frank Reich‘s Carolina Panthers staff.
Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
As the Denver Broncos look for their next defensive coordinator, Sean Desai has emerged as a major contender. Desai is reportedly already invested in the Broncos and has taken his name out of consideration for the Minnesota Vikings’ open DC position, via Mike Klis of 9News. Desai interviewed for...
Panthers' 'ideal' QB situation makes them trade target for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As Bears general manager Ryan Poles surveys potential trade partners for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a few names have potentially joined the fray. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis...
The San Francisco 49ers are one step closer to taking another beloved member of the Carolina Panthers family. As first reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the NFC West champions will interview former Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator vacancy. The highly desirable job was left open by DeMeco Ryans, who has just been hired as the new head coach of the Houston Texans.
Last week, the Panthers hired Frank Reich as their head coach. He beat out interim coach Steve Wilks for the job. Reich will have plenty of issues to take care of in Carolina, like figuring out who'll be his quarterback for Week 1. The biggest issue, however, is that Reich may ...
Now that the Carolina Panthers have their head coach in the bag, it’s time to collect some coordinators. And since we’ve already starting tracking defensive candidates, it’s only fair we show some love to the other side of the ball. Join us as we track every offensive...
Who are some of the favorites to earn the offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator roles in Carolina? That and more on Locked On Panthers.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is teaming up with the American Heart Association on an initiative promoting CPR. Hamlin had his life saved via CPR during a football game against the host Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. He has made a swift and miraculous recovery and hopes to inspire others during February, which is American Heart Month. "I want to thank everybody for the love and support over these past...
It didn't take long for Sean Payton to ruffle some feathers as the head coach of the Broncos. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Vikings have not been given permission to interview Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. He's their top target for the job. While ...
Patriots owner Robert Kraft will make one final NFL contract offer to Tom Brady. Kraft said in a CNN interview on Thursday he wants Brady to sign a one-day deal with New England to formally retire as a member of the organization he led to six Super Bowl titles in nine appearances with the franchise. "Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it and to us,...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman's availability to play in Super Bowl LVII is trending in the wrong direction, coach Andy Reid announced Thursday. Hardman initially sustained a pelvis injury during the Chiefs' 20-17 overtime victory versus the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 6. He returned from a lengthy layoff on Sunday before aggravating the injury in Kansas City's 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. ...
- Blown lead: 33 points - Final score: Minnesota Vikings 39, Indianapolis Colts 36 - Date: Dec. 17, 2022 The Indianapolis Colts arrived in Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium and soon silenced the home crowd with a 33-0 lead at halftime. However, the Minnesota Vikings stormed back in the second half as quarterback Kirk Cousins threw...
Some Carolina Panthers players privately believe owner David Tepper made the wrong hire and should have stuck with interim coach Steve Wilks instead of hiring Frank Reich, according to Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network. Players had been lobbying publicly for Wilks to have his interim tag removed. Wilks took...
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Thursday interviewing for the offensive coordinator post at Alabama, multiple outlets reported. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is trying to replace Bill O'Brien, who returned to the New England Patriots to be their OC. Saban turned his attention to Rees after reportedly getting turned down by Ryan Grubb of Washington and Akron head coach Joe Moorhead. ...
Hall of Fame NFL executive Bobby Beathard, an architect of four Super Bowl titles for two different teams, has died at age 86. Beathard died Monday due to complications from Alzheimer's disease at his home in Franklin, Tenn., his son Casey told The Washington Post. Beathard won two Super Bowls with the Miami Dolphins -- including the undefeated 1972 team -- and two more with the then-Washington Redskins in the...
Derek Carr had a parting shot for the Las Vegas Raiders as he helped the AFC take a 9-3 lead at the inaugural Pro Bowl Games skills competition on Thursday night in Las Vegas. The "reimagined" Pro Bowl festivities got underway in prime time with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning captaining the AFC and NFC rosters, respectively. Four events were completed Thursday, each worth three points. In the first event,...
The Philadelphia Eagles will be wearing their green jerseys when they take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. The Eagles were given the choice of jersey color given that they are designated as the home team for the game on Feb. 12. Wearing green on the NFL's grandest stage is nothing new for Philadelphia, which has selected that jersey color in its...
