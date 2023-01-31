ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Zillow study: It take 4 to afford typical Raleigh 2BR apartment

According to a Zillow study, a typical one-bedroom apartment in Raleigh costs $1,260 a month to rent, and a typical two-bedroom apartment costs $1,392 a month.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Clayton native breathes new life into former family farm

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A development three times the size of the Fenton shopping center in Cary will soon start to take shape in Clayton. It’s another sign of growth for Johnston County. “Growth brings about its challenges but it brings a lot of opportunities,” Dean Penny, projects...
CLAYTON, NC
hiphopnc.com

Learn About One Of Raleigh’s Most Prominent Black Families

In celebration of Black History Month, the Pope House Museum will provide scheduled weekday tours of 15 or fewer at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday- Friday. Come learn about one of Raleigh’s most prominent Black families and one of North Carolina’s first licensed doctors!. Dates: Tuesday-Friday in...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Durham police try to fill vacancies by offering new incentives

It is tough to find police officers, and Durham has been struggling with shortages. Now, the police department is rising to the challenge with some new recruiting strategies.
DURHAM, NC
chathamjournal.com

Controversial “501 Landing” shopping center coming to Northeast Chatham on 15-501

Pittsboro, NC – BOLD Development Group has announced that construction of the 501 Landing shopping center is underway and is on target to open for business this summer. The shopping center is located 10329 US Hwy 15-501 across from the Harris Teeter Chatham Downs Shopping Center. The center consists of two buildings, each 7,200 square feet. The end units have a shared, partially-covered outdoor patio area. The property is for retail, office and/or medical use.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
OnlyInYourState

Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town North Carolina

Ramo’s Pizza & Grill is one of the nicest small-town restaurants in America hiding in the small town of Rocky Mount, North Carolina. With classic Italian cooking at its core, the staff offers what you’d expect from lasagna, spaghetti, and ravioli in tangy red or rich Alfredo sauce with creamy melted cheese, oregano, and basil. The menu also steps up with more than 20 imaginative pizza selections from stuffed to the classic Margherita or create your own concoction with fresh, crunchy vegetables and meats. The diverse options also include delicious appetizers, salads, crispy sides, sandwiches, and calzones. Let’s have a look at this well-kept secret and discover why you will want to return to this exceptional Italian eatery in America.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

DMV targets hiring, technology to shorten wait for driver's licenses

A driver's license is the ticket to freedom for teens and busy parents alike. Yet, the wait to get one in North Carolina continues to drag on. 5 On Your Side looked at available appointments and found fewer than a dozen offices in the state have open appointments in February. That’s similar to when we last checked in November.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Two Wake schools under Code Red; schools say students are safe

Two Wake County schools -- East Millbrook Middle School and Zebulon Magnet Middle School -- are under a Code Red lockdown, so no one can enter or exit the buildings. Two Wake County schools -- East Millbrook Middle School and Zebulon Magnet Middle School -- are under a Code Red lockdown, so no one can enter or exit the buildings.
WAKE COUNTY, NC

