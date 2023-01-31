Read full article on original website
Shaping the Future of Transportation: GoTriangle Surveys Community on Greater Triangle Commuter RailJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
carolinajournal.com
Captain Stanley’s Seafood fights to stay afloat, as Harris touts Biden economy in Raleigh visit
Small businesses, like Captain Stanley’s Seafood Restaurant in Raleigh, are vital to the U.S. economy. So much so they are called the “backbone of America.”. The restaurant has been a fixture on South Wilmington Street in Raleigh since 1986. Small businesses with 500 or fewer employees make up...
Pool company takes money, leaves customers with unfinished swimming pools
Several Triangle homeowners are looking for answers after a Durham-based pool company left their pockets empty and pools unfinished.
North Carolina renters may see some relief as signs point to rental market cool down
Living in downtown Raleigh has its perks for Corbett Foster, but when it comes to rent, "affordable," isn't the first term that comes to mind.
New study finds it takes 4 people to afford apartment in Raleigh
A new Zillow study discovered it takes four people to cover the cost of rent for an apartment in Raleigh. Chelsea Byrd went out on her own in a one-bedroom apartment, paying $700 a month. Since then, she has become a mom with a growing family, paying $1,400 for two bedrooms in Raleigh.
WRAL
Zillow study: It take 4 to afford typical Raleigh 2BR apartment
According to a Zillow study, a typical one-bedroom apartment in Raleigh costs $1,260 a month to rent, and a typical two-bedroom apartment costs $1,392 a month. According to a Zillow study, a typical one-bedroom apartment in Raleigh costs $1,260 a month to rent, and a typical two-bedroom apartment costs $1,392 a month.
Fact check: Did 10.5 million small businesses really start up in 2 years under Biden, Harris?
How good has the Biden Administration been for small businesses in North Carolina and beyond?
cbs17
Clayton native breathes new life into former family farm
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A development three times the size of the Fenton shopping center in Cary will soon start to take shape in Clayton. It’s another sign of growth for Johnston County. “Growth brings about its challenges but it brings a lot of opportunities,” Dean Penny, projects...
hiphopnc.com
Learn About One Of Raleigh’s Most Prominent Black Families
In celebration of Black History Month, the Pope House Museum will provide scheduled weekday tours of 15 or fewer at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday- Friday. Come learn about one of Raleigh’s most prominent Black families and one of North Carolina’s first licensed doctors!. Dates: Tuesday-Friday in...
Farmers markets in Raleigh, NC
Pack your reusable shopping bags, because we’ve rounded up six farmers markets around Raleigh, NC.
WRAL
Durham police try to fill vacancies by offering new incentives
It is tough to find police officers, and Durham has been struggling with shortages. Now, the police department is rising to the challenge with some new recruiting strategies. It is tough to find police officers, and Durham has been struggling with shortages. Now, the police department is rising to the challenge with some new recruiting strategies.
chathamjournal.com
Controversial “501 Landing” shopping center coming to Northeast Chatham on 15-501
Pittsboro, NC – BOLD Development Group has announced that construction of the 501 Landing shopping center is underway and is on target to open for business this summer. The shopping center is located 10329 US Hwy 15-501 across from the Harris Teeter Chatham Downs Shopping Center. The center consists of two buildings, each 7,200 square feet. The end units have a shared, partially-covered outdoor patio area. The property is for retail, office and/or medical use.
WRAL
Durham parents, students share praise and concern over new technology that monitors students
A new technology makes some students feel like they are being spied on while in the classroom. A new technology makes some students feel like they are being spied on while in the classroom.
OnlyInYourState
Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town North Carolina
Ramo’s Pizza & Grill is one of the nicest small-town restaurants in America hiding in the small town of Rocky Mount, North Carolina. With classic Italian cooking at its core, the staff offers what you’d expect from lasagna, spaghetti, and ravioli in tangy red or rich Alfredo sauce with creamy melted cheese, oregano, and basil. The menu also steps up with more than 20 imaginative pizza selections from stuffed to the classic Margherita or create your own concoction with fresh, crunchy vegetables and meats. The diverse options also include delicious appetizers, salads, crispy sides, sandwiches, and calzones. Let’s have a look at this well-kept secret and discover why you will want to return to this exceptional Italian eatery in America.
DMV targets hiring, technology to shorten wait for driver's licenses
A driver's license is the ticket to freedom for teens and busy parents alike. Yet, the wait to get one in North Carolina continues to drag on. 5 On Your Side looked at available appointments and found fewer than a dozen offices in the state have open appointments in February. That’s similar to when we last checked in November.
'It's kind of eye-opening': Cumberland County uses Point-In-Time Count to survey homeless population
People in Cumberland County are volunteering for an initiative happening across the country to count how many people are living on the street.
DMV difficulties? Appointments backlogged across NC due to staff shortage, commissioner says
The NCDMV is working under a 33% vacancy rate, the commissioner told CBS 17.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
Save money on children's clothing, toys at one of these upcoming consignment sales
RALEIGH, N.C. — The massive Kids Exchange Consignment Sale is gearing up for one of its big sales next week at the Jim Graham Building and Expo Building at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds. The public sale is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Feb. 10, 9 a.m....
WRAL
Two Wake schools under Code Red; schools say students are safe
Two Wake County schools -- East Millbrook Middle School and Zebulon Magnet Middle School -- are under a Code Red lockdown, so no one can enter or exit the buildings. Two Wake County schools -- East Millbrook Middle School and Zebulon Magnet Middle School -- are under a Code Red lockdown, so no one can enter or exit the buildings.
Goldsboro Thai restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants website
A Goldsboro restaurant is getting a visit from America's Best Restaurant this month.
