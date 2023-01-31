ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Kim Johnson: Labour MP apologises for calling Israeli government 'fascist'

Labour MP Kim Johnson has apologised for describing Israel's recently-formed coalition government as "fascist". The Liverpool Riverside MP made the comment in Parliament, as she asked Rishi Sunak about "human rights violations" against Palestinians. She apologised shortly afterwards, after being ordered to do so by party bosses. The MP said...
The Conversation Africa

Ghana’s Nkrumahist parties keep splitting - a threat to their strength in the 2024 election

Political parties are not always completely united, as most classical political scientists argue. Dissenting opinions and the scramble for party apparatus tend to trigger internal schisms and factions. If these aren’t managed well, parties can split. A notable example is the recent emergence of splinter parties from the Justice and Development Party in Turkey.
decrypt.co

Member of St. Maarten’s Parliament Launches Bid to Adopt Tron as Legal Tender

Parliamentarian Rolando Brison wants to make Sint Maarten the Caribbean "crypto capital" after initiating legislation earlier this month. Tron-based cryptocurrency could become legal tender in the Caribbean nation of St Maarten, after pro-crypto member of parliament Rolando Brison initiated legislation to begin the process in January, according to local news outlet SMN-N.
The Independent

Travellers in Peru warned to take ‘particular care’ amid political protests

The UK Foreign Office has issued updated advice for travellers in Peru, amid the worsening of ongoing political protests in the country. Further anti-government protests are expected to start today, Wednesday 4 January, in Cusco, Peru. This Southern Peruvian area leads to popular tourist spots the Inca Trail and Machu Picchu. Train services to these ancient sites have once again been suspended following the rail link’s temporary closure during last year’s protests. In December, the political situation left tourists visiting these places stranded after Peru was announced to be in a state of emergency. Political tensions have been running...
The Independent

Myanmar again postpones promised elections as military regime extends ‘state of emergency’

Myanmar’s junta has extended its state of emergency across the country for another six months, effectively postposing elections that were promised earlier.Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing announced on Wednesday that due to the “extraordinary situation” in the country – a reference to the resistance the military has faced – general elections will be postponed as well.The Irrawaddy news website quoted the chief as saying that “the regime finds it difficult to compile accurate voter lists because of the resistance attacks on census takers”.“While at least 50 per cent of lawmakers must be elected to regional and state parliaments for...
BBC

Peru Congress rejects early election despite protests

Congress in Peru has again voted against bringing general elections forward to December 2023. Early elections are one of the key demands of protesters who have been staging almost daily demonstrations for the past seven weeks since the then-President, Pedro Castillo, was ousted. The proposal for early elections is backed...
The Independent

German CDU party seeks to expel ex-intelligence agency chief over ‘racism against whites’ remarks

Germany's main opposition party is trying to get a rid of a member and former head of the country's domestic intelligence agency after he complained about what he said was a move toward “eliminatory racism against whites.”The leadership of the center-right Christian Democratic Union unanimously approved a resolution on Monday calling for Hans-Georg Maassen to leave the party. It said that it would seek to start expulsion proceedings if he doesn't willingly do so by Sunday.Mr Maassen was removed as the head of the BfV domestic intelligence agency in 2018 after appearing to downplay far-right violence against migrants in the...
AFP

Peru president urges congress to move elections forward

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte made a renewed appeal Sunday for congress to hold early elections as a way to end weeks of deadly protests, warning that otherwise she will seek constitutional reform to make a vote happen. "Vote for Peru, for the country, by moving the elections up to 2023," the president said in an address to the nation.
France 24

US hits Myanmar with new sanctions on coup 2nd anniversary

The US Treasury placed sanctions on Myanmar Energy Minister Myo Myint Oo and the top two officials of the state-owned Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise. It also placed sanctions on Myanmar Air Force chief Htun Aung; Hla Swe, a former military official that the Treasury said provides arms to pro-regime militias; and Htoo Htwe Tay Za, daughter of Tay Za, a businessman whose large Htoo Group works closely with the Myanmar military.

Comments / 0

Community Policy