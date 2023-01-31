Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Kim Johnson: Labour MP apologises for calling Israeli government 'fascist'
Labour MP Kim Johnson has apologised for describing Israel's recently-formed coalition government as "fascist". The Liverpool Riverside MP made the comment in Parliament, as she asked Rishi Sunak about "human rights violations" against Palestinians. She apologised shortly afterwards, after being ordered to do so by party bosses. The MP said...
Philippines' Marcos says tells Xi intends to pursue independent foreign policy
MANILA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Thursday he had told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that his administration intends to pursue an independent foreign policy.
Ghana’s Nkrumahist parties keep splitting - a threat to their strength in the 2024 election
Political parties are not always completely united, as most classical political scientists argue. Dissenting opinions and the scramble for party apparatus tend to trigger internal schisms and factions. If these aren’t managed well, parties can split. A notable example is the recent emergence of splinter parties from the Justice and Development Party in Turkey.
decrypt.co
Member of St. Maarten’s Parliament Launches Bid to Adopt Tron as Legal Tender
Parliamentarian Rolando Brison wants to make Sint Maarten the Caribbean "crypto capital" after initiating legislation earlier this month. Tron-based cryptocurrency could become legal tender in the Caribbean nation of St Maarten, after pro-crypto member of parliament Rolando Brison initiated legislation to begin the process in January, according to local news outlet SMN-N.
Travellers in Peru warned to take ‘particular care’ amid political protests
The UK Foreign Office has issued updated advice for travellers in Peru, amid the worsening of ongoing political protests in the country. Further anti-government protests are expected to start today, Wednesday 4 January, in Cusco, Peru. This Southern Peruvian area leads to popular tourist spots the Inca Trail and Machu Picchu. Train services to these ancient sites have once again been suspended following the rail link’s temporary closure during last year’s protests. In December, the political situation left tourists visiting these places stranded after Peru was announced to be in a state of emergency. Political tensions have been running...
Trudeau knows there’s trouble on the horizon
The return of Canada’s House of Commons has triggered the unofficial start of the next election campaign.
Exclusive-Indonesia to send general to Myanmar to highlight transition, president says
JAKARTA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to send a top general to Myanmar to talk to its junta leaders in the hope of showing Myanmar's military rulers how Indonesia made a successful transition to democracy, President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday.
Myanmar again postpones promised elections as military regime extends ‘state of emergency’
Myanmar’s junta has extended its state of emergency across the country for another six months, effectively postposing elections that were promised earlier.Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing announced on Wednesday that due to the “extraordinary situation” in the country – a reference to the resistance the military has faced – general elections will be postponed as well.The Irrawaddy news website quoted the chief as saying that “the regime finds it difficult to compile accurate voter lists because of the resistance attacks on census takers”.“While at least 50 per cent of lawmakers must be elected to regional and state parliaments for...
Brazil's Congress re-elects leaders in victory for Lula
BRASILIA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's Congress on Wednesday re-elected the leaders of both chambers who were backed by leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a victory that will help him advance his legislative agenda and curb the influence of his right-wing opponents.
BBC
Peru Congress rejects early election despite protests
Congress in Peru has again voted against bringing general elections forward to December 2023. Early elections are one of the key demands of protesters who have been staging almost daily demonstrations for the past seven weeks since the then-President, Pedro Castillo, was ousted. The proposal for early elections is backed...
German CDU party seeks to expel ex-intelligence agency chief over ‘racism against whites’ remarks
Germany's main opposition party is trying to get a rid of a member and former head of the country's domestic intelligence agency after he complained about what he said was a move toward “eliminatory racism against whites.”The leadership of the center-right Christian Democratic Union unanimously approved a resolution on Monday calling for Hans-Georg Maassen to leave the party. It said that it would seek to start expulsion proceedings if he doesn't willingly do so by Sunday.Mr Maassen was removed as the head of the BfV domestic intelligence agency in 2018 after appearing to downplay far-right violence against migrants in the...
Peru president urges congress to move elections forward
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte made a renewed appeal Sunday for congress to hold early elections as a way to end weeks of deadly protests, warning that otherwise she will seek constitutional reform to make a vote happen. "Vote for Peru, for the country, by moving the elections up to 2023," the president said in an address to the nation.
France 24
US hits Myanmar with new sanctions on coup 2nd anniversary
The US Treasury placed sanctions on Myanmar Energy Minister Myo Myint Oo and the top two officials of the state-owned Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise. It also placed sanctions on Myanmar Air Force chief Htun Aung; Hla Swe, a former military official that the Treasury said provides arms to pro-regime militias; and Htoo Htwe Tay Za, daughter of Tay Za, a businessman whose large Htoo Group works closely with the Myanmar military.
Dems urge Biden to halt aid to Peru over protest crackdown
MIAMI (AP) — A group of House Democrats is urging the Biden administration to suspend all U.S. security assistance to Peru over a “pattern of repression” of antigovernment protests that has resulted in more than 50 civilian deaths. The letter, sent Monday and a copy of which...
South Africa's ANC wants to use disaster rules to ease power crisis
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) wants to employ disaster management legislation that was used to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic to help end crippling power cuts, a top party official said on Tuesday.
Corruption rife across Latin America; Guatemala, Nicaragua reach all-time lows: report
SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Guatemala, Nicaragua and Cuba reached all-time lows on Transparency International's corruption index released on Tuesday due to increased organized crime by public institutions, co-optation by political and economic elites and increased human rights abuses.
Ex-PM Liz Truss 'tells US politicians she remains determined to drag UK out of economic stagnation'
The ex-premier made a visit to Washington D.C. before Christmas to attend a gathering of centre right figures from across the globe.
Comments / 0