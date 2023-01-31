Heavy rainfall continued to batter New Zealand causing severe landslides and flash floods.Drone footage shows the scale of the floods in Auckland which has been hit by heavy rain since Friday.Record levels of rainfall pounded the country’s largest city, causing widespread disruption.Authorities announced the death toll has risen to four after a person who had been missing was confirmed dead.“The most horrific part of it is that we’ve lost lives,” deputy prime minister Carmel Sepuloni said in Auckland.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Families wade through waist-deep floodwater in New ZealandYellow weather warning issued as strong winds expected to hit parts of the UKRussia makes basic military training mandatory in schools from September

