AOL Corp

More rain to prolong threat of life-threatening flooding in New Zealand

AccuWeather meteorologists say that more rain is on the way for the drenched islands of New Zealand just days after an epic deluge led to deadly and record-breaking flooding. The country's largest city, Auckland, is home to more than 1.6 million people who have been battling the worst of the heavy rain and flooding for several days in what Prime Minister Chris Hipkins called an "unprecedented event" on Twitter Friday.
The Independent

Devasting flash floods and landslides leave at least 4 dead in New Zealand

Heavy rainfall continued to batter New Zealand causing severe landslides and flash floods.Drone footage shows the scale of the floods in Auckland which has been hit by heavy rain since Friday.Record levels of rainfall pounded the country’s largest city, causing widespread disruption.Authorities announced the death toll has risen to four after a person who had been missing was confirmed dead.“The most horrific part of it is that we’ve lost lives,” deputy prime minister Carmel Sepuloni said in Auckland.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Families wade through waist-deep floodwater in New ZealandYellow weather warning issued as strong winds expected to hit parts of the UKRussia makes basic military training mandatory in schools from September
gcaptain.com

Hurricane Force Storm with 40+ Foot Seas Off U.S. West Coast

An intense storm low over the eastern North Pacific is currently moving towards the northeast at about 20 kts and is producing winds of 50-70 knots with significant wave heights up to 12.5-13.5 meters (41-45 feet) within 120-360 nm south and west of the center. NOAA forecasters have issued gale...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Severe weather dangers to march across southern US

The storm system “will pack a significant amount of wind energy,” according to one AccuWeather expert. Forecasters break down the biggest threats that will persist into midweek. A severe weather outbreak is expected to persist as thunderstorms march eastward, taking aim at areas from southeastern Virginia to northern...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Ice storm: Wind chill to bring Northeast areas to 50F below zero as nine dead, 400,000 without power in Texas

Life-threatening wind chills are expected across parts of the Midwest on Thursday as the bitter cold sweeps into the Northeast over the next 24 hours.Wind chill temperatures will plummet as low as 50 degrees Fahrenheit (F) below zero in New England, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned, the coldest in decades.Forecasters warned that the subzero conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in ten minutes and told residents to limit their time outdoors and wear appropriate clothing.The Arctic blast comes after a prolonged ice storm has wreaked havoc across a large stretch of the South from Texas to Tennessee...
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch A Mammoth Flash Flood Turn In to A Muddy Waterfall in An Instant

Watch A Mammoth Flash Flood Turn In to A Muddy Waterfall in An Instant. When an excessive amount of rain falls too quickly and for too long without being absorbed by the ground, flash flooding results. Thunderstorms are nothing new to people However, if one of these storm cells stays over a certain location for several hours and pours down torrential rain, it may cause hazardous flash floods that endanger people’s lives and property.
Washington Examiner

Brutal 'epic, generational Arctic outbreak' cold front set to blast northeast

Forecasters are predicting frigid temperatures and ice storms will continue to batter the northeastern United States though the weekend. Temperatures in the Washington, D.C. area are set to drop to below freezing, with "wind chills in the teens," per the National Weather Service, while temperatures in Maine are set to hit wind chill temperatures which are "rarely seen."
WASHINGTON, DC
natureworldnews.com

Arctic Cold Front Causes Frigid Temperatures, Dangerous Wind Chill in the Great Plains, Mississippi Valley, Northwest US

An Arctic cold front will cause intense frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chill across the Northern US, including areas in the Great Plains, Mississippi Valley, and Northwest United States, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The forecast comes as cold air mass from the Arctic region in the Northern...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

