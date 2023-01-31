NFL: Carolina Panthers Head Coach-Frank Reich-Press Conference

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Chargers OC Kellen Moore sees starring role for Justin Herbert
New Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore doesn't need an introduction to quarterback Justin Herbert. Moore has been a spokesperson for a car dealership in Meridian, Idaho, since 2012. Herbert began a small role with the same dealership in 2020 and filmed some commercials last offseason with Moore serving as coach, and Herbert and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch cast as trainees or "rookies." The association packs extra...
Patrick Mahomes on Black QBs starting Super Bowl: 'It's special'
Patrick Mahomes didn't mince words on Thursday when asked about the importance of having two Black quarterbacks start a Super Bowl for the first time in the history of the game. That's precisely what will happen on Feb. 12 when Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs tangle with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. "To be on the world stage and have two...
Derek Carr digs at Raiders, helps AFC grab lead at Pro Bowl Games
Derek Carr had a parting shot for the Las Vegas Raiders as he helped the AFC take a 9-3 lead at the inaugural Pro Bowl Games skills competition on Thursday night in Las Vegas. The "reimagined" Pro Bowl festivities got underway in prime time with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning captaining the AFC and NFC rosters, respectively. Four events were completed Thursday, each worth three points. In the first event,...
Report: Broncos to interview Brian Flores, Sean Desai for DC position
The Denver Broncos have requested to interview both Brian Flores and Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator position, the NFL Network reported Friday. Ejiro Evero currently is the Broncos defensive coordinator, however he has interviewed for head coaching positions with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts. He also has interviewed with the Broncos (Sean Payton), Carolina Panthers (Frank Reich) and Houston Texans (DeMeco Ryans), however those clubs have since filled...
#2. Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans)
- Blown lead: 32 points - Final score: Buffalo Bills 41, Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans) 38 - Date: Jan. 3, 1993 This wild-card playoff game proved to be the wildest game in NFL history, if "wildness" is measured by the magnitude of a team's collapse. The Oilers quieted the Buffalo crowd of 75,000 by grabbing a 35-3 lead by the third quarter. But four Frank Reich TD passes, three of which went to favorite receiving target Andre Reed, saw the Bills stampede back from playoff oblivion. Bills fanatics had screamed their lungs out by the time a field goal ended it for the most improbable NFL comeback ever.
#28. Minnesota Vikings
- Blown lead: 21 points - Final score: Cincinnati Bengals 27, Minnesota Vikings 24 - Date: Dec. 24, 1995 Hoping to make the playoffs, the Vikings took a 24-3 lead in this Christmas Eve game. But the Bengals roared back, assisted by two straight field goal misses by Minnesota kicker Fuad Reveiz, to put coal in Minnesota's stocking with a loss that foiled their postseason dreams.
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Jan 22, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy before a NFC divisional round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
49ers: No ‘scenario’ for Jimmy Garoppolo to return
The San Francisco quarterback room just got smaller as 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan signaled Wednesday that Jimmy Garoppolo will not return to the team next season. Garoppolo is a free agent this offseason. "No, I don't see any scenario of that," Shanahan said Wednesday when asked if Garoppolo would return in 2023. The Niners...
NFL luminaries tip cap to Tom Brady
He inspired, confounded and dominated peers for 23 years in the NFL, but Tom Brady insists he's leaving for real this time. Prominent peers and past allies congratulated Brady on his second retirement on Wednesday, including Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. "Tom Brady was the ultimate winner. He entered the NFL with little to no fanfare and leaves as the most successful player in league history," Belichick said in a...
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) dumps gatorade on head coach Nick Sirianni in the final minutes of a victory against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
#11. Denver Broncos
- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: New England Patriots 34, Denver Broncos 31 - Date: Nov. 24, 2013 Peyton Manning, whose Broncos were Super Bowl-bound in 2013, threw a TD pass midway through the second quarter to give the Broncos a 24-0 lead. But Tom Brady found his favorite targets, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, in the end zone to bring the Patriots all the way back to an eventual win in OT. At least Manning can take comfort today in knowing that he tops Brady for the most NFL fourth-quarter comebacks in history, even though Brady played 22 seasons to Manning's 17.
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman unlikely to play vs. Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman's availability to play in Super Bowl LVII is trending in the wrong direction, coach Andy Reid announced Thursday. Hardman initially sustained a pelvis injury during the Chiefs' 20-17 overtime victory versus the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 6. He returned from a lengthy layoff on Sunday before aggravating the injury in Kansas City's 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. ...
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Jan 21, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) greets fans prior to an AFC divisional round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Vic Fangio to join Dolphins after Super Bowl
Vic Fangio indeed will join the Miami Dolphins as defensive coordinator after days of interviewing with other teams, ESPN reported Thursday. Fangio officially will accept the Dolphins' post after the Super Bowl, per the report. The report comes the same day that the Dolphins reportedly fired offensive line coach Matt Applebaum after just one season. NFL Network reported Sunday that the Dolphins had made Fangio the highest-paid coordinator in the...
NFL: Super Bowl LV
Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
#6. Atlanta Falcons
- Blown lead: 25 points - Final score: New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28 - Date: Feb. 5, 2017 The Falcons' worst-ever blown lead happened on the worst possible occasion: Super Bowl LI. Atlanta initially pulled off the rarity of making Tom Brady look bad as they led 25-3 by the third quarter. But there's a reason Brady is considered the greatest QB of all time: He led the Pats to a 28-28 tie with 58 seconds left and then a win in the first-ever Super Bowl overtime.
#17. Washington Redskins (now Commanders)
- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Philadelphia Eagles 28, Washington Redskins (now Commanders) 24 - Date: Oct. 27, 1946 Serving in the U.S. Army to help the Allied Powers win World War II was surely more important to Eagles QB Tommy Thompson than this NFL win 14 months after the war ended. But it still had to be sweet for Thompson, who was blind in one eye and interrupted his NFL career to serve in the Army, because he led the Eagles back from a 24-0 deficit at halftime with four unanswered TDs in the second half.
Will Aaron Rodgers Be On The Move This Offseason?
Kevin and Donnie discuss if they believe Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to leave the team this offseason.
#27. Detroit Lions
- Blown lead: 21 points - Final score: Washington Redskins (now Commanders) 41, Detroit Lions 38 - Date: Nov. 4, 1990 The Lions may be hapless in this century, but they glittered with stars in 1990. Highlighted by QB Rodney Peete's two TD passes and Barry Sanders' 45-yard rushing score, they went ahead, 35-14. Scrappy play by Washington, however, brought the Skins all the way back, and a Washington FG in OT clinched it.
#13. New England Patriots
- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Miami Dolphins 34, New England Patriots 27 - Date: Dec. 15, 1974 Don Shula was regarded by many as the NFL coaching GOAT in the pre-Belichick 1970s as he led the Dolphins to Super Bowl wins in 1972 and 1973. It appeared he would suffer a rare loss in this 1974 game, however, as Miami trailed 24-0 in the second quarter. But four Dolphins TDs and two Dolphins field goals later, Shula's team prevailed.
Ashe Post & Times
West Jefferson, NC
951
Followers
5K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/
Comments / 0