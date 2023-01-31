ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

WRAL News

Grimsley sophomore Bryce Davis adds Florida State offer

Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley sophomore defensive end Bryce Davis picked up an offer from Florida State on Friday. Davis announced his latest offer in a tweet. Davis stands at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds and is grabbing attention from college across the country. As a sophomore, Davis recorded 92 tackles,...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

NC State sizzles into matchup with Georgia Tech

Since a 1-3 start in ACC play, NC State has hit its stride. The Wolfpack (18-5) has won seven of its past eight games, including a 94-66 blowout of Florida State this past Wednesday. NC State takes on slumping Georgia Tech (8-14) on Saturday at PNC Arena. The Yellow Jackets...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

NC State guard Jessica Timmons has left the program

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State guard Jessica Timmons has made the decision to step away from the program, multiple Pack Pride sources have confirmed. Timmons has not been on the sidelines for multiple games and did not travel with the Wolfpack to Atlanta, Ga. for the matchup against Georgia Tech. The sophomore from Charlotte played in 18 games this season after playing in 20 last year, averaging just 2.9 points and 1.0 rebounds per game in 8.5 minutes played.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Four-star transfer headlines NCCU football recruiting class

Durham, N.C. — University of Tennessee transfer Miles Campbell, a four-star prospect rated as the No. 11 tight end in the country in the class of 2021, headlines North Carolina Central University's 2023 football recruiting class, announced by head coach Trei Oliver on Wednesday. Campbell (TE, 6-3, 240, Douglasville,...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Apex RB Ian Bright picks Barton College

Apex, N.C. — Apex senior running back Ian Bright made his college commitment on Friday evening, announcing he will play football at Barton College next year. Bright made the announcement on his Twitter account. Bright stands at 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds and is coming off an impressive senior season...
WILSON, NC
247Sports

FSU offers 2025 edge defender Bryce Davis

Florida State offered Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley sophomore edge defender Bryce Davis on Friday. Davis cited FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins, who spent some of January in North Carolina recruiting, FSU defensive quality control analyst Cortez Carter, and director of player personnel Chuck Cantor when sharing news of the offer.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
packinsider.com

NC State Makes Final 7 for 4-Star WR Alex Taylor

2024 4-Star Wide Receiver Alex Taylor (6’3″/175) released his Final 7 schools today, and NC State made the cut along with UNC, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Penn State and Cincinnati. 247Sports ranks Taylor as the #132 overall player nationally in the 2024 recruiting class, and the #5 player...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Late free throws by Pitt sink UNC, 65-64

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Jamarius Burton made the game-winning foul shots with three seconds left, Nike Sibande recorded a late block and Pittsburgh continued its recent bedevilment of North Carolina, beating the Tar Heels 65-64 on Wednesday night. The Panthers (16-7, 9-3 ACC) now have won three straight against...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke star sets record straight about practice incident

Duke basketball power forward Kyle Filipowski, already a seven-time ACC Rookie of the Week with 11 double-doubles and countless clutch moments for the Blue Devils (16-6, 7-4 ACC), has been the team's best player. There's no denying that. But there was a time in the summer when the outlook wasn't so ...
DURHAM, NC
Axios

The Triangle's most influential restaurant empires

The Triangle's food scene has been dominated in recent years by brilliant chefs expanding from one stellar eatery to the next. Here are some of the most active groups in the area:. Matt Kelly. A four-time nominee for a James Beard award, Kelly has been one of the most influential...
DURHAM, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
