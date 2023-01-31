Read full article on original website
Grimsley sophomore Bryce Davis adds Florida State offer
Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley sophomore defensive end Bryce Davis picked up an offer from Florida State on Friday. Davis announced his latest offer in a tweet. Davis stands at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds and is grabbing attention from college across the country. As a sophomore, Davis recorded 92 tackles,...
NC State sizzles into matchup with Georgia Tech
Since a 1-3 start in ACC play, NC State has hit its stride. The Wolfpack (18-5) has won seven of its past eight games, including a 94-66 blowout of Florida State this past Wednesday. NC State takes on slumping Georgia Tech (8-14) on Saturday at PNC Arena. The Yellow Jackets...
NC State guard Jessica Timmons has left the program
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State guard Jessica Timmons has made the decision to step away from the program, multiple Pack Pride sources have confirmed. Timmons has not been on the sidelines for multiple games and did not travel with the Wolfpack to Atlanta, Ga. for the matchup against Georgia Tech. The sophomore from Charlotte played in 18 games this season after playing in 20 last year, averaging just 2.9 points and 1.0 rebounds per game in 8.5 minutes played.
Four-star transfer headlines NCCU football recruiting class
Durham, N.C. — University of Tennessee transfer Miles Campbell, a four-star prospect rated as the No. 11 tight end in the country in the class of 2021, headlines North Carolina Central University's 2023 football recruiting class, announced by head coach Trei Oliver on Wednesday. Campbell (TE, 6-3, 240, Douglasville,...
After years facing UNC, Scheyer prepares for first Battle of the Blues as Duke's head coach
Durham, N.C. — Jon Scheyer's career record as a Duke player versus North Carolina was 3-5. And after eight years as a Blue Devils assistant coach, Saturday will be Scheyer’s first Battle of the Blues as Duke’s head coach. "To me, it is the greatest rivalry in...
There’s a Glum Feeling in the Air for This Duke-Carolina Meeting
Neither rival is having the season it hoped for as they play for the first time in the post–Coach K era.
Apex RB Ian Bright picks Barton College
Apex, N.C. — Apex senior running back Ian Bright made his college commitment on Friday evening, announcing he will play football at Barton College next year. Bright made the announcement on his Twitter account. Bright stands at 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds and is coming off an impressive senior season...
FSU offers 2025 edge defender Bryce Davis
Florida State offered Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley sophomore edge defender Bryce Davis on Friday. Davis cited FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins, who spent some of January in North Carolina recruiting, FSU defensive quality control analyst Cortez Carter, and director of player personnel Chuck Cantor when sharing news of the offer.
Former UNC Star Gets Heated After Being Booed by Tar Heel Fans
Former North Carolina star Jason Capel didn’t get the warmest welcome in his return to Chapel Hill on Wednesday night. The Pitt assistant coach, and brother of head coach, Jeff Capel, was pretty peeved about it, too. Jason reportedly started yelling outside the Panthers’ locker room following the game...
packinsider.com
NC State Makes Final 7 for 4-Star WR Alex Taylor
2024 4-Star Wide Receiver Alex Taylor (6’3″/175) released his Final 7 schools today, and NC State made the cut along with UNC, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Penn State and Cincinnati. 247Sports ranks Taylor as the #132 overall player nationally in the 2024 recruiting class, and the #5 player...
WRAL
NC high school football state records: Coaching career wins at same school
Below is information about the coaching record for most career wins at same school in N.C. High School Athletic Association state history. Coaching Record: Most Career Wins at Same School | NCHSAA. 1. David Gentry (Murphy) - 366 (36 years) David Gentry retired from coaching after the 2021 spring season....
Late free throws by Pitt sink UNC, 65-64
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Jamarius Burton made the game-winning foul shots with three seconds left, Nike Sibande recorded a late block and Pittsburgh continued its recent bedevilment of North Carolina, beating the Tar Heels 65-64 on Wednesday night. The Panthers (16-7, 9-3 ACC) now have won three straight against...
Maryland DE Sultan Badmus believes a Duke scholarship offer could be on the way following visit
This high ceiling Maryland defensive lineman recently spent time on campus in Durham and appears to be closing in on a Blue Devil offer.
Duke star sets record straight about practice incident
Duke basketball power forward Kyle Filipowski, already a seven-time ACC Rookie of the Week with 11 double-doubles and countless clutch moments for the Blue Devils (16-6, 7-4 ACC), has been the team's best player. There's no denying that. But there was a time in the summer when the outlook wasn't so ...
North Carolina surges to No. 4 in nation for tech occupations, new report finds
CHARLOTTE – North Carolina’s technology sector is a steadily growing engine for the state’s economy, the ninth annual State of the Technology Industry Report finds. Key findings were released by the North Carolina Technology Association, NC TECH, during an event held in Charlotte on Friday. The State...
The Triangle's most influential restaurant empires
The Triangle's food scene has been dominated in recent years by brilliant chefs expanding from one stellar eatery to the next. Here are some of the most active groups in the area:. Matt Kelly. A four-time nominee for a James Beard award, Kelly has been one of the most influential...
Oscar buzz in North Carolina after former Fayetteville student nominated for role in Causeway
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — There's Oscar buzz in Fayetteville. Brian Tyree Henry is up for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Causeway. Henry is a graduate of E.E. Smith High School – and his former chorus director has been beaming with pride. It'll be March before we know...
North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket from Food Lion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — William Neal, of Raleigh, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Neal bought his winning Power Play ticket from the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball […]
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
North Carolina Woman 'Soaking It All In' After Scoring Lottery Jackpot
The lucky player hit the jackpot in a recent Cash 5 drawing.
