Smarten Up Your Home with These Convenient Smart Products

By SJ McShane
 5 days ago
Maskot / Getty

Smart products are sweeping the nation as more people look for devices that allow them to put less effort into daily tasks (cue the smart vacuum!) And due to their steady rise in popularity, smart products have now become easier to navigate and less expensive – good news for those who aren’t tech-savvy.

From window shades that open at a designated time, to a smart scale that links to your phone, these devices put an interesting twist on your everyday activities. Plus, with smart trash cans that basically take the trash out themselves, you’ll have more time for the gym!

Bedjet

Yeedi

QardioBase X

Switchbot

QardioBase X

QardioBase X

Buy It: $129, qardio.com

Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch

Customize and control the brightness of your home with a simple voice command.

Schedule your lights to turn on before returning home from work while setting dimming timers in the evening to help you wind down.

Buy It: $20, kasasmart.com

Graywind

Govee

Govee Glide RGBIC LED Wall Lights

Buy It: $89, amazon.com

Amazon

Lomi Smart Composter

You don’t have to be a seasoned farmer to compost. Reduce food waste while keeping pests, rodents, and rotten smells at bay with the Lomi smart composter. Simply toss your food scraps into the compost bin and let it do the work for you.

Buy It: $76 (with subscription) and up, lomi.com

Phillips

TOWNEW

