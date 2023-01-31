BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton died from the injuries he sustained in a crash in Boca Raton. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said on Thursday afternoon, a Revolution X scooter was traveling eastbound on Palmetto Park Road W in the right hand shoulder. At the same time, a Nissan Sentra was traveling in the same direction on the outside through lane.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO