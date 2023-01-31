Read full article on original website
Man in missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver investigation held on $2M bond
A Florida murder suspect, who was arrested Thursday while driving the vehicle of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens, is being held on a $2 million bond in North Carolina.
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a couple from Miami and the good they are doing for the community.
Missing Lyft driver had fare from Delray Beach to Okeechobee before he vanished
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — There is new information in the search for a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Lyft tells the family of 74-year-old Gary Levin that he picked up a fare in Delray Beach with a scheduled drop off in Okeechobee at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023.
South Florida spots offering high-quality lunch items under $20
As inflation drives prices upward and dining choices are becoming increasingly expensive, these South Florida restaurants are catering to their customers by offering high-quality lunch items under $20. YOT Bar & Kitchen, Jet Runway Café, JohnMartin’s Irish Pub & Eatery, Carrot Express and Pura Vida on Terranova’s Miracle Mile, all ensure customers have access to high-quality food at an affordable cost, showing each restaurant’s commitment to giving back to the communities they serve.
HARRAH'S POMPANO CIRCUIT PREVIEW
The Circuit is returning to Florida, featuring 16 ring events and over $2 Million in guarantees. Pompano Beach, FL (January 31, 2023) - The World Series of Poker (WSOP) Circuit Series is set to make its return to Harrah's Pompano Beach, starting Thursday, February 2nd. This marks the third WSOP...
Victim IDed, reward offered in Pompano Beach homicide
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Officials have identified a man who was shot and killed in Pompano Beach on Saturday and are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in his murder. It happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place. Car shot up on...
1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold
A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
Man chases sailboat from Maryland to Palm Beach County
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A 1,000 mile chase came to an end in Palm Beach County. The chase involved a man in a car and an individual on a sailboat who may have taken some items that didn't belong to them. The cat-and-mouse game took them from a marina in Maryland to Peanut Island.
Man arrested after beating girlfriend, ripping hair out of her head in North Miami Beach, police say
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested Wednesday after beating his girlfriend and ripping hair out of her head in North Miami Beach, police say. Mcgraw Dige Moricin, 37, faces charges of domestic felony battery, tampering with a witness and strong-arm robbery. Man arrested in Miami Beach...
Boca Raton Woman Faces Six Years In Federal Prison On Illegal Boating Indictment
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing up to six years in prison for violating a “Captain of the Port Order” issued by the U.S. Coast Guard. Colleen Marie Kilnapp, 56, of Boca Raton, made her first appearance in federal […]
Lyft driver, malnutrition, and stabbing: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Car belonging to missing Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says. The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens has been found following a high-speed chase in North Carolina.
Man shot while driving on I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Hurricane Ian continues to be a major hurricane as the entire state remains under a state of emergency, prompting tropical storm warnings for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Okeechobee County is under a hurricane watch.
1 arrested amid ongoing raid of NW Miami-Dade business over suspected fake glasses
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - State authorities continue to raid a South Florida business over possible false merchandise. Agents with the Florida Department of Agriculture on Friday said the raid at Solovision Optical has been going on since Monday, leading to the arrest of one person. Officials with the Department...
Ford Mustang caught on camera slamming into home in South Florida
MIRAMAR, Fla. (CBS12) — A car slammed into a home in South Florida. And it's all caught on camera. The crash happened Tuesday evening. Surveillance video showed the driver of a Ford Mustang barrel into a home on the corner of Tara Road, near Miramar Parkway. According to WSVN,...
Feds: Miami woman paid for Bentley, cosmetic work with fraudulent COVID loans
MIAMI – A Miami woman appeared in federal court Thursday, facing 10 charges after prosecutors accused her of financing a “lavish lifestyle” with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fraudulently-obtained COVID-19 relief loans. While federal prosecutors said some of Daniela Rendon’s ill-gotten gains allowed her to...
Man on scooter dies from injuries in crash in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton died from the injuries he sustained in a crash in Boca Raton. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said on Thursday afternoon, a Revolution X scooter was traveling eastbound on Palmetto Park Road W in the right hand shoulder. At the same time, a Nissan Sentra was traveling in the same direction on the outside through lane.
Man in missing Lyft driver investigation held on $2 million cash bond
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The man found driving a missing Lyft driver's car from Palm Beach Gardens is being held on a $2 million cash bond in North Carolina. Matthew Scott Flores, 35, appeared in a Rutherford County courtroom on Friday morning. He is wanted on a warrant for a murder in Hardee County, Florida, last month.
Lake Worth Inlet to temporarily close
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Lake Worth Inlet in West Palm Beach will be closed on Thursday. Due to the start of dredge operations, on Feb. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., entry of vessels or people through the inlet will be restricted during specified times.
'Our policies are robust:' Delray Beach PD attends policing forum after Memphis tragedy
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department’s top cops attended a community forum after Memphis police officers were charged in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. Dozens of residents met inside Mt. Olive Baptist Church Thursday night, pressing for answers on the practices in place...
Free entry for Soul Fest in Oakland Park
Food vendors, activities for kids and live entertainment featuring Khemistry Band are included at Soul Fest in Oakland Park. The venue is outdoors in Pastorius Park, 4000 N. Dixie Highway, Oakland Park. Soul Fest festivities are in recognition of Black History Month. Khemistry Band performs funk and other genres. Parking...
