ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foodgressing.com

South Florida spots offering high-quality lunch items under $20

As inflation drives prices upward and dining choices are becoming increasingly expensive, these South Florida restaurants are catering to their customers by offering high-quality lunch items under $20. YOT Bar & Kitchen, Jet Runway Café, JohnMartin’s Irish Pub & Eatery, Carrot Express and Pura Vida on Terranova’s Miracle Mile, all ensure customers have access to high-quality food at an affordable cost, showing each restaurant’s commitment to giving back to the communities they serve.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wsop.com

HARRAH'S POMPANO CIRCUIT PREVIEW

The Circuit is returning to Florida, featuring 16 ring events and over $2 Million in guarantees. Pompano Beach, FL (January 31, 2023) - The World Series of Poker (WSOP) Circuit Series is set to make its return to Harrah's Pompano Beach, starting Thursday, February 2nd. This marks the third WSOP...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Victim IDed, reward offered in Pompano Beach homicide

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Officials have identified a man who was shot and killed in Pompano Beach on Saturday and are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in his murder. It happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place. Car shot up on...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold

A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
cbs12.com

Man chases sailboat from Maryland to Palm Beach County

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A 1,000 mile chase came to an end in Palm Beach County. The chase involved a man in a car and an individual on a sailboat who may have taken some items that didn't belong to them. The cat-and-mouse game took them from a marina in Maryland to Peanut Island.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Lyft driver, malnutrition, and stabbing: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Car belonging to missing Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says. The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens has been found following a high-speed chase in North Carolina.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Man shot while driving on I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach

Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Hurricane Ian continues to be a major hurricane as the entire state remains under a state of emergency, prompting tropical storm warnings for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Okeechobee County is under a hurricane watch.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Ford Mustang caught on camera slamming into home in South Florida

MIRAMAR, Fla. (CBS12) — A car slammed into a home in South Florida. And it's all caught on camera. The crash happened Tuesday evening. Surveillance video showed the driver of a Ford Mustang barrel into a home on the corner of Tara Road, near Miramar Parkway. According to WSVN,...
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

Feds: Miami woman paid for Bentley, cosmetic work with fraudulent COVID loans

MIAMI – A Miami woman appeared in federal court Thursday, facing 10 charges after prosecutors accused her of financing a “lavish lifestyle” with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fraudulently-obtained COVID-19 relief loans. While federal prosecutors said some of Daniela Rendon’s ill-gotten gains allowed her to...
MIAMI, FL
cbs12.com

Man on scooter dies from injuries in crash in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton died from the injuries he sustained in a crash in Boca Raton. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said on Thursday afternoon, a Revolution X scooter was traveling eastbound on Palmetto Park Road W in the right hand shoulder. At the same time, a Nissan Sentra was traveling in the same direction on the outside through lane.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Man in missing Lyft driver investigation held on $2 million cash bond

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The man found driving a missing Lyft driver's car from Palm Beach Gardens is being held on a $2 million cash bond in North Carolina. Matthew Scott Flores, 35, appeared in a Rutherford County courtroom on Friday morning. He is wanted on a warrant for a murder in Hardee County, Florida, last month.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cbs12.com

Lake Worth Inlet to temporarily close

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Lake Worth Inlet in West Palm Beach will be closed on Thursday. Due to the start of dredge operations, on Feb. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., entry of vessels or people through the inlet will be restricted during specified times.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free entry for Soul Fest in Oakland Park

Food vendors, activities for kids and live entertainment featuring Khemistry Band are included at Soul Fest in Oakland Park. The venue is outdoors in Pastorius Park, 4000 N. Dixie Highway, Oakland Park. Soul Fest festivities are in recognition of Black History Month. Khemistry Band performs funk and other genres. Parking...
OAKLAND PARK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy