Up to one in 10 drivers risk being fined for ignoring lane closed signs on motorways, new figures suggest.National Highways said the proportion of drivers who comply with the red X signs is “more than 90%”, indicating nearly 10% do not.Since September 2022, all police forces have been able to use enforcement cameras to prosecute motorists who illegally pass under a red X or enter a lane beyond one.This can result in a fine of up to £100 and three penalty points, or more severe penalties and a court appearance in some cases.Drivers who do so need to understand they...

18 HOURS AGO