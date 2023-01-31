Read full article on original website
Related
Cannabis-smoking teaching assistant is caught driving while twice the legal limit
Mother-of-one Hayley Ord, 41, tested more than twice the drug-drive limit after police stopped her car when she was driving near Everton's Goodison Park football ground.
BBC
The trucks ditching diesel and drivers
A hydrogen-powered commercial vehicle innovator, HVS, has been awarded £6.6m of government funding to develop a zero-emission, autonomous HGV for the UK market. From addressing the climate emergency to the shortage of HGV drivers, is this the future?
CBC News
Man killed in vehicle-train collision north of Gananoque
A driver of a motor vehicle was killed Wednesday in a collision with a Via Rail train north of Gananoque, Ont., police said. The OPP said officers were on scene Wednesday afternoon to investigate the fatal collision on the train tracks at Pykeview Drive in the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands, about a five-minute drive north of Gananoque.
Up to one in 10 drivers ignore red X signs on motorways
Up to one in 10 drivers risk being fined for ignoring lane closed signs on motorways, new figures suggest.National Highways said the proportion of drivers who comply with the red X signs is “more than 90%”, indicating nearly 10% do not.Since September 2022, all police forces have been able to use enforcement cameras to prosecute motorists who illegally pass under a red X or enter a lane beyond one.This can result in a fine of up to £100 and three penalty points, or more severe penalties and a court appearance in some cases.Drivers who do so need to understand they...
