Wisconsin State

WJFW-TV

No. 14 Marquette 73, Villanova 64

VILLANOVA (10-12) Dixon 6-8 1-2 14, Slater 1-5 2-2 5, Whitmore 2-4 0-0 5, Daniels 5-8 2-2 14, Moore 2-9 3-4 9, Armstrong 2-6 0-0 5, Hausen 3-4 3-3 12, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-44 11-13 64. MARQUETTE (18-5) Ighodaro 4-7 2-5 10, Prosper 1-5...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Weekly: ‘This is every parents’ worst nightmare’

Of note: This week we highlight a story by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Elliot Hughes which raises serious questions about Wisconsin’s child-welfare system. Hughes tells the story of 14-month-old Princess Lard, who died in her father’s home after officials removed her from her mother’s. Rachel Lard says her baby had previously returned from staying at her father’s house with injuries. But officials blamed Lard and placed the child with her father, whose partner now stands charged with child abuse. Writes Hughes: “For Lard and child safety advocates, accountability also rests with state child welfare workers, who removed her baby from a safe home, placed her elsewhere and were responsible for her safety at the time of her death.”
WISCONSIN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

The Cougar Conclusion

In the Great Lakes States, cougars are an animal caught between myth and migration. Mountain lions have been slowly but steadily moving east, and confirmed sightings are on the rise. But the number verified by wildlife officials pales in comparison to the number of reports that flood in. Some of those are legit. Most are misidentifications. Others are straight up hoaxes.
HILLSBORO, WI
beckersdental.com

The state of dentistry in Wisconsin: 12 things to know

What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 2,753 active general dentists in Wisconsin. Wisconsin has 137 dental professional shortage areas. The state received a score of 28 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Wisconsin was ranked number...
WISCONSIN STATE
B100

This is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Wisconsin

Most town names have some sort of historical meaning that stem from their founder, an event, or a landmark. And what was meaningful one hundred or more years ago is just dirty, lewd, and funny sounding now. Below you will see some of the best from around the area including...
WISCONSIN STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Where will the Chinese balloon pass over Illinois?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chinese balloon that has entered U.S. airspace is expected to soon arrive in Illinois. The balloon was first spotted in Montana Wednesday and was seen over Missouri Friday. According to WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates, the balloon might have already begun to pass over...
ILLINOIS STATE
cwbradio.com

Concern Over Wisconsin Rent Assistance Program Ending

(Ted Ehlen, WRN) When January ended, so did opportunities to receive rent and utility assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Since its inception in 2021, the program paid out more than a half-billion dollar, going toward everything from rent to water and utility bills. The executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Amber Duddy tells WKOW-TV in Madison the initiative made a difference for a lot of renters.
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

Green Bay man wanted in double homicide captured in Arkansas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have captured a Green Bay man wanted in a double homicide in Arkansas. WLUK-TV reported Wednesday that 48-year-old Richard Sotka was arrested Sunday and charged in Brown County, Wisconsin, with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse and bail jumping.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Center Square

Most of Wisconsin’s final coronavirus school stimulus money unspent

(The Center Square) – There is going to be a flurry of spending by schools across the state of Wisconsin this spring as school districts race to use the last of their coronavirus stimulus money. The Institute for Reforming Government’s new transparency report shows that nearly two-thirds of Wisconsin’s $1.5 billion in ESSER, Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, money remains unspent. Schools have until September of 2024 to spend or allocate that money, but the budgets for the 2023-2024 school year are being written...
WISCONSIN STATE

