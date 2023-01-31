ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado basketball loses to Montana in 2-point heartbreaker

With 12 seconds left, University of Northern Colorado graduate student Matt Johnson took a corner 3 in an attempt to tie the game and fell to the ground. It looked like the Montana defender made contact. No call, no free throws. Then, grad student Daylen Kountz dribbled down the length...
GREELEY, CO
bocopreps.com

CHSAA introduces pay increase to officials, hoping to attract more refs

Reality hit hard this fall when game after game, especially in football, was canceled due to a lack of high school officials across Colorado. That was the wake-up call that parents and fans needed. In the months since, the Colorado High School Activities Association has worked to find solutions to...
BOULDER, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Wiggins girls basketball hits a snag

Throughout the first six weeks of the 2022-23 season, little got in the way of Wiggins girls. The Tigers consistently knocked down opponent after opponent, with only a few minor. roadblocks standing in the way. In the past two weeks, they hit a couple more potholes when. they faced off...
WIGGINS, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Brush loses a community pillar in Tarry Cluff

For many years, Tarry Cluff could be found on the sideline at Beetdigger football games. He was a part of the sideline crew, usually holding the down marker and moving the chains after every first down. In addition to that, Cluff was the unofficial historian of Brush High School football.
BRUSH, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?

The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
EATON, CO
9NEWS

Here's the 'KOOL Koncert 2023' lineup at Ball Arena

DENVER — Bryan Adams will headline "KOOL Koncert 2023" in Denver this summer. Adams announced the "So Happy It Hurts Tour" with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" Tuesday night. The tour includes stops in 26 cities this summer, kicking off June 6...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Loveland sports arena will have a new name this autumn

LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland's sports and entertainment arena is getting a new name as it turns 20 years old. Budweiser Event Center will be renamed Blue Arena. Blue Federal Credit Union announced it will take over the naming rights of the northern Colorado arena in October at the expiration of the current contract with Larimer County. The facility will be renamed Blue Arena with a 10-year naming rights agreement.
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

Former Broncos QB's home listed for $7.75 million

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — An 11,000-square-foot home in the Denver metro area previously owned by former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is hitting the market for $7.75 million. The seven-bedroom home located at 6 Sunrise Drive in Cherry Hills Village sits on 2.86 acres and features nine full...
DENVER, CO
eatonredink.com

End of an era

The original Eaton Elementary School is no longer in operation and has recently been torn down. The school that so many students grew up in, no longer holds a purpose in the community, since the community members passed a bond for new facilities in the district. Countless students have been through the Eaton schools, starting from the preschool or elementary school. As it is now getting torn down, there has been an offer to community members that they can take a brick from the site to keep as a memory of the school.
EATON, CO
Brittany Anas

Highlands Ranch gets a cheesy new restaurant

Mac stuffed grilled cheese sandwich from I Heart Mac & Cheese, which opened a new location in Highlands Ranch.Photo byI Heart Mac and Cheese. (Highlands Ranch, Colo) If this most recent cold snap has you craving comfort food, there’s a new restaurant in Highlands Ranch devoted to all things mac and cheese.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO

