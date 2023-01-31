Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Send Your Valentine a Surprise From Colorado's Sweetheart CityColorado JillLoveland, CO
The Big Thompson River Flood: Remembering Colorado's Deadliest Natural DisasterColorado JillColorado State
Zach and Madison Were Preparing for Their Wedding When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer.Gochi EzFort Collins, CO
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Related
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado basketball loses to Montana in 2-point heartbreaker
With 12 seconds left, University of Northern Colorado graduate student Matt Johnson took a corner 3 in an attempt to tie the game and fell to the ground. It looked like the Montana defender made contact. No call, no free throws. Then, grad student Daylen Kountz dribbled down the length...
Coach Prime comes up big in 1st recruiting class at Colorado
Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has quickly built the framework for a speedy turnaround at Colorado.
Colorado lands commitment from offensive lineman Talan Chandler
Colorado continues to stay hot on the recruiting trail
1310kfka.com
February 3 – Colton Steinke and Jayce King
Highland senior Colton Steinke and Fort Collins junior Jayce King join Clark and Bruce.
bocopreps.com
CHSAA introduces pay increase to officials, hoping to attract more refs
Reality hit hard this fall when game after game, especially in football, was canceled due to a lack of high school officials across Colorado. That was the wake-up call that parents and fans needed. In the months since, the Colorado High School Activities Association has worked to find solutions to...
Fort Morgan Times
Wiggins girls basketball hits a snag
Throughout the first six weeks of the 2022-23 season, little got in the way of Wiggins girls. The Tigers consistently knocked down opponent after opponent, with only a few minor. roadblocks standing in the way. In the past two weeks, they hit a couple more potholes when. they faced off...
Fort Morgan Times
Brush loses a community pillar in Tarry Cluff
For many years, Tarry Cluff could be found on the sideline at Beetdigger football games. He was a part of the sideline crew, usually holding the down marker and moving the chains after every first down. In addition to that, Cluff was the unofficial historian of Brush High School football.
Denver restaurant hosts all-you-can-eat Super Bowl party
(Denver, Colo) Football may be the main attraction on Super Bowl Sunday—but there are many sideshows. The commercials! The halftime performance, headlined this year by Rhianna! And, most definitely, the game day snacks and food.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?
The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
Here's the 'KOOL Koncert 2023' lineup at Ball Arena
DENVER — Bryan Adams will headline "KOOL Koncert 2023" in Denver this summer. Adams announced the "So Happy It Hurts Tour" with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" Tuesday night. The tour includes stops in 26 cities this summer, kicking off June 6...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Loveland sports arena will have a new name this autumn
LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland's sports and entertainment arena is getting a new name as it turns 20 years old. Budweiser Event Center will be renamed Blue Arena. Blue Federal Credit Union announced it will take over the naming rights of the northern Colorado arena in October at the expiration of the current contract with Larimer County. The facility will be renamed Blue Arena with a 10-year naming rights agreement.
Former Broncos QB's home listed for $7.75 million
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — An 11,000-square-foot home in the Denver metro area previously owned by former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is hitting the market for $7.75 million. The seven-bedroom home located at 6 Sunrise Drive in Cherry Hills Village sits on 2.86 acres and features nine full...
Single Colorado restaurant featured on Yelp's 'top 100' list
While most tourists coming to Colorado aren't necessarily visiting for the local culinary scene, there seems to be an ever-growing list of great spots to dine in the Centennial State. According to popular food-review website Yelp.com, one of the best places to eat in the country is located in the...
eatonredink.com
End of an era
The original Eaton Elementary School is no longer in operation and has recently been torn down. The school that so many students grew up in, no longer holds a purpose in the community, since the community members passed a bond for new facilities in the district. Countless students have been through the Eaton schools, starting from the preschool or elementary school. As it is now getting torn down, there has been an offer to community members that they can take a brick from the site to keep as a memory of the school.
This Is Colorado's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
LoveFood has the scoop on every state's top 'mom and pop' restaurant.
Say Goodbye to this Fort Collins Sandwich Shop – It’s Toast
Sandwich lovers were saddened to learn about the recent closure of a popular lunch spot located in mid-town Fort Collins. According to the restaurant's official website, as of January 2023, the Schlotzsky's at 4212 South College Avenue has permanently closed up shop. The counter-serve chain was known for serving specialty...
Colorado farm sanctuary worries backyard chicken fad could lead to more surrenders
The combination of avian influenza and new free-range egg laws in Colorado have driven business to another level as many turn to backyard chickens hoping for plentiful eggs.
Highlands Ranch gets a cheesy new restaurant
Mac stuffed grilled cheese sandwich from I Heart Mac & Cheese, which opened a new location in Highlands Ranch.Photo byI Heart Mac and Cheese. (Highlands Ranch, Colo) If this most recent cold snap has you craving comfort food, there’s a new restaurant in Highlands Ranch devoted to all things mac and cheese.
Comments / 0