NFL: Carolina Panthers Head Coach-Frank Reich-Press Conference

Jerry Jones: Mike McCarthy to call plays in 2023
It's official: Mike McCarthy will call offensive plays for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023. That from owner/general manager Jerry Jones, who told reporters at the Senior Bowl on Wednesday that McCarthy will bring a version of the offense he ran in Green Bay to the Cowboys next season. "This is the logical step to build on it and use what we've established, if you will, the foundation of wins we...
#22. Green Bay Packers
- Blown lead: 22 points - Final score: Los Angeles Rams 30, Green Bay Packers 28 - Date: Oct. 12, 1952 It looked bad for the Rams, which had the NFL's best offense throughout the early 1950s when the Packers mounted a 28-6 lead after three quarters. What did they do about it? How about four straight fourth-quarter scores, capped by a game-winning FG—a much bigger comeback than the current Rams displayed in the 2022 Super Bowl, though this was only a regular-season game attended by 21,000. (112 million saw the comparatively "small" Super Bowl win.)
#25. Carolina Panthers
- Blown lead: 21 points - Final score: Washington Redskins (now Commanders) 38, Carolina Panthers 36 - Date: Oct. 3, 1999 Carolina's Tshimanga "Tim" Biakabutuka had a short, six-year NFL career, but 1999 was his best year, exemplified by his three straight rushing TDs to lead off this game. But the man with the long name had a long face by the time it was over after Washington's Brad Johnson threw four straight TD passes and Brett Conway kicked the game-ending FG with 6 seconds remaining.
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou (68) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) in the second quarter at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Tagovailoa sustained a head injury on the play and left the game for treatment. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers
November 27, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NFL luminaries tip cap to Tom Brady
He inspired, confounded and dominated peers for 23 years in the NFL, but Tom Brady insists he's leaving for real this time. Prominent peers and past allies congratulated Brady on his second retirement on Wednesday, including Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. "Tom Brady was the ultimate winner. He entered the NFL with little to no fanfare and leaves as the most successful player in league history," Belichick said in a...
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Jan 22, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy before a NFC divisional round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
#2. Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans)
- Blown lead: 32 points - Final score: Buffalo Bills 41, Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans) 38 - Date: Jan. 3, 1993 This wild-card playoff game proved to be the wildest game in NFL history, if "wildness" is measured by the magnitude of a team's collapse. The Oilers quieted the Buffalo crowd of 75,000 by grabbing a 35-3 lead by the third quarter. But four Frank Reich TD passes, three of which went to favorite receiving target Andre Reed, saw the Bills stampede back from playoff oblivion. Bills fanatics had screamed their lungs out by the time a field goal ended it for the most improbable NFL comeback ever.
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) dumps gatorade on head coach Nick Sirianni in the final minutes of a victory against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
#1. Indianapolis Colts
- Blown lead: 33 points - Final score: Minnesota Vikings 39, Indianapolis Colts 36 - Date: Dec. 17, 2022 The Indianapolis Colts arrived in Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium and soon silenced the home crowd with a 33-0 lead at halftime. However, the Minnesota Vikings stormed back in the second half as quarterback Kirk Cousins threw...
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles
Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reacts before kick off against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Derek Carr digs at Raiders, helps AFC grab lead at Pro Bowl Games
Derek Carr had a parting shot for the Las Vegas Raiders as he helped the AFC take a 9-3 lead at the inaugural Pro Bowl Games skills competition on Thursday night in Las Vegas. The "reimagined" Pro Bowl festivities got underway in prime time with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning captaining the AFC and NFC rosters, respectively. Four events were completed Thursday, each worth three points. In the first event,...
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Jan 21, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) greets fans prior to an AFC divisional round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
#27. Detroit Lions
- Blown lead: 21 points - Final score: Washington Redskins (now Commanders) 41, Detroit Lions 38 - Date: Nov. 4, 1990 The Lions may be hapless in this century, but they glittered with stars in 1990. Highlighted by QB Rodney Peete's two TD passes and Barry Sanders' 45-yard rushing score, they went ahead, 35-14. Scrappy play by Washington, however, brought the Skins all the way back, and a Washington FG in OT clinched it.
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman unlikely to play vs. Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman's availability to play in Super Bowl LVII is trending in the wrong direction, coach Andy Reid announced Thursday. Hardman initially sustained a pelvis injury during the Chiefs' 20-17 overtime victory versus the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 6. He returned from a lengthy layoff on Sunday before aggravating the injury in Kansas City's 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. ...
Report: Vic Fangio to join Dolphins after Super Bowl
Vic Fangio indeed will join the Miami Dolphins as defensive coordinator after days of interviewing with other teams, ESPN reported Thursday. Fangio officially will accept the Dolphins' post after the Super Bowl, per the report. The report comes the same day that the Dolphins reportedly fired offensive line coach Matt Applebaum after just one season. NFL Network reported Sunday that the Dolphins had made Fangio the highest-paid coordinator in the...
#18. Cleveland Browns
- Blown lead: 23 points - Final score: Philadelphia Eagles 32, Cleveland Browns 30 - Date: Nov. 10, 1991 It was Bill Belichick's first season as an NFL head coach, so we shouldn't be too hard on him. But the Browns, who he coached for five seasons before his current 22-year run with the Patriots, surrendered a 23-0 second-quarter lead to the arm of Jim McMahon (three TD passes) and the foot of Roger Ruzek (four FGs). Even worse for Belichick: The collapse came at home and against a QB (McMahon) who was only starting because Randall Cunningham was sidelined by a torn ACL.
NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame Game-Atlanta Falcons vs Denver Broncos
Aug 1, 2019; Canton, OH, USA; The busts of 2015 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Brian Dawkins, Ray Lewis, Brian Urlacher, Robert Brazile, Jerry Kramer and Bobby Beathard on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
#10. Dallas Cowboys
- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Detroit Lions 34, Dallas Cowboys 30 - Date: Oct. 2, 2011 QB Tony Romo was on a roll for more than half the game, putting America's Team ahead of the Lions, 27-3. But then Detroit's defense stepped up with three interceptions. Lions defenders scampered for two pick-sixes, and a third interception set up Matt Stafford's game-winning TD with 1:39 left in the game—a hint of what he would do a decade later at the 2022 Super Bowl.
Will Aaron Rodgers Be On The Move This Offseason?
Kevin and Donnie discuss if they believe Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to leave the team this offseason.
