Panthers' Frank Reich vows standard of excellence, roster collaboration

Reports: Matt Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers
Former Carolina head coach Matt Rhule filed an arbitration lawsuit against the Panthers over $5 million in offset compensation he claims he's owed, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. Rhule filed the lawsuit on Jan. 25. Rhule was fired Oct. 10 and was owed $34 million on the rest of his contract, pending a new contract that Rhule might sign with a new team or school. Rhule was later hired by Nebraska...
Reports: Tommy Rees interviewing for Alabama OC post
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Thursday interviewing for the offensive coordinator post at Alabama, multiple outlets reported. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is trying to replace Bill O'Brien, who returned to the New England Patriots to be their OC. Saban turned his attention to Rees after reportedly getting turned down by Ryan Grubb of Washington and Akron head coach Joe Moorhead. ...
New Chargers OC Kellen Moore sees starring role for Justin Herbert
New Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore doesn't need an introduction to quarterback Justin Herbert. Moore has been a spokesperson for a car dealership in Meridian, Idaho, since 2012. Herbert began a small role with the same dealership in 2020 and filmed some commercials last offseason with Moore serving as coach, and Herbert and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch cast as trainees or "rookies." The association packs extra...
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman unlikely to play vs. Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman's availability to play in Super Bowl LVII is trending in the wrong direction, coach Andy Reid announced Thursday. Hardman initially sustained a pelvis injury during the Chiefs' 20-17 overtime victory versus the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 6. He returned from a lengthy layoff on Sunday before aggravating the injury in Kansas City's 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. ...
NFL luminaries tip cap to Tom Brady
He inspired, confounded and dominated peers for 23 years in the NFL, but Tom Brady insists he's leaving for real this time. Prominent peers and past allies congratulated Brady on his second retirement on Wednesday, including Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. "Tom Brady was the ultimate winner. He entered the NFL with little to no fanfare and leaves as the most successful player in league history," Belichick said in a...
Patriots plot 1-day contract, proper Tom Brady sendoff
Patriots owner Robert Kraft will make one final NFL contract offer to Tom Brady. Kraft said in a CNN interview on Thursday he wants Brady to sign a one-day deal with New England to formally retire as a member of the organization he led to six Super Bowl titles in nine appearances with the franchise. "Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it and to us,...
Derek Carr digs at Raiders, helps AFC grab lead at Pro Bowl Games
Derek Carr had a parting shot for the Las Vegas Raiders as he helped the AFC take a 9-3 lead at the inaugural Pro Bowl Games skills competition on Thursday night in Las Vegas. The "reimagined" Pro Bowl festivities got underway in prime time with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning captaining the AFC and NFC rosters, respectively. Four events were completed Thursday, each worth three points. In the first event,...
Report: Vic Fangio to join Dolphins after Super Bowl
Vic Fangio indeed will join the Miami Dolphins as defensive coordinator after days of interviewing with other teams, ESPN reported Thursday. Fangio officially will accept the Dolphins' post after the Super Bowl, per the report. The report comes the same day that the Dolphins reportedly fired offensive line coach Matt Applebaum after just one season. NFL Network reported Sunday that the Dolphins had made Fangio the highest-paid coordinator in the...
Patrick Mahomes on Black QBs starting Super Bowl: 'It's special'
Patrick Mahomes didn't mince words on Thursday when asked about the importance of having two Black quarterbacks start a Super Bowl for the first time in the history of the game. That's precisely what will happen on Feb. 12 when Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs tangle with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. "To be on the world stage and have two...
Eagles to wear home green jerseys in Super Bowl LVII
The Philadelphia Eagles will be wearing their green jerseys when they take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. The Eagles were given the choice of jersey color given that they are designated as the home team for the game on Feb. 12. Wearing green on the NFL's grandest stage is nothing new for Philadelphia, which has selected that jersey color in its...
49ers: No ‘scenario’ for Jimmy Garoppolo to return
The San Francisco quarterback room just got smaller as 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan signaled Wednesday that Jimmy Garoppolo will not return to the team next season. Garoppolo is a free agent this offseason. "No, I don't see any scenario of that," Shanahan said Wednesday when asked if Garoppolo would return in 2023. The Niners...
#21. Philadelphia Eagles
- Blown lead: 23 points - Final score: Minnesota Vikings 28, Philadelphia Eagles 23 - Date: Dec. 1, 1985 The Vikings looked to be paddling against a tidal wave. The Ron Jaworski-led Eagles scored 10 in the first quarter, 10 in the second, and 3 more in the third; the Vikings scored zip. But then they exploded with four fourth-quarter TDs, including three TD passes by Wade Wilson, to shock the Eagles in front of an equally shocked Veterans Stadium crowd.
Biggest blown lead in every NFL team's history
When an NFL team takes a big lead only to have their opponent erase it, it's devastating for the loser and electrifying for the winner. OLBG gathered and ranked the biggest blown leads by every team in the NFL. Here are each team's biggest meltdowns.
Bills' Damar Hamlin teams up with AHA on CPR challenge
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is teaming up with the American Heart Association on an initiative promoting CPR. Hamlin had his life saved via CPR during a football game against the host Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. He has made a swift and miraculous recovery and hopes to inspire others during February, which is American Heart Month. "I want to thank everybody for the love and support over these past...
Philly-area schools plan late start after Super Bowl LVII
Some school districts in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are running their own "Philly Special" with the Eagles in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12. Multiple districts informed parents this week of plans for a late start to school on Feb. 13, the day after Philadelphia and the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, and with an...
Damar Hamlin Teams With Heart Experts to Promote Life Saving CPR
THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is issuing a CPR challenge to promote use of the emergency procedure that saved his life on national television. Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, moments after being tackled hard in the chest. A month later, Hamlin is teaming up with the American Heart Association (AHA) for his “3 For...
