Mathcounts competition held at Eau Claire middle school
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Society of Professional Engineers held a Mathcounts competition at DeLong Middle School in Eau Claire. The competition was open to students in grades six through eight who enjoy math and solving problems. Students from 11 schools across Northwest Wis. competed in groups of...
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, February 1st
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WIAC women’s basketball action as first place Eau Claire hosts Oshkosh and Stout takes on River Falls. On the men’s side, the Blugolds look to upset conference leader Oshkosh. Plus, coverage from signing day at Regis and Colfax as six area athletes will continue to compete at the college level.
SportScene 13 for Thursday, February 2nd (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Rivalry night in Big Rivers Hockey featured Eau Claire Memorial and North and New Richmond vs Hudson. In girls hockey action, CFM took on the Central Wisconsin Storm and the ECA Stars faced off with Black River Falls. In prep basketball Chippewa Falls downed Rice Lake and North fell to Menomonie.
Mayo Clinic, UW-Eau Claire renew research agreement
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire are announcing the renewal of a collaboration agreement. According to a media release from Mayo Clinic Health System in conjunction with the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, the agreement fosters opportunities for research, creates new avenues of learning for UW-Eau Claire students and makes way for projects that will lead to improved health in the community.
Chippewa Area History Center opens doors to public
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - After years in the works, the Chippewa Area History Center opens its doors to the public. The museum held a soft opening Friday for people to check it out while workers put the finishing touches on exhibits. The Chippewa Area History Center says Feb. 3...
Better together: Chippewa Falls firefighter and police officer share a close friendship
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls firefighter and a Chippewa Falls police officer are known as an iconic duo around their stations and helping deliver a baby on call only brought them closer together. Firefighter Brooklyn Sommerfeld and police officer Joan Lawcewicz, have many things in common. Near...
Sun Country adding sprinter van system in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For those looking to travel from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, planning trips is about to get easier. Sun Country Airlines announced it’s launching a sprinter van system with the company Landline. The van will take travelers straight from the airport in Eau Claire...
ECCHA hosts ‘Prevent a Litter Month Kickoff’ event at the Brewing Projekt
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County Humane Association hosted a Prevent a Litter Month Kickoff event. The month of Feb. is National Prevent A Litter Month. The Prevent a Litter Month Kickoff event was held Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. located at the Brewing Projekt.
HAFD responds to house fire in Holmen, 1 firefighter hurt
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One firefighter is reported to be hurt after the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. According to a media release from the Holmen Area Fire Department, on Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:47 a.m., the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 82 Manchester Lane in the Village of Holmen.
Tomah man sentenced for distributing over 500 grams of meth
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Timothy O’Shea announced Friday that Victor Pennington was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Conley to 12 years in federal prison for distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Pennington, 27, of Tomah, was prohibited from legally...
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society Thursday morning
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association said a dog was abandoned and tied to the shelter early Thursday morning. “Some mornings aren’t very happy at the shelter,” ECCHA wrote on Facebook Thursday morning. “Today, we came in to find a sweet boy tied to our front door.”
Blair-Taylor Led by Star Duo
BLAIR, Wis. (WEAU) - Blair-Taylor High School might be home to the most dominant basketball team you haven’t heard of this year. The school with just 189 students enrollment has once again assembled a standout girls’ basketball squad. At a perfect 18-0 the Wildcats sit perched atop the Dairyland-Large Conference.
Construction for new Gundersen Tri-County Hospital underway
WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction for the new Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall is expected to be completed this year. The hospital received a $1 million dollar grant through federal funding to add solar panels to the hospital. “We are going to have a solar panel array that will help...
A family doctor with Prevea Health discusses misconceptions of eating disorders
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eating Disorder Awareness Week is later this month, and one local doctor is trying to change the way people perceive these conditions. Dr. Samantha Runstrom, a family medicine physician with Prevea Health, said that the public generally tends to think of people with eating disorders as thin when disordered eating also includes binging, purging, and an obsessive need to control food intake.
Poll workers needed for upcoming elections
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Officials with the Eau Claire elections office said that there is currently a shortage of poll workers. Nicholas Koerner, Eau Claire city clerk, said that many poll workers retired after the general election in November. Now the city is looking to hire around thirty more poll workers to help with the upcoming elections.
WAGNER TAILS: Sapphire and Chance & Lucky
EAU CLAIRE & BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Don’t let this cat’s resting grumpy face fool you. Staff members at the Eau Claire County Humane Association say Sapphire is a sweetheart. This two-year-old has been at the shelter for a long time because she required some extra care....
Alma Center man arrested in connection to Jackson County drug investigation
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Alma Center, Wis. man is arrested in connection to a Jackson County drug investigation. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 31, 2023, around 9:01 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, searched an address on South Alma Center Road, in the Town of Alma, in Jackson County in regard to a drug investigation.
Eau Claire man arrested after pursuit in stolen U-Haul
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is arrested after a pursuit in a stolen U-Haul. A criminal complaint shows 34-year-old Luke Shilts is facing charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, possession of thc (tetrahydrocannabinols) -2nd and subsequent offense, misdemeanor retail theft -intentionally take (<= $500) and possession of methamphetamine.
DOJ provides update to Dunn County officer involved critical incident investigation
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Dunn County, Wis. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the incident occurred on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 around 9:08 p.m. The...
New Program to Combat Dunn Co. Drug Abuse Problem
