Panthers' Frank Reich vows standard of excellence, roster collaboration

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Reports: Matt Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers
Former Carolina head coach Matt Rhule filed an arbitration lawsuit against the Panthers over $5 million in offset compensation he claims he's owed, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.
Report: Broncos to interview Brian Flores, Sean Desai for DC position
The Denver Broncos have requested to interview both Brian Flores and Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator position, the NFL Network reported Friday.
New Chargers OC Kellen Moore sees starring role for Justin Herbert
New Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore doesn't need an introduction to quarterback Justin Herbert.
#25. Carolina Panthers
- Blown lead: 21 points- Final score: Washington Redskins (now Commanders) 38, Carolina Panthers 36- Date: Oct. 3, 1999Carolina's Tshimanga "Tim" Biakabutuka had a short, six-year NFL career, but 1999 was his best year, exemplified by his three straight rushing…
NFL: AFC Championship-Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after winning the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) dumps gatorade on head coach Nick Sirianni in the final minutes of a victory against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial…
NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame Game-Atlanta Falcons vs Denver Broncos
Aug 1, 2019; Canton, OH, USA; The busts of 2015 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Brian Dawkins, Ray Lewis, Brian Urlacher, Robert Brazile, Jerry Kramer and Bobby Beathard on display at the Pro Football Hall…
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles
Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reacts before kick off against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
#3. Kansas City Chiefs
- Blown lead: 28 points- Final score: Indianapolis Colts 45, Kansas City Chiefs 44- Date: Jan. 4, 2014In a wild-card playoff battle, four Alex Smith TD passes put KC ahead 38-10 in the third quarter. But then the Colts galloped…
Derek Carr digs at Raiders, helps AFC grab lead at Pro Bowl Games
Derek Carr digs at Raiders, helps AFC grab lead at Pro Bowl Games
#20. Miami Dolphins
- Blown lead: 23 points- Final score: New York Jets 40, Miami Dolphins 37- Date: Oct. 23, 2000One number jumps out from the stat line for this game: 30. That's how many points the Jets scored in the fourth quarter…
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou (68) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) in the second quarter at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Tagovailoa sustained a head injury on the play and left the…
#13. New England Patriots
- Blown lead: 24 points- Final score: Miami Dolphins 34, New England Patriots 27- Date: Dec. 15, 1974Don Shula was regarded by many as the NFL coaching GOAT in the pre-Belichick 1970s as he led the Dolphins to Super Bowl…
Jerry Jones: Mike McCarthy to call plays in 2023
It's official: Mike McCarthy will call offensive plays for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023.
#14. New York Giants
- Blown lead: 24 points- Final score: San Francisco 49ers 39, New York Giants 38- Date: Jan. 5, 2003Leading 38-14 late in the third quarter, it sure looked like the Giants were going to squash the Niners. But QB Jeff…
#18. Cleveland Browns
- Blown lead: 23 points- Final score: Philadelphia Eagles 32, Cleveland Browns 30- Date: Nov. 10, 1991It was Bill Belichick's first season as an NFL head coach, so we shouldn't be too hard on him. But the Browns, who he…
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Jan 21, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) greets fans prior to an AFC divisional round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Biggest blown lead in every NFL team's history
When the Cincinnati Bengals blew a 4-point lead over the Los Angeles Rams with 1:25 left in the 2022 Super Bowl, crushing though it was for Cincy fans, it fell far short of the biggest blown lead in Super Bowl…
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman unlikely to play vs. Eagles
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman unlikely to play vs. Eagles
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0