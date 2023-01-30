Read full article on original website
The extremely online psychedelia of brakence
Around three years ago, a teen pop artist from Ohio named brakence started to experience a relentless, nagging headache that lasted for months. This chronic pain, and brakence's broader understandings of his mind, body and environment, inspired his second album, the meticulous hypochondriac, released in December 2022 on Columbia Records.
Ozzy Osbourne has canceled all his shows and says his touring days are over
Rock and roll star Ozzy Osbourne has canceled all his shows for 2023, and says his time spent touring has come to an end. He said Wednesday that his voice is fine, but due to a spinal injury he sustained four years ago, "is still physically weak." His recovery has...
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
