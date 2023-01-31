Read full article on original website
Chippewa Area History Center opens doors to public
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - After years in the works, the Chippewa Area History Center opens its doors to the public. The museum held a soft opening Friday for people to check it out while workers put the finishing touches on exhibits. The Chippewa Area History Center says Feb. 3...
Mathcounts competition held at Eau Claire middle school
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Society of Professional Engineers held a Mathcounts competition at DeLong Middle School in Eau Claire. The competition was open to students in grades six through eight who enjoy math and solving problems. Students from 11 schools across Northwest Wis. competed in groups of...
HAFD responds to house fire in Holmen, 1 firefighter hurt
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One firefighter is reported to be hurt after the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. According to a media release from the Holmen Area Fire Department, on Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:47 a.m., the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 82 Manchester Lane in the Village of Holmen.
Sun Country adding sprinter van system in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For those looking to travel from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, planning trips is about to get easier. Sun Country Airlines announced it’s launching a sprinter van system with the company Landline. The van will take travelers straight from the airport in Eau Claire...
Better together: Chippewa Falls firefighter and police officer share a close friendship
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls firefighter and a Chippewa Falls police officer are known as an iconic duo around their stations and helping deliver a baby on call only brought them closer together. Firefighter Brooklyn Sommerfeld and police officer Joan Lawcewicz, have many things in common. Near...
SportScene 13 for Thursday, February 2nd (Part 2)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tonight features plenty of prep girls basketball action, including a down-to-the-wire Cloverbelt game featuring McDonell against Regis. Other matchups include Boyceville against Elk Mound, and Independence against Immanuel. Plus, SportScene 13′s Philip Choroser sits down with the hottest girls basketball team in division five, the...
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society Thursday morning
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association said a dog was abandoned and tied to the shelter early Thursday morning. “Some mornings aren’t very happy at the shelter,” ECCHA wrote on Facebook Thursday morning. “Today, we came in to find a sweet boy tied to our front door.”
ECCHA hosts ‘Prevent a Litter Month Kickoff’ event at the Brewing Projekt
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County Humane Association hosted a Prevent a Litter Month Kickoff event. The month of Feb. is National Prevent A Litter Month. The Prevent a Litter Month Kickoff event was held Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. located at the Brewing Projekt.
Mayo Clinic, UW-Eau Claire renew research agreement
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire are announcing the renewal of a collaboration agreement. According to a media release from Mayo Clinic Health System in conjunction with the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, the agreement fosters opportunities for research, creates new avenues of learning for UW-Eau Claire students and makes way for projects that will lead to improved health in the community.
Wisconsin serial fraudster arrested, crimes committed across state
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. - The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Feb. 2 announced the arrest of a woman who they say stole ID cards and used them to take money out of bank accounts across the state – including in southeastern Wisconsin. Officials said Kimberley Maine broke into...
Construction for new Gundersen Tri-County Hospital underway
WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction for the new Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall is expected to be completed this year. The hospital received a $1 million dollar grant through federal funding to add solar panels to the hospital. “We are going to have a solar panel array that will help...
Blair-Taylor Star Duo Leads Them To 18-0 Start (2/2/23)
Eau Claire man arrested after pursuit in stolen U-Haul
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is arrested after a pursuit in a stolen U-Haul. A criminal complaint shows 34-year-old Luke Shilts is facing charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, possession of thc (tetrahydrocannabinols) -2nd and subsequent offense, misdemeanor retail theft -intentionally take (<= $500) and possession of methamphetamine.
WAGNER TAILS: Sapphire and Chance & Lucky
EAU CLAIRE & BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Don’t let this cat’s resting grumpy face fool you. Staff members at the Eau Claire County Humane Association say Sapphire is a sweetheart. This two-year-old has been at the shelter for a long time because she required some extra care....
Teenager charged with reckless homicide for fatal October crash in Barron County
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rice Lake teenager is charged months after a crash last October in Barron County that killed two teenage girls and hurt another. 17-year-old Troy Huehn, Jr. was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree reckless homicide, one count of 2nd-degree reckless injury, two counts of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a license causing death and one count of the same causing great bodily harm, all felonies, according to online court records.
No explosives found after bomb threat left on wall of bathroom at Cadott primary school
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - No explosives were found, according to the Cadott School District. An update from the Cadott School District states, “No explosives were found. School officials are working closely with law enforcement to complete an investigation. All students have returned to the elementary school for a regular dismissal at the end of the day.”
DOJ provides update to Dunn County officer involved critical incident investigation
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Dunn County, Wis. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the incident occurred on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 around 9:08 p.m. The...
Advocates bring attention to teen dating violence
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One in five teenagers will experience dating violence in Wisconsin, according to Dare2Know, a program working to end teen dating violence. Alyssa Fahrenkamp, a family and youth advocate, with The Bridge to Hope, a domestic violence resource center in Menomonie, said that teen dating violence can look different in every situation.
Alma Center man arrested in connection to Jackson County drug investigation
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Alma Center, Wis. man is arrested in connection to a Jackson County drug investigation. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 31, 2023, around 9:01 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, searched an address on South Alma Center Road, in the Town of Alma, in Jackson County in regard to a drug investigation.
Sparta man in custody following vehicle pursuit in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Sparta, Wis. man is in custody following a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 16, 2023, around 8:09 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Sechlerville Road and Highway 95 in the Town of Hixton for a vehicle equipment violation. The driver of the vehicle fled from law enforcement, initiating a pursuit. The pursuit lasted about eight miles, ending when the driver finally pulled over to the side of Highway 95, west of the county line in Trempealeau County.
