Charlotte, NC

NFL: Carolina Panthers Head Coach-Frank Reich-Press Conference

By Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=204fDG_0kXp4OUk00

Jan 31, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich speaks at his introductory press conference at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

#25. Carolina Panthers

#25. Carolina Panthers

- Blown lead: 21 points- Final score: Washington Redskins (now Commanders) 38, Carolina Panthers 36- Date: Oct. 3, 1999Carolina's Tshimanga "Tim" Biakabutuka had a short, six-year NFL career, but 1999 was his best year, exemplified by his three straight rushing…
CHARLOTTE, NC
#23. Baltimore Ravens

NFL: Super Bowl LV

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
TAMPA, FL
#10. Dallas Cowboys

#23. Baltimore Ravens

- Blown lead: 21 points- Final score: Pittsburgh Steelers 42, Baltimore Ravens 34- Date: Oct. 5, 1997The Ravens and their QB, Vinny Testaverde, seemed to have the upper hand against the rival Steelers when they seized an early 21-0 lead.…
BALTIMORE, MD
#1. Indianapolis Colts

#10. Dallas Cowboys

- Blown lead: 24 points- Final score: Detroit Lions 34, Dallas Cowboys 30- Date: Oct. 2, 2011QB Tony Romo was on a roll for more than half the game, putting America's Team ahead of the Lions, 27-3. But then Detroit's…
#6. Atlanta Falcons

#1. Indianapolis Colts

- Blown lead: 33 points- Final score: Minnesota Vikings 39, Indianapolis Colts 36- Date: Dec. 17, 2022The Indianapolis Colts arrived in Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium and soon silenced the home crowd with a 33-0 lead at halftime. However, the Minnesota…
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Daily Post-Athenian

#6. Atlanta Falcons

- Blown lead: 25 points- Final score: New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28- Date: Feb. 5, 2017The Falcons' worst-ever blown lead happened on the worst possible occasion: Super Bowl LI. Atlanta initially pulled off the rarity of making Tom…
ATLANTA, GA
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

