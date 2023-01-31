ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Area History Center opens doors to public

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - After years in the works, the Chippewa Area History Center opens its doors to the public. The museum held a soft opening Friday for people to check it out while workers put the finishing touches on exhibits. The Chippewa Area History Center says Feb. 3...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Mayo Clinic, UW-Eau Claire renew research agreement

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire are announcing the renewal of a collaboration agreement. According to a media release from Mayo Clinic Health System in conjunction with the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, the agreement fosters opportunities for research, creates new avenues of learning for UW-Eau Claire students and makes way for projects that will lead to improved health in the community.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Sun Country adding sprinter van system in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For those looking to travel from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, planning trips is about to get easier. Sun Country Airlines announced it's launching a sprinter van system with the company Landline. The van will take travelers straight from the airport in Eau Claire...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

A family doctor with Prevea Health discusses misconceptions of eating disorders

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eating Disorder Awareness Week is later this month, and one local doctor is trying to change the way people perceive these conditions. Dr. Samantha Runstrom, a family medicine physician with Prevea Health, said that the public generally tends to think of people with eating disorders as thin when disordered eating also includes binging, purging, and an obsessive need to control food intake.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Thursday, February 2nd (Part 1)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Rivalry night in Big Rivers Hockey featured Eau Claire Memorial and North and New Richmond vs Hudson. In girls hockey action, CFM took on the Central Wisconsin Storm and the ECA Stars faced off with Black River Falls. In prep basketball Chippewa Falls downed Rice Lake and North fell to Menomonie.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Wednesday, February 1st

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WIAC women's basketball action as first place Eau Claire hosts Oshkosh and Stout takes on River Falls. On the men's side, the Blugolds look to upset conference leader Oshkosh. Plus, coverage from signing day at Regis and Colfax as six area athletes will continue to compete at the college level.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

HAFD responds to house fire in Holmen, 1 firefighter hurt

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One firefighter is reported to be hurt after the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. According to a media release from the Holmen Area Fire Department, on Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:47 a.m., the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 82 Manchester Lane in the Village of Holmen.
HOLMEN, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Construction for new Gundersen Tri-County Hospital underway

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction for the new Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall is expected to be completed this year. The hospital received a $1 million dollar grant through federal funding to add solar panels to the hospital. "We are going to have a solar panel array that will help...
WHITEHALL, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Advocates bring attention to teen dating violence

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One in five teenagers will experience dating violence in Wisconsin, according to Dare2Know, a program working to end teen dating violence. Alyssa Fahrenkamp, a family and youth advocate, with The Bridge to Hope, a domestic violence resource center in Menomonie, said that teen dating violence can look different in every situation.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Blair-Taylor Star Duo Leads Them To 18-0 Start (2/2/23)

EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Students gather for Catholic Schools Week

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Catholic students gathered Wednesday for Mass with the Bishop. Almost 800 students from eight area schools gathered at McDonell Central Catholic High School to celebrate Catholic Schools Week. Bishop William Patrick Callahan of the Diocese of La Crosse was there with area Priests for the event. Molly Bushman, McDonell School President, says it's a blessing to have the bishop help celebrate this week every year.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Exploring the Planets: Speakers Series presented by UWEC and CVSO

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra are collaborating to bring the area a multimedia presentation centered around our planet's solar system. Exploring the Planets: Speaker Series will have four free sessions at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library and will cover various...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

New Program to Combat Dunn Co. Drug Abuse Problem

DUNN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Study: Increased household flu spread during pandemic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spread of the flu virus increased during the pandemic. The study shows household spread of the flu more than doubled during the second flu season of the pandemic compared to seasons prior to 2020.
EAU CLAIRE, WI

